The Hand of Miriam introduces young Jewish readers to the legacy of the evil eye.

Like many Ashkenazi Jews, author Ellen Gelerman grew up with superstitions passed from generation to generation. One of the most prominent was that of the evil eye, kein ayin hara.

Learning about the famous Jewish saying, which translates to “no evil eye,” from her parents and grandparents, Gelerman, a Long Island native now residing in Milford, decided to base her second published novel on the long-standing superstition.

Jewish YA (young adult) novel The Hand of Miriam was recently debuted to 110 professionals at the Jewish Book Council Network event in New York. Now, Gelerman is ready to introduce the 235-page book to the rest of the world.

The novel centers around Miriam Saperstein, a 12-year-old girl who meets a mysterious elderly woman in her new Brooklyn neighborhood. She begins to believe a story that they’re both descendants of an ancient line of Jewish matriarchs capable of protecting others from the evil eye.

Yet is the story superstition or something much more? Readers will have to find out whether amulets and blessings are enough to shield Miriam and the elderly woman from real evil.

Inspiring Generations

Gelerman, 62, never anticipated writing a YA novel, yet the story seemed to write itself.

The Hand of Miriam was meant to be an adult fiction book, but when she realized the story would work best when told in first-person perspective from the main character — a 12-year-old girl — the book was written in a way that made sense for a younger audience.

“I built this girl very much on me,” explains Gelerman, who often crafts characters out of little pieces of her history. As a secular Jew who grew up in a Reform household, Gelerman built Miriam around that world. With many ancient traditions — and superstitions — fading with each generation, she hopes Miriam can teach younger audiences about their heritage and history.

“Young Jewish readers are one or two generations removed from those superstitions,” Gelerman explains. “There are numerous books about shtetl life and biblical life, but the availability of books for young people that aren’t about struggles and trials [is limited].”

She calls The Hand of Miriam an “uplifting and empowering” book.

“I think it’s exciting for young women in particular to know they have that power,” she says.

A Love for Writing

The Hand of Miriam isn’t Gelerman’s first foray into authorhood. Her debut release, The Book of Hannah, was the winner of the Chick-Lit category in the 2021 NYC Big Book Awards. She was also a featured local author at the 69th annual Detroit Jewish Book Fair in 2020.

As a true adult fiction book, The Book of Hannah delves into the trials and tribulations of an infertile 55-year-old woman’s unexpected first pregnancy. Ironically, it took Gelerman nine months to write the story (as did The Hand of Miriam).

Gelerman, inspired by requests from readers, is currently working on the sequel to The Book of Hannah that she hopes to complete within the next few months. Its working title is Full of Grace.

Like many authors, Gelerman grew up writing. She wrote short stories in school as a child and later majored in English at Indiana University. “It’s the kind of degree you get when you love the written word and you want to absorb as much of it as you can,” she says.

Gelerman built her career in advertising copywriting — product information and telemarketing scripts — but discovered her true love in fiction writing when she retired in her 40s. Her husband’s career also brought her to the Metro Detroit area about 12 years ago.

“I was able to let my imagination run wild,” she says of fiction writing. “It took me a while to adjust [to life in Michigan], and one of the things that helped me adjust is my writing.”

While there are various superstitions across different communities and cultures, Gelerman felt a kinship with the ones she had grown up with — and looks forward to sharing those traditions with young Jewish and non-Jewish readers who pick up The Hand of Miriam.

“We have survived and thrived,” she says of Jewish life, “and this is a continuation of that.”