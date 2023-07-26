Ann Arbor 2G group publishes book of essays about growing up with a Holocaust survivor.

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, is a day set aside to remember and honor the 6 million Jewish victims of the Nazis. The national holiday in Israel, commemorated in Jewish communities worldwide, began this year on the evening of April 17. Communal programs held on or near the date included appropriate recitations and memorial candle-lightings.

For anyone personally affected, however, one solemn day of remembrance each year is not nearly enough. The unprecedented murders and loss of family in Europe constitute a tragedy that forever looms over Holocaust survivors and their descendants. Whether discussed openly or kept hidden, the experiences of Shoah survivors made the families they headed different than other Jewish families. Their children (2Gs), being closest to their parents’ trauma, grew up feeling its effects in both negative and positive ways.

A group of 2Gs living in Ann Arbor decided to write a book about their survivor parents and the impact on themselves and other family members. The 16 personal essays contributed are the heart of an award-winning anthology, The Ones Who Remember: Second-Generation Voices of the Holocaust (City Point Press, 2022; 334 pages).

Despite a variety of factors defining their particular families, the writers were united in wanting to discover their own identity as the children of traumatized individuals. Essential questions they confronted in writing their stories were “‘Who are we?’ ‘What do we carry from our parents’ experiences?’” said essayist Joy Wolfe Ensor, a book co-editor and member of the “executive team,” elected by the group to manage the project’s business aspects. The other team members are chair Ruth Wade, Rita Benn and Julie Goldstein Ellis.

Long before writing their anthology, the contributors were members of the Generations After group at Temple Beth Emeth (TBE) in Ann Arbor. Martha Solent, whose survivor parents were founders of the Reform synagogue, founded the TBE Generations After group in 2003. Ensor reported that Solent approached then-Rabbi Robert Levy after a Yom HaShoah service and said, “You know, I think we can do better,” to which he responded, “‘Why don’t you get some people together and see what you can do?”

Solent located other members of the congregation she hadn’t known previously were 2Gs. They shared her interest in writing and leading the temple’s Yom HaShoah commemoration, as well as a portion of the afternoon Yom Kippur services, to make them “more personal and immediate than what we found in the existing liturgy,” Ensor said.

Although she said Generations After was created for “task-focused purposes,” the group members experienced a satisfying sense of kinship while working with one another.

“We became an intentional family that understood almost instinctively the kinds of situations, deprivations and emotions that commonly arise for children of Shoah survivors.

“It wasn’t the original raison-d’être of our group, but rather a surprising and enduring bonus,” Ensor said. “We knew from the beginning that we wanted our services to center around our survivor parents’ stories. We hoped our congregation would move through the incomprehensible ‘6 million’ into the world of specific families, as introduced to them by members of their own temple community.”

Ten years into their efforts for the temple, some group members “expressed an interest in taking the narratives from our services and turning them into a book,” Wade said. But instead of presenting their parents’ stories only, a prospective publisher and one of the temple’s survivors suggested that the would-be authors write essays “through our own intergenerational lens.”

The Writing Process

“We asked ourselves, ‘Could we take that deeper dive in a manner that was both authentic and respectful?’” Ensor recalled.

A few of the 2Gs, including Wade, still had a living parent who they didn’t want to offend. Wade said the new focus of the book was stressful for her at first, but the writing process helped her gain clarity about her father and the impact of what he had been through. They previously had a rocky relationship, she said, but “by the time my chapter was completed, I also had a better understanding of who he was, and my frustrations had melted away.”

The book’s four co-editors “tested the waters” for others in the group by doing their own writing first, Ensor said. “We discovered that the words poured out of us.”

In Benn’s sensitively written essay for the book, she expresses amazement at the horrors her parents, Alice and Phillipe Benn, endured during the Holocaust and also speaks openly about resolving her sometimes difficult relationship with her mother. In addition to speaking about the book, co-editors Benn and Wade have led several memoir-writing workshops for fellow 2Gs.

On behalf of the group, Ensor said, “Writing our chapters was an unexpected force for growth and healing for us. And working together on the book project has strengthened our kinship ties with one another.”

Three purposes can be derived from reading their book, she said. It can serve to “inspire others about the strength of the human spirit, to see that from trauma can also come fortitude, compassion and tolerance. … sound an alarm about the terrible consequences of being bystanders when there are assaults on human rights and on the institutions of our democracy.

“And, finally, as the survivor generation dwindles in numbers and as we ourselves age, we want to honor our parents’ legacies by sharing the lessons of the Shoah from our own 2G perspective.”

Book Excerpts

“I believe my birth as the firstborn child to Holocaust survivors signaled to my parents the promise of a new beginning: a new generation that could vindicate the annihilation of their families, a celebration of planting ground in a newfound country, and a confirmation of their love and commitment.” — Avishay Hayut, son of Aliza and Aharon Chajut

“At some point as a child, I must have realized that my parents had a very troubled background that my older sister and I should not ask about. We wanted to protect them from any further sadness and pain, so we never made trouble ourselves. We were always good.” — book co-editor Julie Goldstein Ellis, daughter of Magda Blaufeld Goldstein and Louis Goldstein

“I had a very strong sense of myself ... a resiliency you might call it ... and I knew how I needed to live to be happy. But at the same time, my obligation to my family emerged naturally as a guiding principle for me.” — Ava Adler, daughter of Minna (Mindl) Adler

“How does healing occur? Certainly, it never happened for my father. He managed to start a new life and had six kids, but he never recovered himself. He didn’t seem to understand how to negotiate American life. … Throughout my life, I continued to vacillate between embarrassment, anger and resignation at my inability to get through to him. But no matter his rage (or mine), I found I still felt protective of my father.” ­— Phil Barr, son of Harold (Chaim) Rayberg

Outreach and Recognition

Since The Ones Who Remember was published in April 2022, various combinations of the authors have participated in nearly 60 book talks in the United States, Israel and Canada, and on Zoom with a sister 2G group in the UK.

CHAIM, an association chaired by Dr. Charles Silow and Sandra Silver, hosted a panel featuring their 2G counterparts Joy Ensor, Ava Adler and Eszter Gombosi on Sept. 18 at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. A discussion guide to The Ones Who Remember can be found on the book page of the group’s website: secondgenerationvoices.com. Past presentations by the essayists can be viewed on the same website or on a YouTube channel set up for the book.

The Ones Who Remember has garnered numerous positive reviews in the media. Following are the book’s accolades to date:

GOLD AWARD: Foreword INDIES Gold Winner for Anthologies

SILVER AWARD: Nautilus Award for best memoir describing heroic journeys

FINALIST: Eric Hoffer Montaigne Medal for most thought-provoking book

FINALIST: Eric Hoffer da Vinci Eye Medal for most outstanding cover art

FINALIST: Next Generation Indie Book Awards for best memoir (Adversity/Tragedy)

FINALIST: National Indies Excellence Award for best anthology