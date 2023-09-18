New novel by Lynne Golodner is ‘steeped in community and observance.’
In a hectic career of writing, teaching and participating in organizations, Lynne Golodner is building on her experiences to branch out into two new ventures — the release of her first novel, Woman of Valor, and the establishment of a hybrid press, Scotia Road Books, aimed at women over the age of 40.
A virtual program about the book will be on Sept. 26, and a reception about the book will be on Oct. 1.
Golodner, 52, with a husband and four children, wakes early in her Huntington Woods home to write. Administrative responsibilities for her many associations come in the afternoon.
“I always wanted to write novels, but I didn’t feel earlier in my career that the skills were there,” said Golodner, who has reported for the Detroit Jewish News. “I’ve written eight other books (poetry and nonfiction) that have been published.
“A novel is something that you create from start to finish — worlds, characters — and the story has to flow in a way that is compelling for a reader. I think I just needed to develop my writing skills to what I felt was worthy of publishing.”;
Woman of Valor, inspired by Golodner’s 10 years of observing Orthodox Judaism, has to do with a woman at personal crossroads, coping with marital frustrations, a son facing abuse in school and encounters with a past love.
“The book is steeped in the community and observance,” said Golodner, a member of Congregation Beth Ahm and holding on to some Orthodox practices. “I hope that readers of all faiths and communities see a different window into the Orthodox Jewish world.
“I had to think about what I’m bringing to the marketplace as a fiction writer. A big part of my author brand is that I am committed to writing about compelling Jewish characters. This book happens to be a very Jewish book.”
Although Golodner had started an earlier novel, it never reached a point of satisfaction, and she put it away. This new book was started in 2021, and just as it is about to be introduced, a second is on its way.
“My next novel is in revision right now,” she said. “It’s not a religious story. It’s about grappling with Jewish identity and what you want it to mean to you. I think that’s a consistent message in forming all of my books.
“I want to show the beauty of Jewish observance. You can choose to be a free-thinking, independent woman and still have a dynamic and passionate marriage. All of those things can go together.”
Golodner, an entrepreneur since the 1980s, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree from Goddard College, based in Vermont. She came to start Scotia Road Books believing that she wanted to see books published in her way and in the way of each author, many of whom had been discouraged from taking on writing responsibilities.
“I created Scotia Road Books to give women at midlife an option to publish where their strong voices are not only heard but celebrated,” Golodner said. “Women who find publishers often have to find their own resources to market their books.”
In Golodner’s hybrid publishing, a mix of independent and traditional publishing, authors have to submit manuscripts to be read by about three people. If a manuscript is selected for publishing, there is a contract that has the author paying a price to have the book marketed.
Authors, she said, can get up to 60 percent royalties on the sale of books in her firm.
In doing her work, Golodner hopes her children accept that they are responsible for their success, and they can create lives they love to live. Only one, a high school senior, still lives at home.
“I also hope that they learn from me that relationships come first because I’ve always put them first,” she said. “My husband, Dan, is very proud of me, and he’s always an early reader of my books. He gives very honest feedback.”
Scotia Road Books will be available in print and digital formats. She hopes to reach a point where they are available in audio renditions.
“It’s never too late to write and publish a book,” she said. “I want to distinguish between writing a book and building an author career. The latter requires you to write book, after book, after book.
“It’s so important to surround yourself with other writers. There are amazing writing communities that I’m a part of, such as Michigan Writers, so supportive of one another. You cannot do this alone. It’s important to have that community around you.”
Woman of Valor will be introduced virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, by going to https://tinyurl.com/49exeuwz. To register for attendance at the reception — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 — email lynne@yourppl.com.
