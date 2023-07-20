An inspiring remembrance of Nick Gilbert who, despite enormous challenges, never gave up on life.

Nick Gilbert climbed Masada.

Picture a giant plateau on the edge of Israel’s Judean Desert, overlooking the Dead Sea, about 1,300 feet straight up. The mountain is steep — so steep you can’t just climb up the side, but instead use switchbacks taking you up the incline. There are over 700 steps and endless rocky slopes, most of which have no railing.

You have to start this hike at 4 a.m. when it’s already 105 degrees outside, both in order to catch the spectacular sunrise when you reach the top, but also, because after the sun rises, the temperature becomes unbearable and unsafe. Everyone begins the trek exhausted and in the pitch black.

Now imagine you’re working with about 25% of your vision like Nick Gilbert.

“Despite his limitations, Nick was one of the strongest people I’ve ever known,” said Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jennifer Lader, who helped lead the Teen Mission trip Nick was on in 2012. “Nick was not someone who did things Nick did not want to do. And if he didn’t want to climb that mountain, he had a million outs. He never took one.”

Nick climbed this literal mountain in the dark. It took him a long time, longer than others because he couldn’t see. He climbed and climbed. He put one foot in front of the other, encouraging people who passed him, telling them they were doing a great job.

When Nick reached the summit of that mountain, there were 119 teenagers waiting for him there.

“I swear, you have never heard the kind of cheering and celebration that greeted him when he reached the top,” Rabbi Lader said. “It was incredible. Just absolute love, pride and joy for him from these kids, strangers and people who passed him on the way up.”

When the cheering abated, and Nick looked around drenched in sweat, he turned to Rabbi Lader and said, “Do you think they have Coke with ice at the gift shop?”

That was Nick Gilbert, affectionately known as “Gilly” to those 119 friends at the top of the mountain and an infinite number of others all over the world. He was always himself — a person who met every challenge head-on, who found humor in the face of adversity, who valued every moment he was blessed with and every person he encountered, and who touched the lives of countless others because of how he lived his own.

A Challenging Disease

Nicolas Manuel Gilbert was born July 21, 1996, to Jennifer and Dan Gilbert. He passed away on May 6. He would have celebrated his 27th birthday this Friday.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis (NF), a nerve disorder causing tumors to grow throughout the body. Nick’s tumors grew in his head. He was specifically diagnosed with NF1, the most common type of NF, which he was diagnosed with at just 15 months of age after doctors discovered an optic glioma (tumor on the optic nerve). In the first grade, Nick began to lose vision in his right eye. In an attempt to save what vision was left, Nick began 18 months of chemotherapy. Nick underwent his first brain surgery shortly after his 10th birthday, when another tumor the size of a small orange was found in his cerebellum. Soon after, he began another 18 months of treatments to keep the tumors at bay.

For the next 12 years, Nick was on and off various treatments to slow the growth of several tumors. Almost like whack-a-mole, as soon as one would stop, another would appear; chemo, radiation, MRI’s and endless doctor’s appointments were all part of managing the manifestations of NF.

Nick gradually lost more of his vision as the years went on. By the time he was of driving age, Nick could see only shadows out of his right eye with only a quarter of his vision in his left eye. Legally blind, Nick was unable to get his driver’s license and could no longer play on the sports teams that he loved. But he never complained.

“He didn’t let this disease define him. He demanded to be a regular guy, which took a lot,” his father, businessman Dan Gilbert, said. “He fought so hard physically and mentally against the disease that he became a tougher, better person for it. It made him become comfortable in his own skin because he felt confident about what he was doing. In his mind, if he could beat brain tumors, he could beat anything.”

Dad’s Personal Hero

When 14-year-old Nick Gilbert represented the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team his father owns, in the 2011 NBA draft lottery, minutes before proving to be a perennial good luck charm, he was asked by a reporter on national television how it felt being his dad’s personal hero. Nick responded with what would become his personal tagline, something he would always be attached to: “What’s not to like?”

The response wasn’t bragging or boasting. It was the truth.

And others applied Nick’s saying to Nick himself. “There simply wasn’t much about Nick not to like, everyone around him knew it, and he knew it,” Dan said.

