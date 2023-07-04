“You can get through it,” physician says in new book.

When Irving Fox graduated top of his class from Montreal’s McGill University Medical School in 1967, he looked forward to a smooth, successful future. Little did he know that within a few years he would be struck by a debilitating mysterious illness that would temporarily upend his promising plans. Now, more than 50 years later, Fox, who lived in Ann Arbor from 1976-1990, set out to revisit the mystery of his illness that had baffled doctors.

In his inspiring new book, The Flashing Light: A Medical Mystery Memoir (PYP Publish Your Purpose), Fox explores what happened to him and how that experience shaped his life moving forward.

“I have always intended to look back and put together the pieces of what happened to me,” says Fox, 79. “When I was ill, I wrote notes about my illness. They were stored in my basement and while everyone was isolated during the pandemic, it seemed like a good time to read them over, obtain my old medical records and speak to people who knew me then and fill in the blanks. I also wanted to share my story to help others.”

Fox’s incapacitating health ordeal started in 1968 when he was 24 years old, married to Gloria and a second-year resident at a McGill teaching hospital in Montreal. The abrupt onset of symptoms began with a temporary pulsating blue light that returned a few weeks later with terrifying consequences.

“At first doctors thought it was a migraine,” recalls Fox, who had worried about it being a brain tumor. “A few days later, my friend called me when I was at work. I was talking to him while standing at the nursing station, and I had a generalized seizure while I was on the phone with him. I blacked out and wound up at the Montreal Neurological Hospital where I stayed for 13 days.”

After a complete medical workup, scans, tests and painful procedures, they ruled out a brain tumor and brain scarring. There were changes in the spinal fluid showing inflammation, which might be associated with acute encephalitis. But about two weeks later, Fox developed bizarre behavior, suffered hallucinations, couldn’t distinguish right from left, was confused, displayed psychosis and wound up at the Allen Memorial Institute, a psychiatric hospital. “I was loaded with anti-psychotic medications and some of the doctors assumed it was viral encephalitis.

The doctors never knew the diagnosis for sure since technology for diagnosing viruses was primitive back then. If it happened today, it wouldn’t be a mystery, considering all the medical advances and technologies available. “I was so severely ill it is hard to believe that I got better,” he says. “But I did.”

Fortunately, his nightmare was over in three months, and he was able to forge ahead with his career and start a family — he went on to have three daughters. With a career in medicine, he had an interest in academic medicine including research.

After a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship and one-year senior medical residency at Duke University, he moved to the University of Toronto’s Wellesley Hospital. From there, he was recruited to be on staff at the University of Michigan. He became director of U-M’s clinical research center and managed to turn the program around. Later, he became interim rheumatology division chief.

While living in Ann Arbor, he was very active in the Jewish community and president of Temple Beth Emeth for two years. “We loved living in Ann Arbor,” he says. “It was a wonderful, welcoming community and we had a good life there. The United States declared a shortage of physicians, so we were able to get a green card to extend our stay.”

Ultimately, he says he wanted to have an impact on medical care and, in 1991, he left Ann Arbor and moved to Boston to work in biotech and pharma. He became vice president at Biogen where a big achievement was developing the drug Avonex, the first biologic treatment for multiple sclerosis to decrease disability progression.

In 1999, he began working at Millenium/Takeda, where he was a leader of the clinical team that in 2014 was able to achieve marketing authorization and patient access for Entyvio, a treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Although he retired in 2018, he began consulting for some companies, including Takeda. Shortly after moving to New England, he and Gloria became U.S. citizens.

Jewish Roots

In his memoir, Fox who was born and raised in Montreal, delves into his personal life and strong Jewish roots. His parents, Phyliss and Nathan Fox, were devoted parents — Nathan, his father, aspired to be a doctor, but because there was a quota on Jews, he went to pharmacy school and became a pharmacist. They maintained a Jewish household for Fox, his younger sister, Rosanne Ain (now a retired teacher and IT leader living in Toronto) and younger brother, Allan Fox (now a renowned Canadian neuroradiologist).

At that time in Canada there was no separation of church and state, and Fox went to a Protestant school where he had to recite the Lord’s Prayer and sing hymns. But to reinforce his Jewish identity, he went to Hebrew school five days a week, had a bar mitzvah and joined B’nai B’rith. “My neighborhood was predominately Jewish and 70% of our class was Jewish, even though it was a Christian school,” he says.

Retired, much of Fox’s free time is spent traveling, taking classes at a local community college and his temple, and enjoying his three daughters and seven grandchildren.

His eldest daughter Caroline Fox (an endocrinologist and a biotech company senior executive) lives in Boston with her husband and their three children. His daughter Sharon Fox Spielman (a partner at a private equity company) lives in Westchester, New York, with her husband and their two boys. And his youngest daughter, Joanna (a principal in a Sephardic day school in Toronto) lives in Toronto with her husband and their two boys.

All three daughters, who became bat mitzvahs in Ann Arbor, earned their undergraduate degrees at the University of Michigan.

Fox hopes that his book is an inspiration to people who face adversity. “For people who experience a calamitous event in their life, I want them to know that they, too, can get through it. This book is dedicated to them, and to give them hope for recovery.”

The Flashing Light: A Medical Mystery Memoir can be found on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.