Glass artist Sara Young also sells nuts and does stand-up comedy.

When asking people to share a few words about Sara Young, it is hard to believe the responses are all about one person.

“Sara came into our life on a fluke passing, and now has become an integral part of our business,” shared Dan Weiand, owner of Whole Hearted Winery in New Hudson, Michigan. Dan now relies on Sara for “handling all of our laser etching, nuts and running a top-five comedy room in Metro Detroit.”

Sara is a woman of broad talents and professional pursuits. From creating custom art to performing stand up and storytelling, to roasting and selling nuts, Sara is living her best life. Through her trained eye and skilled hands, she brings lasting memories to the customers of SYS Custom Etching and Engraving and Gracie’s Good Eats.

Growing Up in Detroit

Sara was born in Detroit and grew up in Oak Park until her sophomore year of high school when her family moved to West Bloomfield.

Her maternal grandmother belonged to the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Sara recalls her grandmother kept kosher at home. “But,” she joked, “when dining out, she considered shrimp delicious.”

When Sara was given the option to have a bat mitzvah party or a “Sweet 16,” she opted for the Sweet 16.

Her parents-in-law grew up in Orthodox homes in Coney Island, New York, and became founding members of the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Metro Detroit, previously known as the Birmingham Temple.

While not particularly involved in traditional practice herself, Sara said she feels spiritual and protected and guarded, especially by her paternal grandfather of blessed memory. He was born in Poland and turned 13 on the boat that brought him to the United States. He had his bar mitzvah on the boat, and that was the end of religious ritual in his life.

At least three times in her life, Sara narrowly avoided death. She credits her saving grace to an inner voice she listened to in each of those moments. That voice, she discovered in 2022 when she came across a cassette tape, belonged to her grandfather.

Becoming an Artist

Sara struggled in school. “I’ve always been a writer,” she recalls. “I started writing before I could hold a pen.”

Her grades at West Bloomfield High School did not reflect that aptitude. She once stopped in to thank her teacher Ruth Leinweber for giving her a D, which allowed her to graduate on time. Mrs. Leinweber responded, “You are why I teach.” Another student, there at the same time, was crying over an A-.

Sara’s higher education pursuits included time at Western Michigan University, Michigan State University and Eastern Michigan University. Yet, around 2001, the class that ultimately shaped her future was an adult education community class in stained glass making. She was a disaster at stained glass. The instructor said she wasted more solder than anyone else in his 25 years of teaching.

On the last day of the class, the group learned how to etch glass. “This I can do!” Sara said. This was the start of a professional journey that over the years expanded to include the full breadth of services Sara offers through SYS Custom Etching and Engraving

A ‘Stand-up’ Woman

Kari Brink first met Sara through the stand-up community. When she learned about Sara’s business, she ordered a custom gift for her partner, who is an avid sax player. “The saxophone piece she created for Daryl is just breathtaking,” Kari said. “It is so intricate that it’s almost unbelievable how quickly she created it for me to give to him. It was a 49th birthday present for him and he loved it.”

“Sara is fantastic!” proclaims Ree Ledbetter. “I know Sara from her delightful humor on the Detroit comedy scene but didn’t realize she was also a talented artist. I bought some wonderful etching gifts from her during the holidays. When I saw her recent 3D art, I knew I was going to have to have some work commissioned.” Two of the 3D art pieces Ree bought were a camera and T-Rex. “When I approached her, she asked if I had a specific design in mind or did I want her to surprise me. I decided to trust her vision, and I couldn’t be happier with the details and quality of her work!”

One of Sara’s clients is Rescue Me!, a group that gives money toward rescuing all breeds of animals, including dogs, cats, horses, birds and farm animals. “I do frames and ornaments for them,” Sara said. The work of the organization is close to her heart.

Sara loves to customize and accessorize everything around her. Her beloved yellow Jeep, named Marigold, is covered in decals Sara made herself. From a tie-dyed Great Lakes surrounding Michigan over the spare wheel cover to a row of yellow duckies across the front windshield, Sara’s art decorates her life and the world all around her.

Meet Sara at the Westland Farmers Market. Visit SYS Custom Etching and Engraving LLC at sys-etching.com/. Shop Gracie’s Good Eats at www.graciesgoodeats.com/. Follow Sara’s stand up and storytelling performances through facebook.com/SaraYoungProductions.