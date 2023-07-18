This year, they are showing their work in Michigan at fairs based in Ann Arbor, West Bloomfield and Suttons Bay, which is near Traverse City.

Bruce and Christine Green met at an art festival in Florida, got to know each other with particular attention to shared artistic interests, married and merged their talents. Now, they are making bright, colorful abstract images on aluminum.

Their various work, spanning 47 years of marriage, has been offered and made available by order through outdoor art fairs presented around the country. This year, they are showing their work in Michigan at fairs based in Ann Arbor, West Bloomfield and Suttons Bay, which is near Traverse City.

Visiting West Bloomfield’s Orchard Lake Fine Art Fair, July 29-30, takes Christine close to the city of Ferndale, where she grew up as the daughter of the city’s late mayor, Robert Paczkowski. The couple’s various Michigan travels allow them to visit with her sisters still living in the state.

“What we’re doing artistically is unique to us,” said Bruce, who does the processing using various types of equipment with heat transfers and leaves the colorful designs to his wife’s imagination.

“It’s using a printing technology that a lot of photographers are utilizing with this material. Only a couple of painters have I ever seen working with it,” he added.

The couple, appearing at about 15 fairs this summer, will be showing about a dozen large paintings and 50 smaller ones. All of their works are new to this year’s presentations and can be adapted in colors that go with the placements planned for particular clients thinking of specific spaces.

“About half of our major pieces are customized to a certain size or color,” Bruce said. “We can do all that.”

The Greens were doing pottery together before they began with this special kind of painting about 10 years ago. They have been selling their work at summer fairs for 40 years and will be at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair July 20-22 and the Suttons Bay Art Festival Aug. 5-6.

“I’ve always been an artist, finishing studies as an art major at the University of California at Irvine,” said Bruce, who celebrates Judaism by sharing holidays with family. “I was a potter for 30 years, and my wife painted on the pottery. At a certain point, we did a lot of tiles and tile murals.

“We discovered that by using the computer and the scanner, we could scan ceramic tiles. When you enlarge the tiles, they show all the details in the glaze. When we were first starting out with aluminum, we were working with the glaze paintings, and then we went to the ink paintings.”

Christine, a graduate of Ferndale High School who has been doing art work for most of her life, attended Oakland University before moving on to the University of Florida. She majored in sociology and education and taught for 10 years while working on pottery after her teaching hours.

The Greens settled near Gainesville in Florida and do their work in buildings located on their property. Bruce can recall a late sister specializing in developing works of glass as another family artist.

“We’re both very compatible and enjoy working together,” Christine said about the ways she collaborates with her husband. “We have specialized skills that we utilize. We’re not always in the same room, but we combine our talents together to make our art, and I think that’s kind of unique in the art world.

“When I met Bruce, I had been working in Orlando and was kind of discouraged with the job scene. At that time, I wanted to do something more creative, and I met Bruce and took off from there.”

While the Greens plan a schedule of traveling to art shows, they also are connecting with designers and galleries as they prepare for the time when they will not schedule traveling.

The two feel close to family and enjoy the days they are devoted to their two children and three grandchildren.

“I like meeting the people at art fairs and being able to show our work directly to the public so that our work gets exposure,” Bruce said. “The thing I like the most is selling a big piece and, even more, selling multiple big pieces.”