Exhibit at the Janice Charach Gallery shows the creative expressions of women.

Women who have been artists for many years were asked to think about creative ways they could express themselves, and 60 of them represented their personalities and outlooks through diverse styles.

Those artworks are being displayed Aug. 6-Sept. 13 at the Janice Charach Gallery in the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center. For clarification, each artwork is accompanied by a statement that communicates the meaning of a particular work and especially reaches out to a specific viewer or viewers with similar propensities.

The exhibit, titled Her Story, features projects by members of either the Birmingham Society of Women Painters or De la Vie Studio and includes perspectives from a number of Jewish artists.

Lesley Kutinsky, a resident of Farmington Hills and a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, thinks of hands when she thinks of womanhood, and she made a 3D collage of her ideas with representations of four pairs of gloves.

In “The Hands of Women,” Kutinsky shows that she thinks of hands as maintaining responsibilities for caring, working and praying among many other tasks.

“My mother was 99 when she just passed away, and she had between 30 and 40 pairs of decorative gloves so important in the years that her skills developed,” said Kutinsky as she recalled the impetus for her artwork.

Kutinsky, who has a painting in the collection of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, worked as a science teacher before establishing her own company for making T-shirts. It was named TLC The Lesley Company, and she meets people who still have the shirts.

Starting artwork when she was making the T-shirts, Kutinsky enhanced her skills at both the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) in Birmingham and Atelier School of Art in Royal Oak.

Sue Shlom of West Bloomfield welcomes the exhibit as a chance for women to look at themselves as they witness the artwork of others. In “Reaching for Light,” Shlom establishes the image of trees with branches stretching out toward the brightness of the sun.

“I hope I’m like a tree,” said Shlom, who was an English teacher at Hillel Day School. “It has stable roots but reaches upward for elements that bring brightness into the world.”

Shlom has shown her paintings at the Scarab Club in Detroit, Woods Gallery in Huntington Woods and the Plymouth Art Center.

In Judi Mindell’s “Beneath the Surface,” the Franklin artist is represented by a water color collage that shows a flower on a background of abstract geometric shapes.

“I want to show my love for nature, texture and color,” said Mindell, a member of Temple Israel who studied at the BBAC and worked as a teacher and later bookkeeper for her husband. “The colors especially attract me when they run together and form new and subtle shades.”

Fran Levin of Troy titled her abstract painting of a flowering plant “Moody Blues.” She began painting projects in a Pittsburgh high school and continued art studies to earn a degree in art from Carnegie Mellon University. Her work has been displayed at the BBAC.

“I like to take something and abstract it to show that I’m an abstract thinker,” said Levin, a member of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. “I like to paint in connection with other artists doing their paintings because I think those experiences bring out the creativity in me.”

Levin works with liquid acrylics and sometimes uses collage materials. She wets the surface of her paintings with water when she begins and then applies different colors because she likes the different effects of the colors that appear with that approach.

The artists in the show present works that are representational, abstract and combinations of the two approaches. They work with oil colors, acrylics, water colors and mixed media.

“Every woman has a story to tell,” said Natalie Balazovich, gallery director. “This exhibition showcases women painters and their lives with both artwork and text. Both organizations that are represented have stellar reputations in the art community, and this is the first time they come together to share themselves with us.”

The Birmingham Society of Women Painters was started in 1944 and has many artists working in a diversity of styles. De la Vie Studio, launched almost 20 years ago, has used different names over the years and works with artists using a variety of styles.

Her Story runs Aug. 6-Sept. 13 in the Janice Charach Gallery at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Artists will be present for the Aug.6 opening reception, 1-4 p.m. (248) 432-5579, charachgallery.org.