Hillel of Metro Detroit announces the 2023 student recipients of the Elaine C. Driker and Direnfeld Scholarship awards.

Hillel of Metro Detroit announced that Jenna Friedman and Jeremy Soper are the 2023 recipients of the Elaine C. Driker Award, and David Ibn Ezra is the 2023 recipient of the Direnfeld Scholarship.

The Elaine C. Driker Award recognizes Hillel of Metro Detroit students committed to Jewish life in Detroit. Jenna, who lives in Detroit, is majoring in social work at Wayne State University and has been president of the Jewish Student Organization this past year. For Jenna, “Hillel is like a home and community. I plan to further my life in Detroit.”

Jeremy Soper lives in Detroit and is a graduating senior at Wayne State University. Jeremy double-majored in supply chain and marketing and was president of the Students for Israel organization. Jeremy said, “Hillel of Metro Detroit made my college experience something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” and told younger students: “Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there whether it’s for Jewish life on campus or Israel advocacy.”

David Ibn Ezra, the recipient of the Direnfeld Scholarship, is a sophomore at Lawrence Technological University studying mechanical engineering and an outfielder on the Lawrence Tech Blue Devils baseball team. “I see great importance in connecting the local Jewish community and the Israeli culture I come from,” said David. “I have been highly involved with HMD, including attending the IAC conference and participating in multiple campus activities.”