Simon Mirkes, who tragically passed away without warning at age 16, had an innate kindness.
In advance of this summer, Simon Mirkes and his mother, Michelle, were going back and forth over an important decision. Michelle wanted Simon to go to Israel this summer. Simon really wanted to go on Tamarack Camps’ Alaska trip.
They each had a pros and cons list — literally, handwritten.
Realizing how badly Simon wanted it, Michelle gave in and knew she couldn’t take the opportunity away from him. An agreement was made that if he went to Alaska this summer, he had to strongly consider Israel for next year.
On July 5, a few weeks into his Alaska trip, Simon made his one and only phone call on the 48-day trek to Michelle and his father, Scott.
Michelle and Scott were actually out of the country on a cruise, in the middle of the North Sea. They had been worrying for days that the call may not come through and they wouldn’t be able to successfully talk to their son.
The call came through, in the middle of the night, and they could hear their son as clear as day.
Though it was the final time they spoke with him, and while the call was only a few minutes long, Simon uttered words they’ll remember forever:
“I’m having the time of my life,” Simon said. “And I don’t regret this decision for a minute.”
A Life Well-Lived
Simon Jay Mirkes, of Farmington Hills, died July 17, 2023, at the age of 16.
Simon’s life will not be defined by his untimely death or the number of years he lived, but rather by the life he lived in those years. And Simon — the kind, intelligent, respectful, loving, witty young man he was — lived the right way.
Born May 18, 2007, Simon’s many special qualities were noticed early on.
In elementary school, Simon won a kindness award. Throughout the years at parent-teacher conferences, his teachers would all regularly comment on how Simon was the only student who every day, without fail, would wish them a good morning when arriving and a great day when leaving.
“Every teacher said he was a teacher’s dream,” said Simon’s aunt, Lori Tunick. “I was an educator for over 20 years. When I hear teachers say that, they’re saying this kid was above and beyond. And that’s how Simon lived his life every day.”
Simon was highly intelligent, and school came easy to him. He began on an advanced math track in elementary school and was always a year ahead in the subject from that point on. He enjoyed math, but as a whole, he often said he wasn’t being challenged enough in school.
Simon recently received the highest score possible on his AP World History exam and was even planning to take a college class in his upcoming junior year at North Farmington High School.
Beyond school, Simon was inquisitive and curious. He sometimes would begin conversations with his parents about the most random topics that no one would expect an everyday teenager to know about. When his parents asked why or how he knew about the topic, Simon would respond that he was interested in it and so he read a book or did some research. If something sparked Simon’s interest, he would find a way to learn more about it.
Simon had a unique quality, at his age, to relate and carry on conversations with adults just as easily as he could with his peers. “He was an old soul,” Michelle said.
A well-known trait of Simon’s was his tech-savviness — one of his many self-taught talents, which also included playing the guitar and cooking.
At Warner Middle School, Simon would sometimes get called out of class by the principal, not because he was in trouble, but because there was a tech issue. They knew he could fix it.
Simon truly enjoyed helping others, whether it was family, friends or strangers.
In Alaska, Simon took the time on the bus traveling between trip sites to help prep fellow campers for their PSAT and SAT.
“And he did that in school,” Michelle recalled. “We had somebody tell us they went to Simon when they were struggling because they knew he knew how to do it and had the patience to teach them.”
Scott added, “And as smart and talented as Simon was, he was very humble about it. Not a bragger. He would only talk about himself when he was asked.”
Always Willing to Help
When his little sister Sami had questions Michelle and Scott didn’t know the answers to, they would send her to Simon, who always found a way to help whether it was with math homework or to set up a Minecraft account.
Simon and Sami had a five-year age difference, so there was the natural “annoying little sister” relationship. But at the end of the day, Simon would do anything for her. “He was her protector,” Scott said.
Simon’s respectful, kind nature was expressed in a multitude of ways. Helping his grandparents get around, checking on a loved one if they weren’t feeling well, riding over on his bike if an aunt or uncle needed something set up or a garage cleaned — Simon was there to help, simply because he wanted to.
“Whatever crappy grunt work I needed help with, for Simon it was always, ‘Yes, how and when can I help you?’ And he was actually disappointed if his schedule didn’t allow him to help,” Tunick said.
Family was a priority to Simon. Birthdays, holidays or just to hang out — if Simon could be there, he was.
For his bar mitzvah gift, Simon chose to go on a family cruise. He took the time to research hundreds of cruises and what they offer, eventually choosing the one that satisfied everyone in his family’s interests. His checklist was important, but above all, he wanted to make sure everyone else had the best time possible.
As Simon got older, family would lovingly tease him about some of his “geekier” interests they didn’t necessarily understand, whether it be Dungeons & Dragons or robotics. Simon, confident in himself and who he was, would respond, “I like it. I’m proud of it. This is me.”
Living His Best Life
Simon started working at Jewish Senior Life about two years ago, which is where he met Rebecca Mills, his girlfriend.
Simon would share his passion for cooking with Rebecca, sometimes making her dinner. Her favorite was the grilled cheese sandwiches he made in the shape of butterflies. The two of them enjoyed each other’s company, hanging out and talking.
“He was always there if you needed him,” Rebecca said. “Always a presence. Even if he couldn’t physically be there, if you were to call him and say you need something, he would sit on the phone with you. He cared about everyone with his whole heart.”
