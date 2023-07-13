MSU students make history as one of the first Jewish student groups to tour the country.

On Monday, May 29, Chabad on Campus International sent 149 Jewish students from universities all over the country to Dubai. Ten participants joined from Michigan State University’s Chabad House, run by Rabbi Benzion and Mrs. Simi Shemtov. The trip was an earned reward from JewishU in recognition of the students’ commitments to having engaged in formal Jewish education over the academic year.

JewishU is an academy that offers college students dozens of unique classes that demystify everything Jewish. From history to philosophy, and everything in between, students find that JewishU provides an accessible and engaging platform for a comprehensive Jewish education alongside their college experience. The classes offer students an avenue to explore Jewish philosophy and teachings while gaining JewishU credits. Michigan State University’s Chabad students completed a collective 200 hours of learning. This qualified them for a fully paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While on this trip, students got to see the Burj Khalifa (tallest building in the world), go on a wild desert journey ATV off-roading, and then a desert camp experience for dinner and late-night entertainment.

They explored the Old City markets and visited the Palm Jumeirah (the world’s first man-made islands). At night, they even cruised around on a triple-decker yacht with stunning views of the city, singing and dancing together.

The last day, the group traveled to Abu Dhabi where they toured the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. The trip also included many Jewish experiences that are unique to the UAE, such as visiting the Abrahamic Family House, a multi-faith complex with a synagogue, church and mosque. There were also visits to the only Holocaust exhibit in a Muslim country and the first Jewish preschool in the UAE. The itinerary included daily Torah lessons, spectacular speakers, dining at kosher restaurants and an inspirational Shabbat program.

We, both on the Chabad student board (Alex is president), were two of the lucky Michigan State students who attended the trip. We came back with some remarkable takeaways.

Jared: easing the Relationship Between UAW and Israel

The relationship between UAE and Israel, prior to 2020, was the same as almost every other country in the region. The UAE did not recognize the state of Israel. When the UAE first gained independence in 1971, their first president, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, referred to Israel as “the enemy.” No Israeli citizens or aircraft were allowed in the country. The UAE government forbade any of their own citizens or aircraft to enter Israel. The tension between the two states was palpable.

But that all changed when the UAE became the first state in the Persian Gulf, and the third in the Arab world, to normalize ties with Israel through the groundbreaking Israel-United Arab Emirates Normalization Agreement, most commonly referred to as the Abraham Accords. On Aug. 13, 2020, the Abraham Accords forever changed the landscape of the Middle East while birthing a new relationship between Israel and the UAE.

I was able to reap the benefits of this agreement by being a part of a Chabad on Campus trip of 149 Jewish college kids from across the United States to see firsthand the blossoming of Jewish life in a Muslim state.

As the first large Jewish student group to visit the UAE, the word traveled quickly. Rabbi Yossi Witkes, director of travel programs for Chabad on Campus International, informed us that we received an invitation from His Excellency Dr. Ali al-Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman ruling royal family, for dinner at his home and to hear insight into the growing relations with Israel.

H.E. Dr. Ali al-Nuaimi is the leading expert in the UAE for countering violent extremism while pushing for education reform. The most exciting policy change in education reform that happened under his leadership was mandating Holocaust education to be taught in every school in the UAE. I was extremely excited about what he had to say. He spoke about the UAE’s long-term plan to foster a thriving Jewish community, increase commerce with Israel and build avenues for university students between Israel and the UAE to work together to tackle the problems in the region. His passion for the Jewish people was profound and he legitimately cares for their needs.

Let the positive example set by H.E. Dr. Ali al-Nuaimi be a transformative light that will change a historic region of tension and conflict to one steadfast in unity and prosperity.

Alex: Why Dubai?

In Judaism, we often look to our past for valuable lessons and teachings. When traveling, we explore historical structures and sites, finding inspiration to understand our world today. In May, I had this unique opportunity to travel on one of the first-ever organized groups of Jewish students to the United Arab Emirates. But there was a question in the back of my mind … why Dubai?

Certainly, this destination is top of people’s bucket lists with its extravagant attractions and luxurious lifestyle that captivates travelers with an appreciation for innovation. But why send 149 Jewish students to an Islamic country on an all-expense-paid trip? I quickly realized that we were making history.

One day, as our group walked down the streets of the Old City, we met tourists who shared they had never seen a group of Jews before. I am sure there have been other times where I was someone’s first impression of a Jewish person, but this experience felt different.

Our group conveyed a strong sense of pride. We weren’t afraid to openly express our Jewishness in a region that historically hasn’t been accepting of us. Chief Rabbi Levi Duchman, our own Rabbi Benzion Shemtov’s cousin, is the first licensed rabbi in Dubai. He explained that only three years ago he had to keep a low profile, wearing traditional Emirati attire instead of his Chabad hat and tzitzit. Seeing the Jewish community that has since been built is thoroughly amazing.

Throughout the trip, I noticed a recurring theme that presented itself in many forms. There was a paradox between the past and the future in every aspect of the trip — from the city itself to the dynamic cultures within.

Dubai is both a desert and a sprouting center of technology, innovation and life. The Emirati people (who make up only 11% of the population) stay true to their identities and culture; while at the same time, they embrace new ways of thinking and the advancement of cutting-edge technology.

Dubai is home of many of the “tallest,” the “newest,” the “firsts,” but it is also home to a rich Emirati culture and history as the foundation. With that strong sense of identity, the leaders of Dubai and the UAE recognize the importance of accepting and respecting other cultures and different people. They know that the only way they can build a future of peace and harmony in our world is by using the strength of differences for building blocks. Dubai is an example of how the past and the future cannot just coexist, but actually enhance each other.

The last night of our trip, we traveled to Abu Dhabi for a sunset banquet reflecting on our experience. These meaningful moments were powerful, as I finally had the opportunity to take in everything and everyone around me. I was not expecting to have formed so many deep connections with the other students and staff, especially coming from such an array of backgrounds.

I feel lucky to have been a part of this group. Sitting in a circle for one last conversation, one of the rabbis pointed out how easy it is to leave a trip like this feeling inspired, but that the real challenge is keeping that spark alive. I realized the inspiration did not come from a Torah lesson like we had in our JewishU classes. And, though it was astounding, it wasn’t the stunning environment that lit this spark. It was the realization that we were active participants in history occurring before our eyes. Each individual was collectively doing something never done before. Indescribable — the feeling of openly displaying our proud Jewish identities in a previously designated unlikely region of the world.

Chabad on Campus

Alex and Jason are proud to be part of the Chabad on Campus family. The organization has the singular goal to reach and support every Jewish student on campus. Chabad on Campus has been effective at instilling college students with traditional values, pride and education since 1969. On average, the network engages approximately 150,000 Jewish students annually on 818 campuses worldwide. The ultimate goal is to create strong, confident individuals who will become leaders and contributors in their workplace and to society at large.