Hebrew type is the inspiration for Lynne Avadenka’s art.

It was a no-brainer.

A mutual acquaintance introduced Michigan artist Lynne Avadenka to a Cleveland-based artist who had come into possession of a beautiful collection of antique wood Hebrew type, saving it from being broken up and sold in pieces. But he didn’t need it. Did she want it?

Avadenka, who lives in Huntington Woods and has a studio in nearby Berkley, didn’t hesitate. Now she’s looking forward to exploring what she can do with her new letters.

Avadenka has made a specialty of creating letterpress prints using Hebrew type. She says she was inspired to learn about early Hebrew printing and, subsequently, Jewish women’s participation in it, by a verse from Exodus (14:17): “Write this down as a remembrance in a record …”

For centuries, letterpress was what most of us thought of when we envisioned “printing.”

Johannes Gutenberg in 1440 developed a method of creating individual letters and setting them in a frame so that multiple impressions of a page could be made quickly. (Moveable type was invented in China around the same time.)

Three-dimensional letters and other characters were cast from lead or carved from wood. The letters were stored in a case (an upper case for capital letters and a lower case for the others). The letters were formed backwards, and the typesetter — who would have to mind his or her p’s and q’s, which could easily be confused — would put the letters into a rectangular form, with spacers in between. The form was inked and paper was pressed onto the form, leaving a mirror-image of the type on the paper.

Hand-set type was used for newspapers, magazines and books until the development of the linotype machine in the late 1800s. And hand-set type continued to be used for invitations, ads, posters and more until being superseded by computers and offset printing.

Now hand-set metal and wood type is used primarily by artists like Avadenka, who plans to use her new type in her work as a way to honor those who helped create the earliest printed Hebrew and Yiddish books.

When the first printed Hebrew books were published in the late 15th century, there was no Hebrew word for printing, she said. It was described as writing “by many pens without miracles.”

As she studied the history of Hebrew type, Avadenka realized that some of the typesetters of old books were women and girls.

Look at the back of many recently published books and you’ll see a “colophon” with facts about the printing itself, usually noting the typeface and perhaps the type of press used.

In early printed books, colophons gave the name of the person who set the type, and some of the typesetters of old Hebrew and Yiddish books were female. Avadenka says skilled bibliographers found one old Hebrew book that had been typeset by Ela, a 9-year-old girl.

Avadenka has been using Hebrew type in her work for years. She owns a set of small metal Hebrew type designed by Franziska Baruch and cast at a foundry in New York State. And she has some large wooden Hebrew type that she bought years ago from a printer who was retiring and moving to Florida.

She used her older type collections to create A Doctrine of Handy-Works or Another Story of Printing Told in Twelve Brief Pages, a series of prints about Jewish women, which was shown in a solo show at the Library of Jewish Theological Seminary last winter. Avadenka was the first contemporary artist to have an exhibit in the seminary’s new art gallery.

Her works were interspersed with rare antique books from the JTS collection that had been typeset, printed or published by women.

Avadenka’s prints juxtaposed 12 verses from Proverbs 31, which extols a “woman of valor,” with 12 of her own short sentences that tell the story of a hypothetical Jewish woman who is pushed into the art and trade of printing.

Another section of the exhibit featured a series of prints, resembling Hebrew-letter mandalas, that Avadenka calls “Inventions.”

The type in the Inventions is not meant to be read; she aims to create beautiful images that are conceptually, if not literally, meaningful, Avadenka said. “We look at Japanese, Chinese and Islamic letterforms and find them beautiful, even if they can’t be ‘read,’” she said. “I am doing that with Hebrew letters.”

Avadenka created Handy Works in a limited-edition suite of five copies. Four have been sold: to the Library of Congress, University of Michigan, Michigan State University and a private collector, and a prospective purchaser of the final set is awaiting funding.

Avadenka began researching the project in 2019 with a research grant from the Hadassah Brandeis Institute to learn more about women in Hebrew printing.

In addition to her studio work, Avadenka is the director of Signal Return in Detroit, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to the teaching and preservation of traditional letterpress printing.