In Alaska, Simon was living his best life. He appreciated nature and the beauty of the outdoors, and he greatly enjoyed the hiking and playing Euchre with his friends and counselors. He was looking forward to fishing on the trip, an activity he also enjoyed at home with family.
The Mirkes’ family received a letter after Simon passed, with him expressing how beautiful Banff was and how he wanted to return as a family so they could enjoy it together.
Simon went to Tamarack for eight summers. Every year Simon came home, Michelle and Scott witnessed how the camp helped him grow.
“It allowed him to let the other side of Simon out that he maybe reserved during the school year. I think it’s where he was his happiest,” Michelle said. “You saw the independence, confidence and the friends he gained from it. It helped build him into who he was.”
A Life Cut Short
On the afternoon of July 17, while on a hike in Alaska with the rest of the campers and counselors on the trip, Simon collapsed.
After moving him to a more stable area, CPR was instantly started. Many nearby agencies responded to the situation, and there were several passersby who tried to assist in saving Simon’s life, including a cardiac nurse who stopped to help with advanced tools such as an AED and Epinephrine. A Life Flight helicopter with paramedics arrived amongst the efforts.
“One of the conversations we had is they were going to load him on the helicopter and try more life-saving measures. They did, from our understanding, intubate him. And then it was determined that to get him from where he was to where the helicopter could safely land, they would have to stop CPR. And, at that point, to stop CPR, there was no starting it again, basically. He never got on the Life Flight, and it was determined he had passed,” Michelle said.
About an hour and 45 minutes of life-saving efforts took place before Simon died.
“It was nothing short of heroic what they tried to do to save him,” Scott said.
Simon was in good health prior to the trip, was working out regularly and passed his pre-camp physical with no issues. Michelle and Scott made the decision to pass on the autopsy.
“There’s a bunch of theories,” Michelle said. “Could he have had a blood clot? Could he have had an embolism? A prior heart issue we didn’t know about? All those are questions we’re just not going to know the answers to. Ultimately, he’s gone. And we didn’t feel like we needed to do anything to his body to find out more.”
Tamarack’s follow-up went above and beyond, Simon’s parents said, with camp leadership being available and in constant contact with the family in the hours, days and weeks following Simon’s death.
An integral part of that was a call in the middle of the night with Lee Trepeck, Tamarack CEO, and Andy Belsky, Tamarack CFO, after his parents were originally told it was going to be at least two weeks until they got Simon home. That was not OK with them, understandably, on any level.
The Mirkes family were given directions to call a specific medical examiner and a specific funeral home in Alaska, Janssen’s Evergreen Memorial Chapel of Anchorage, that dealt with Jewish traditions. They made those calls, which helped get the ball rolling in getting Simon home.
As plans were being made, the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska also got involved and played an instrumental role following Simon’s death.
Rabbi Yosef Greenberg and the Chabad knew the Mirkes family didn’t want the autopsy and simply wanted Simon home. They had the family’s backs through the entire process and made sure the family’s wishes were met. As Simon was being transported from the funeral home to the medical examiner and from the Chabad to the airport, they never left his side and made sure he got on the plane home to his family.
A mini funeral service on Zoom was also organized by the Chabad while plans were being made, with Simon’s family present in the effort of making sure he wasn’t alone.
It was an incredible, collective effort from the Jewish community, both in Alaska and Metro Detroit, that allowed for the follow-up of a tragedy to be treated with the compassionate, tender loving care the situation called for and to get Simon home as soon as possible.
“They said it was the fastest anybody’s ever gotten out of Alaska from the medical examiner’s office,” Scott said. “Simon passed on Monday and was home Wednesday night.”
Michelle added: “It would not have happened without these calls from Tamarack, these calls from the rabbi and all the involvement the Jewish community had.”
The Chabad also took care of the rest of the campers on the trip while plans were being made — housing them, feeding them and much more before the decision was made to cancel the rest of the trip, which brought the campers home.
The Community’s Embrace
The support from the Jewish community and beyond has been “overwhelming, unbelievable and unfathomable” to the Mirkes family, who are grateful for all of it.
In the days following Simon’s funeral, the Mirkes’ home was filled with wide-ranging love from school principals, Simon’s teachers from middle school and elementary school, friends, family and more. The local church did a service for the community in honor of Simon. Endless donations and tributes came from all over.
“There’s not always so much kindness in this world on a daily basis,” Michelle said. “Sometimes people are in a rush with their lives and they forget to say, like Simon, hello, goodbye, have a good day.
“Sometimes I took Simon to the grocery store, and he’d see someone elderly struggling to reach the top shelf or get back in their car, and I’m like, ‘Simon, just leave that person alone, maybe they don’t want to be bothered.’ He would respond, ‘but maybe they need help.’
“You don’t see that everyday anymore,” Michelle continued. “But this helped, for me, to show this kindness still exists, from some people we don’t even know. And maybe that’s partly Simon doing this, maybe it’s Simon bringing everything back around.
“I’m going to probably stop and help more people in the grocery store than I ever have in my life. It matters how we treat others and what we do for others. Making this world a better place for people to live in is what Simon would do if he was here, and what he would continue to want people to do.”
Simon Mirkes’ death is a tragedy. He should have lived a long life of learning, growing and helping others.
But his family, and the entire community that’s put their arms around them in the face of this tragedy, can take solace in Simon’s own words.
In Simon’s final days, he was having the time of his life, not regretting anything — not even for a minute.