Referring to someone as “one-of-a-kind” is often a cliche. A cliche is a cliche often because it’s true. Nick Gilbert was one-of-a-kind in every way. But he was anything other than a cliche — he was the genuine article.

“Nobody did a better Nick Gilbert impression than Nick Gilbert,” Dan summed up.

“He was perfectly imperfect and 100% authentically himself,” his mom, Jennifer Gilbert, poignantly said about her son.

Nick Gilbert loved so many things. He loved music. He loved sports, including cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Michigan State Spartans, his alma mater. He loved the city of Detroit and the efforts being put into its revitalization.

There was no food Nick loved more than cheese; in fact, it was mostly what he ate. Macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, cheese quesadilla, Cheetos, Cheez-Its. He loved cheese-flavored foods so much that his family and friends joked he would one day turn into a big block of cheddar.

Nick took pride in being Jewish. He loved to laugh and make other people laugh. Nick was highly intelligent. He could say the alphabet backwards, list all 30 NBA teams and all the U.S. states in alphabetical order in seconds.

Nick loved people — it didn’t matter who you were. He loved NBA superstars, hip-hop artists, his teachers, Uber drivers, waitresses, the DoorDash delivery guy, security guards. Nick loved pretty much anybody who talked to him. He prided himself on connecting with people, while also liking to connect people to other people. “To know him was to love him and be loved by him,” Jennifer and Dan agreed.

‘He Loved Life’

“There is no person I’ve ever met who loved life and living more than Nick,” Dan said. “In his eyes, everything was a wonder, and every moment was more exciting than the one before it. It was his world — we just happened to be living in it.”

Nick wasn’t afraid to be himself. He never felt any fear or nervousness to talk to anyone. Always curious, if Nick had a question, he would ask it and find an answer.

The following are just some moments encapsulating the legend of Nick Gilbert.

Nick once walked up to an NBA player he had previously made a Super Bowl bet with and reminded him to hold up his end of the deal by dropping down and giving him 20 push-ups. At a Pistons game many years ago, Nick successfully convinced singer Kid Rock to walk up to the concourse to grab him chips and cheese. Backstage before a concert in Cleveland, Nick ran up to 24-time Grammy Award winner Jay-Z and asked, “Jay-Z, what’s your favorite Jay-Z song?”

Right before his first brain surgery when he was 10 years old, Nick and his family were meeting with a world-renowned pediatric brain surgeon who was explaining step-by-step how the surgery and post-surgery would go. The doctor asked Nick if he had any questions. Nick responded, “Yes, I have one question. Can I go now? I’m absolutely starving. Do you guys have macaroni and grilled cheese downstairs?”

No, these aren’t tall tales. It was Nick Gilbert, unapologetically, fearlessly, being Nick Gilbert.

A Caring Friend

Ross Klar, Temple Israel’s youth engagement coordinator, was close friends with Nick since they were 10 years old. They shared seven summers together at Camp Tanuga in Kalkaska and were roommates at Michigan State University for three years.

Nick truly cared about each and every one of his friends on a deep level, Klar said.

Klar, at one point, was thinking about going to grad school for sports psychology, something he had spoken with Nick about. It didn’t quite work out and Klar decided not to go, but throughout the four or five years since he made that decision, Nick would still ask Klar if he ever thought about reconsidering, knowing it was something he was interested in.

“If you told Nick about something, an aspiration of yours, he was going to follow up with all of his friends about all of their hopes and dreams,” Klar said.

Nick also had a way of knowing when one of his friends was feeling down.

“Nick would sense it and say something to make you laugh. When you saw him, you couldn’t help but smile. He was really good at bringing the spirits up,” Klar said.

Nick didn’t just have a lot of friends, he had about a dozen different friend groups. Some people would maybe want to keep their friend groups separate — Nick made it his mission to intertwine them. Nick valued togetherness and connectedness — something his friends plan to carry with them, along with many other lessons Nick’s life taught them.

“It only took one meeting with him to get his aura, his presence,” Klar said. “If you’ve met him once, you’re one of his friends. Once he has you in his phone book, you’re going to get a happy birthday text and a happy, healthy text on Rosh Hashanah. That’s all it took.”

