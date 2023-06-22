Book focuses on inner work required to become ‘better Jews.’

Fifty years ago, a new kind of book appeared in the Jewish world: a practical, hands-on guide for how to do Jewish things. The First Jewish Catalog: A Do-It-Yourself Kit provided advice and encouragement to readers to take action, instead of waiting for some expert. The short articles explain how to crochet a kippah, build a sukkah, make your own wine, wind your tefillin, set up your kosher kitchen, tie your own tzitzit and do pretty much anything else.

If you felt not up-to-the task — as many Jews did — the book gave you permission to try. The Catalog — including its successor editions — sold about a half-million copies. Clearly, a lot of Jews felt inadequately prepared but eager to do Jewish acts.

One of the editors of the Jewish Catalog, Michael Strassfeld, went on to a long career as Jewish educator and rabbi. Now Strassfeld has written Judaism Disrupted: A Spiritual Manifesto for the 21st Century (Ben Yehuda Press, 2023), aimed at another audience, or rather, two different audiences.

Strassfeld explains: “One is people involved in the Jewish community, happily active in the Jewish community, who somehow feel that their Jewish life is lacking. They may belong to a synagogue, and even attend sometimes, but they just don’t feel very satisfied with the services.

“And the other,” he adds, “people at the margins or beyond the margins. People who say, ‘I am a mediocre Jew’ or a ‘bad Jew.’ People who find Jewish practice unfamiliar and who just are not that interested.”

Those people feel like they do not, or would not, get what they want from Jewish practice. The flaw, for Strassfeld, lies in trying to “understand Judaism as a system of law and obligation.” Rather, he says, “the contemporary moment calls for something radically different.”

Strassfeld believes that we can choose to engage in Judaism to create a meaningful life, committed to inner spiritual work and social justice, as part of a sustaining community. The key involves understanding observances as spiritual practices. “Judaism is actually about how to live a life of freedom,” he says, quoting the 19th-century Chasidic work, Sefat Emet. We, like the early Chasidim, can invest meaning in our practices by cultivating our intention (Hebrew kavannah). We might need the discipline of practice, but our real growth comes from mental work.

“It is kavannah, the intention of the heart and mind, which gives these precepts meaning,” he writes.

For example, Strassfeld sees how much matzah to eat as not an important question. Eating matzah with awareness can lead us to valuing our own freedom and to working to help others who lack freedom. Not eating matzah “would not be a betrayal of God or the Jewish people. It would be a loss to our spiritual life not to remember the story of the Jewish people,” he says.

Jewish Practice

In total, Strassfeld presents 11 core principles that Jewish practice can embody:

Equality: Seeing others as equals because we are all created in the image of God, who, paradoxically, has no image.

Morality: Striving to make the world better accords to the universe.

Awareness: Developing our awareness leads us to freedom; unawareness, to slavery.

Freedom from: Working for freedom for others, aiming for social justice.

Holiness: Discovering holiness in everyday interactions and using Shabbat and holidays to find holiness all around us.

Care: Caring for our planet and its inhabitants.

Awe: Developing our sense that there is something larger than ourselves, which we might call God. Seeing freely who we are and who we are not.

Freedom to: Working on our characteristics, to live up to our potential.

Teshuvah: Reflecting and changing and turning from our mistakes.

Study: Studying, learning and continuing to study, grow and renew our understanding.

Freedom to connect: Connecting to others, connecting our inner life to the outer world.

For each of these core principles, Strassfeld provides a panoply of illustrations, drawn from his wide familiarity with classical Jewish sources, from contemporary thinkers of all sorts and from his personal introspection.

doing good

He shows how by focusing on meaning when practicing good deeds — both good deeds that make sense only in a Jewish context and good deeds that have universal appeal — we can transform ourselves and our communities:

“By doing good, we are not guaranteed to win the lottery, but we are ‘guaranteed’ to live a life of harmony and peace rather than discord and anger. We create our own spiritual environment. It can be an environment so polluted with negativity that it is hard to breathe or an environment redolent with the scent of the Garden of Eden,” he writes.

He does not prescribe one specific right way to accomplish each of these goals. Rather, he invites readers to find their own paths, to try practices and meditations that have the potential to foster their own growth.

Strassfeld grew up in a Modern Orthodox community, son of a communal rabbi. That community provided a structure for understanding a life of obedience to commandments. God created the world, redeemed our ancestors from slavery in Egypt, revealed the Torah to them, and continues to guarantee an ultimate reward for following Halachah, Jewish law. Strassfeld eventually found that structure unhelpful: It makes extravagant claims of fact and demands that we defend every problematic text or practice.

Halachah, Strassfeld explains, does not meet the definition of law, in that it has no real enforcement. He acknowledges an advantage to treating halachah as law: “Otherwise, it is only up to me whether to observe the practice or not. Facing an important work deadline, it could be hard to resist the pressure of saying to myself I will skip.”

But, except for the most traditional of us, contemporary Jews do not observe Judaism as law. Strassfeld sees that as returning to the literal meaning of “Halachah” using Jewish practice as a “path.”

Other Jewish movements, in their encounter with modernity, developed alternative structures for explaining their commitment to Jewish practice. Nearly all, in Strassfeld’s analysis, pay too much attention to “fulfillment” of our obligations and not enough to the inner work. In Judaism Disrupted, Strassfeld invites us to engage in that inner work.