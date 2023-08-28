The season's opening program, “Soiree,” is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Orchard Lake Country Club.
As the nonprofit Cabaret 313 announces its 11th season of bringing acclaimed musical stars to the Detroit area for evenings of entertainment, the organization is also planning for mentoring sessions aimed at local music students and featuring visiting celebrities.
The season opening program, “Soiree,” is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Orchard Lake Country Club and will spotlight the talents of Tony-nominated Broadway star Josh Young performing his new show, These Are a Few of My Favorite Strings, saluting the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Young, who has been teaching at Oakland University, has appeared before the group.
“I was inspired to support this program because of my long-term friendship and relationship with Allan Nachman, who has done a tremendous amount to bring Cabaret 313 to the Detroit area,” said Sam Shamie, semi-retired in the real estate management business and participating as a host of the program.
“Allan deserves a lot of credit for the group, and this is my way of saying thank you. I have been attending Cabaret 313 programs since the group’s inception. I like the different varieties of entertainers that he brings in and the different types of music that each performer brings to the stage.
“The educational program is very unique and very special. I’ve attended a few of the sessions throughout the years,” he added.
Cabaret 313 was started by Nachman’s partnership with Sandi Reitelman, both active in the Jewish community. While Nachman continued as president, Reitelman moved into board membership. Sabrina Rosneck serves as executive director.
11th Season Lineup
A list of 11th-season performers celebrates Broadway talent.
Farah Alvin and Ryan Knowles take the stage Saturday, Oct. 14, in The Cube at Orchestra Hall. Alvin has appeared in the Broadway musical It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, and Knowles has been seen on Broadway in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.
Melissa Errico also will be appearing at The Cube when she sings Saturday, Nov. 18. The actress, singer and author has recorded the album Sondheim Sublime, acclaimed by The Wall Street Journal.
University of Michigan music seniors will present their favorite songs on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Garden Theater in Detroit.
Brandon Victor Dixon is returning to Cabaret 313 with a new set of songs relevant to his experiences on Broadway. Appearing Saturday, March 2, 2024, he has portrayed Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton and will be at The Black Box at Detroit Opera.
The last show of the season — Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada — will be Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Detroit Public Theatre. Both have been seen on Broadway in Hadestown.
Two mentoring sessions so far have been scheduled at the Mosaic Youth Theatre in Detroit. In past years, educational sessions have also been scheduled for music students at the University of Michigan, Oakland University and Wayne State University.
Since the start of Cabaret 313, 26 master classes have been held.
“In our four venues for master classes, the one that we’ve had the most at is the Mosaic Youth Theatre,” said Nachman, who has watched some of the sessions. “We don’t charge the school or the students for the experience. We raise funds during the year so a performer can stay over and do a master class.
“The stars that we bring in are not critical or sassy. They understand how to gently teach the students the art of singing and performing. After each student performance, the master class teacher will give positive reinforcement and comments how each might better a performance.
“A student does the performance again after having had the tutelage of the performer, and you can see how the kids thrive on it. Usually, their second performances, after being armed with the constructive suggestions of the master class teacher, are generally much better.”
Master class sessions, which work with about eight to 10 students, were started in the second year of Cabaret 313, and sessions last about two hours.
“There are performers who love doing this,” Nachman said. “They’re committed to the art of performance and want to pass on what they know to the younger kids.”
Josh Young appears in “Soiree” for Cabaret 313 starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Orchard Lake Country Club, 5000 W. Shore Drive, West Bloomfield, where there will be hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Season show prices start at $25. (313) 405-5061. rosneck@art-ops.org. cabaret313.org.