A ‘Big Little Brother’

To his siblings, Grant, Gracie, AJ and Nash, Nick was often referred to as their “big little brother.”

Nick was the oldest of the five, but at the same time, the younger siblings were taught at a young age to look after Nick, hence the “little” in “big little brother.”

Because of his vision loss and the increasing physical effects of his illness, Nick’s siblings helped him get ready at night and stayed at his bedside until he laughed himself to sleep. They helped him get dressed to go out and lifted him through a crowd at a nightclub he dragged them out to. They read entire restaurant menus to him knowing full well he’d choose the macaroni and cheese. None of that was ever an obligation for them.

“We wanted to help him. He could have picked anyone to help him navigate through life, but he picked us,” his brother Grant said. “This meant we got to contribute to his happiness while spending bonus time laughing together. We needed these moments, and we absolutely needed him much more than he needed us. We simply would not be the same without the lessons he taught us.”

People would meet Nick and then feel indebted to him, not because of the prominent family he was part of or if he was giving someone something, but because of the way he made people feel.

“He had this gravitational pull about him; you just wanted to be around him,” Grant said.

The way Nick lived life allowed those who came into contact with him to do the same.

“I think he connected with so many people because he was so comfortable with himself that it allowed other people to feel comfortable with themselves around him,” his sister Gracie said. “That’s definitely how I felt around him. I never felt like I couldn’t say anything or couldn’t feel a certain way. He was a very safe person for me and a lot of other people.”

Nick loved his siblings and adored his parents, and more than anything, family was of foremost importance to Nick. He wouldn’t miss a family trip, party or dinner. Nick was someone who brought his family together and wanted to be around them all the time.

“As a mother with a child who was chronically ill, he made it a little bit easier because he was never afraid,” Jennifer said. “He was like, OK, let’s just meet this challenge and get on the other side because I’ve got things to do. As a mother, I think that allowed me to not suffer or worry as much.

“Not that the worry wasn’t there, but whether it was an intentional gift or inherent, he didn’t feel sorry for himself, so we didn’t pity him. And we didn’t necessarily live our lives differently.”

Medical Challenges

In February 2018 on a visit home from MSU, Nick fell and was taken to the hospital for what everyone thought would be a few stitches. As a precaution, the doctors ordered an MRI which showed significant growth of a tumor that was being monitored just above Nick’s brain stem.

Due to the location, a less invasive laser ablation surgery was chosen as the next step. Unfortunately, it was not successful, and the tumor continued to progress. The following month, Nick was back in surgery to get him out of danger by removing as much of the tumor as they could, knowing that further interventions would be needed.

Five weeks of radiation and other drug protocols were administered in an attempt to stall the growth of the tumors.

Although the last surgery was successful in saving Nick’s life, it unfortunately left him permanently disabled, requiring constant occupational and physical therapy. At the end of his life, Nick was in a wheelchair, yet he never gave up the hope one day he would walk again.

This past year ended up being the most challenging for Nick. While continuing to receive treatments for the tumors, Nick developed hydrocephalus, a condition caused by an abnormal build-up of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain. This required another procedure, which he had in fall 2022. Complications followed and Nick remained in the hospital for more than two months, fighting for his life. Miraculously, Nick was able to come home in October, but sadly, with less vision and his hearing beginning to fade. By February, Nick could no longer see or hear and was on a feeding tube. The decision was made to once again give radiation a shot in hope of Nick regaining some hearing. It was unsuccessful. There was simply nothing else to be done.

When Nick came home from the hospital one final time, the doctors told the family not to expect him to make it more than a few minutes after they pulled his breathing tube out. Nick made it over 24 hours.

“Even in the very end, he was as tough as they come, fighting for more life,” Dan said.

After a lifelong, courageous battle with NF1, Nick died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 6. He was 26 years old.

Earlier this year, when it was getting more difficult to communicate with Nick because he could no longer hear or see, everyone was feeling a little helpless and desperate. In this moment, Nick could sense that Jennifer and Dan were upset and dictated the most beautiful message to his caregiver who then texted it to them: “I love you guys. You’ve given me literally everything. I don’t want you to think that this is any of your faults. Love, Nicolas.”

“So, in the middle of his suffering, his empathy and caring for other people showed as he was more concerned with relieving any bad emotions his mother and I may have over the situation,” Dan recalled.

