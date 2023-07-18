Grandpa Aaron’s tallit has place of honor at grandchildren’s weddings.

There are several things I ponder when I’m about to arrive at a Jewish wedding, like will there be little cocktail weenies during hors d’oeuvres, and will I be able to navigate the hora without embarrassing myself?

However, since Valerie Ross of Birmingham shared her family’s wedding stories with me, I’ll be paying closer attention to more meaningful details the next time I attend a Jewish wedding.

Often, treasured family heirlooms like Kiddush cups and candlesticks are incorporated into the planning of such simchahs. But arguably the most popular personal items utilized during the ceremony are the tallitot draped over the chuppah once worn by relatives of blessed memory. It’s a common “thread,” if you will, to remind the bride and groom of their loved one as well as the sacred relationship we as Jews have with God and Torah.

Valerie’s siblings, brother Bryan Kraft and sisters Helayne Kaplan and Risa Brickman, are all too familiar with the tallit tradition. Each of their married children has stood under a chuppah graced by their grandfather Aaron Kraft’s tallit, the same one worn at many of their bar and bat mitzvahs. It has been a very busy tallit of late.

In the Beginning

Grandpa Aaron’s tallit put on a lot of miles well before it was used in his memory. It dates back to when he was 11 or 12 years old, when he originally received it from his parents, Sydney and Nellie Kraft. And it wasn’t a prayer shawl that just lay dormant over the years, only coming out of hibernation from Aaron’s blue velvet tallit bag in time for the High Holidays.

“He enjoyed shul during the holidays,” said Valerie, but he wore the tallit every Shabbat morning at Adat Shalom. He and my mother, Esther, were longtime members.

“Each grandchild lit up his face; he found a connection to each,” said Valerie of her father, who passed away in 2015. “The tallit overhead at our family weddings have meant so much as part of our kids’ new life journeys as couples.”

Tour de Tallit

Valerie recently acted as my tour guide for the traveling tallit that has made stops at five family weddings in just the last five years. The tallit, so integral to the preparation of the ceremonies, that every rabbi who officiated incorporated the emotional family ties of the tallit into their remarks.

Aaron Kraft’s tallit made its chuppah debut in January 2019, when Bryan and Evie Kraft’s son Cary married Rachel Schonwetter in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rachel’s grandfather’s tallit also adorned the chuppah.

“L’dor v’dor, from generation to generation,” said Bryan of his father’s prayer shawl being included at his son’s wedding. Generation to generation, the exact words the bride and groom used to describe the emotional impact of the tallitot on their ceremony.

“Each generation of our family plays a role in shaping who our children will become,” Bryan said. “They instill the character, values and traditions that will be passed on to their children and families. Using our father’s tallit under the chuppah represents the continuation of those traditions and reminds us that though our parents and grandparents may have passed, we can take great comfort knowing they are in some way with all of us for this special occasion.”

The tallit’s next stop included a return visit to Florida when in May 2021, Helayne and Jeff Kaplan’s son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Elan Yochai were married in Boca Raton, with tallitot from both sides included in the simchah.

“Having my Grandpa Aaron’s tallit hanging above us was so special,” said Jeremy. “It also felt like my bubbie and other relatives who are no longer with us were watching over us on our special day. It was like having a piece of our family’s story woven into our own.”

Helayne took great comfort in the symbolism that her father’s prayer shawl represented. “My father’s tallit reminded me of a long, warm hug around the bride and groom,” she said.

If a tallit could earn travel points, it likely could’ve paid for its next trip when it made its way 1,555 miles due north, from sunny Florida to Traverse City.

Risa Brickman, youngest daughter of Aaron Kraft, and her husband, Bruce, joined their son Sam and daughter-in-law Becky Tranchell Up North and under the Grandpa Aaron-bedecked chuppah for the bride and groom’s August 2022 wedding. “It’s a warm and comforting feeling knowing that my dad is always there surrounding our children,” Risa said.

“We felt it was important to have a part of my grandfather with us,” said the newlyweds. “He was such a big part of my life, and it felt very special to have his presence there with us,” added Sam.

I already have some history with Sam. I featured his popular Front Street bagel shop in Traverse City, Bubbie’s Bagels, in a cover story in the Sept. 3, 2022, edition of the JN.

Bubbie, of blessed memory is Esther Kraft, Aaron Kraft’s wife, who passed away in 2012. The couple were married for 56 years. Bubbie Esther’s renowned baking prowess was the inspiration for, and literally the face of, her grandson’s business.

While Grandpa’s tallit played a featured role in Sam and Becky’s wedding, Bubbie’s Bagels didn’t take second billing. “My son Sam provided the bagels and my mother’s beloved rugelach at a brunch,” Risa said.

Valerie and Jay Ross’ son, Shane Ross, married daughter-in-law Lindsay Johnson this past February in Winter Park, Florida. The newlyweds said: “Just knowing Grandpa Aaron’s tallit was surrounding us, made us feel close to him.”

The Kraft tallit’s most recent stop was just this past June 10, when Helayne and Jeff’s daughter Marissa, married Aron Philips, in Callicoon, New York.

It turned out to be a trifecta of tallitot affair, with Grandpa Aaron’s prayer shawl aligned side by side atop the chuppah with two other of the bride and groom’s grandfathers.

“It was perfect to have all their tallitot as the ceiling of our chuppah,” said Marissa. “When I picture my Grandpa Aaron, he’s either in his newsboy hat or in his tallit saving a full row of seats for the family at Adat Shalom. We feel lucky to have this artifact that was so core to how we remember him, built into our chuppah.”

Don’t pack that prayer shawl up just yet. The Kraft family tallit tally has a shot at reaching six in five years because Helayne’s engaged daughter Carly and fiancé, Josh Sternberg, are pondering their future wedding plans. Plus, a seventh wedding is in the not-too-distant future. Valerie’s son Chad is now engaged to Amanda Bogue. Mazel tov!

Ketubah Connection

The Kraft family weddings have also been on the receiving end of a more recent tradition. Valerie has been an accomplished artist for over 30 years and has designed all of her children’s and nephews’ and nieces’ ketubahs.

The bride and groom provide the text and Valerie takes brush to canvas. “It’s been really nice to work with all the kids and bring a piece of art to fruition with their desires behind it all,” Valerie said.

Valerie’s other works have been shown in galleries and local art shows, and she’s also brought them to seniors in the community for them to enjoy. Her website, valerieartwork.com, showcases an amazing array of unique abstract designs.

Legacy of Love

“My father’s love for my mom, all of us four kids, grandkids and extended family was such a delight and pleasure to see and be around,” Valerie said.

“His happiness stemmed from all of us. He appreciated life, and shared that with all of us, even down to the tiniest of details.” Like the details of a beautifully woven tallit.

For now, the Kraft family awaits the next grandchild’s wedding to once again honor the patriarch of the family. Most assuredly, when the chuppah gets designed, the bride and groom will have the joy of knowing that Grandpa Aaron has “got them covered.”