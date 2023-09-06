Hear their story in a historical presentation on Sept. 13.
Albert Kahn was a leading architect of the first half of the 21st century. His factory designs helped Henry Ford transform automotive manufacturing. Kahn’s beautiful and stately structures, including the Fisher Building, Belle Isle Aquarium and two Temple Beth El buildings in Detroit, as well as Hill Auditorium and many iconic classroom buildings at the University of Michigan, are well-known and much admired.
The son of a German rabbi who immigrated to Detroit in 1880, Kahn learned drafting, design and architecture on the job beginning at age 12. He eventually began his own firm, which designed thousands of buildings all over the world.
His brother Julius developed a concrete bar that facilitated the construction of Albert Kahn-designed factories. While the two brothers and their male descendants became successful in multiple fields, the women of the Albert Kahn family were also entrepreneurial, artistic and a force in their own right.
“It’s time for the women to come out of the shadows,” says Carol Rose Kahn, Albert Kahn’s granddaughter.
Through extensive research, she has accumulated a trove of photos, letters and documents that tell the stories of the grandmothers, aunts, nieces and sisters of the Kahn family.
Her interest began when she did an oral history with her father, the late Edgar Kahn, for a class at the University of Michigan. Her Aunt Rosalie gave her a collection of love letters written by Albert and Ernestine Kahn. These are now archived at the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan.
Carol Kahn learned that her Great Aunt Mollie Kahn Fuchs helped mix the concrete bars that Julius Kahn would patent — the beginning of what became a huge business. She also was co-founder and then operated a family business that created color blueprints, which were very useful for Albert Kahn’s architecture business. Lydia Kahn Malbin, one of Edgar’s sisters, became recognized internationally for her knowledge and collection of modern European art.
Kahn will discuss the lives and achievements of the women of the Kahn family at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Hawk Farmington Hills Community Center. The lecture will also be available via Zoom. The program is presented jointly by the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation and the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan.
To register, visit AlbertKahnlegacy.org/events or jhsmichigan.org/calendar. The Hawk is located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.