Fighting to End NF

Jennifer and Dan Gilbert have been passionate advocates in the fight to end NF since Nick was first diagnosed. They have been longtime supporters of NF research initiatives and established the Gilbert Family Foundation in 2015 to further advance NF research efforts.

In 2017, the Gilberts established NF Forward, a nonprofit organization sharing a vision with the Gilbert Family Foundation to eradicate NF by funding groundbreaking, cutting-edge NF research.

NF Forward’s signature event is the beNeFit, a major gala held in Downtown Detroit every November. Since 2013, the event has raised over $55 million for NF research and attracted more than 1,700 supporters annually to join the fight to end NF.

As a member of the Children’s Tumor Foundation Junior Board, Nick himself was the biggest advocate in the fight to end NF. NF Forward’s gala was Nick’s favorite night of the year.

“It was a night he could count on everybody to be around and support something obviously so important to him,” Jennifer said. “I think that made him not just feel special, but kind of seen.”

Nick loved his space in the NF community and took great pride in being an ambassador, even developing relationships with many other individuals who had the disorder.

Once Nick got involved, he wasn’t just showing up for meetings — he was busy planning, reaching out to his network and coming up with great ideas for the cause.

The Gilbert family and its foundation are committed to the cause of wiping NF off the planet, hopefully in the near future.

“And we will do it in Nick’s name,” Dan said.

A Determined Fighter

Angela Sebald formed a special bond with Nick during his college years, working as MSU’s blindness and visual impairment specialist. Sebald’s job was to provide access so Nick could be successful in his courses. Sebald was in Nick’s life almost every day of his college career.

In 2018, when Nick underwent the first of his two brain surgeries in a short span, he also happened to have three exams that week. While in the hospital, Nick and Dan video-called Sebald. Nick, being Nick, looked at it as just another challenge.

“I’m gonna get this brain surgery done real quick, and then I’ll come back and take my three exams tomorrow,” Nick said on the call.

“Dan and I were laughing because Nick would never dwell on the bad things that were happening to him,” Sebald said. “He would often talk about the hand he was dealt and how he was going to play it to the best of his ability, and he absolutely did.”

Steve Watts, who witnessed Nick’s perseverance firsthand as his occupational therapist, said, “Watching him over the years in this battle with NF was awe-inspiring. Undoubtedly, he’s the toughest person I’ve ever met.”

Watts gave a lot of thought as to how Nick would want to be remembered. Helping others to live their lives to the fullest, despite their diagnosis and prognosis, is what Nick would have wanted his legacy to be.

Nick graduated from Michigan State University in 2020 with a marketing degree. Nick wanted to do so many things, having a knack for great ideas he wanted to see through.

“He was a visionary,” Jennifer said. “I have no doubt he would have done huge things — he had really big ideas and wasn’t afraid to chase after them and figure out a way to get them done.”

Many of those ideas focused on sports and the music scene in Detroit. One project of his will be coming to fruition fairly soon. Nick’s last project, one he had been working on for the last few years, was to build and operate a sports bar in Downtown Detroit.

The sports bar, set to open about a year from now, will be called Gilly’s — the nickname Nick’s friends affectionately called him. Many of those friends, along with his loving family and an endless number of people Nick touched throughout his life, will certainly be in attendance to remember and celebrate him on the bar’s opening night.

A Lasting Legacy

Nick Gilbert climbed Masada. More importantly, Nick Gilbert climbed the mountain of life. From birth, he was at a disadvantage. He had every opportunity to give up when it got too hard.

Instead, Nick faced life’s many battles head-on, living one day at a time, each as if it was his last. He was devoted to his friends and family, often thinking of them before himself even while facing the most adversity of anyone. His story will continue to inspire individuals, families and the NF community worldwide.

Undoubtedly, the research conducted in Nick’s memory will save many and allow for countless others to live life to its fullest just as he did.

For every day of his life, Nick Gilbert climbed and climbed. He put one foot in front of the other, not comparing or worrying about others who had it easier, instead encouraging them to keep going.

Nick Gilbert’s life, from one perspective, was an uphill climb. But if you were to ask Nick himself, every second of life was the summit.