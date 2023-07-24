Ethan Gross is raising funds for Jewish Relief Network Ukraine’s program.

I have to admit I took a double take when I first learned of a nonprofit program that is helping send Jewish Ukrainian kids to summer camp in Ukraine.

At first glance, I thought I had misunderstood the mission — they must be talking about sending the kids to a summer camp outside of the war-torn country, right?

No, as we speak, as many as 2,000 children, ages 5-12, are actually enjoying the same fun and festivities in their home country that some child you probably know is currently having at Michigan’s Camp Tamarack in Ortonville, Tanuga in Kalkaska or Willoway Day Camp in Milford.

Heading up this effort is the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), with offices in Ukraine, the U.S. and Israel. As their website describes, “JRNU is unique among the aid organizations in Ukraine, with virtually no bureaucracy and minimal overhead, every dollar having a direct impact.”

Thousands of people are currently relying on them for basic needs including food, medicine and shelter, as well as education and other critical services, and that includes summer camps. And there’s still time this summer to help.

Local Connection

I learned about JRNU’s Jewish Ukrainian community camp initiative through Ethan Gross of West Bloomfield, one of the newer members of the Jewish War Veterans Dept. of Michigan.

Ethan was an infantry officer who ended up serving stateside in the Michigan National Guard from 1986-1996 during Operation Desert Storm. Today he is a member of JWV-MI Post 510, of which I am a patron.

Several months ago, Ethan gave a riveting and emotional presentation at a JWV Dept. of Michigan meeting about a humanitarian trip he took to Ukraine last November under the guidance of JRNU. The majority of the trip revolved around his interaction with the displacement of the Jewish children from the Mishpachah Orphanage of Odessa, Ukraine.

For nearly a year, the kids were moved to temporary housing in Berlin until recently, when they were able to return to Odessa, details of which Ethan shared in the Dec. 8, 2022, edition of the JN.

As the CEO of the Southfield firm Globe Midwest Adjusters International, Ethan is no stranger to being an eyewitness to devastation leveled on properties, including the aftermath of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina.

He ultimately relied on his insurance adjusting insight to evaluate and report to those back home what the reality was on the ground in Ukraine and what was needed to help.

He was so moved by his visit that upon his return, Ethan sponsored the Detroit/Ukraine Jewish Community Unity event last December at Congregation Shaarey Zedek to raise awareness, supplies and funds to be distributed by JRNU. That included a substantial amount of winter clothing. Ethan is now helping the organization with their summer camp program.

Respite from War

Ukraine summer camps have been established in several locations, with the camps providing a supportive Jewish community. The sites and safety of each camp are determined and overseen by a former chief of security at El Al Airlines in Ukraine.

“The safety and comfort of the camps create a perfect environment for parents and children to benefit from psychological support, learning, individual development and personal growth,” says Judi Garrett, COO of JRNU who is based out of northern Virginia. “For many families, Jewish summer camps provide a rare opportunity to escape the daily pressures and stress of martial law and enjoy a ‘normal life’ even if for just a little while.”

Testimonials by parents shared with me by Judi reflect the overwhelming gratitude the Ukrainian Jewish community has for JRNU’s efforts. These are parents who in one sentence reflect on a life of bomb shelters while in another talk about the joy of knowing their child was able to bake a challah at camp.

A mother, Galina, wrote of her 8-year-old daughter Marina: “Our family is eternally displaced. We were incredibly pleased with the offer to attend the summer camp in the Jewish community of Kyiv. Our child came back to life, happily runs to camp each morning,” she said, “and it provides much needed Yiddishkeit for her.”

For so many Ukrainian children, the war has reduced their education to strictly online learning. The summer camps help restore vital interpersonal communication that the war has left in in short supply.

“Thank you for giving maximum efforts and opportunities in such a difficult time,” says Victoria, the mother of 12-year-old son Nathanel. “It is for me that my child’s interest and enthusiasm for Jewish life is supported while at the same time he’s not falling out of the general picture of life!”

The summer camps for Jewish Ukrainian youth have been around for 30 years, but in view of the tragedy and upheaval that is the war with Russia, support for them has never been more critical for the children’s well-being.

The staff includes teachers, counselors, local community members and, in the spirit of l’dor v’dor, from generation to generation, camp alumni return as a way of giving back.

Summer Tzedakah

As previously stated, every dollar raised for the camps by JRNU, no matter the amount, has a direct and immediate impact. According to JRNU, it costs about $400 to a send a child to day camp for two weeks and $1,200 to an overnight camp for three weeks. With an operating budget of nearly $1 million and 10 camp sessions planned for August, your help is still vitally needed for this year and beyond.

You can donate at jrnu.org. JRNU is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, and all donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

Ethan Gross is doing his share to help provide what he calls “a much needed physical and psychological break for the kids of Ukraine,” having recently created a $10,000 matching grant toward the summer camp effort that he promoted through his personal contacts.

“I saw the impact the camp experience had on my own children when they were growing up,” Ethan said. “They got to make lifelong friends and have adventures. Today, the kids of Ukraine, who are living through a time of war, deserve to go off to camp and have some joy.”

Of his tireless efforts and philanthropy on behalf of JRNU, COO Judi Garrett describes Ethan as “one of the most selfless and generous people I have met.”

Camp Memories

A couple of weeks ago, while walking around the track at West Bloomfield High School, I watched from a distance as kids boarded buses in the parking lot for Camp Tanuga. Just recently, my family and friends have shared stories about their recent experiences at Tamarack’s Bubbie-Zaydie Family Camp and at Camp Michigania.

Just days later I find myself writing this piece about camp kids in Ukraine. It’s hard to wrap my brain around the circumstances they face. What do those young people think about when they lie in their bunks at night? Will they have a house to go home to? Will their army defeat Russia?

When I was an 8-year-old attending Tanuga beginning in 1963, I went to bed at night wondering what our chances were of beating Camp Sea-Gull the next day in softball. Talk about perspective.

Ethan Gross needs no reminders about putting the humanitarian crisis in perspective. “When I was in Ukraine, one thing many people in the community shared was a feeling that the rest of the world had forgotten about them,” he told me. “As the war rages on, I think it’s critical for the morale of the Jewish community in Ukraine to know that Jews around the world are still thinking about them, praying for them and supporting them.” And just maybe, helping send some kids to summer camp.