The 31st-annual free festival returns with extended lineup.

Beloved Metro Detroit summer music festival Concert of Colors is back for its 31st annual event.

Taking place July 19-23 in and around Detroit’s cultural district and at the Detroit Institute of Arts, the free global music diversity festival will feature food vendors, films, poetry, lectures and, of course, more than four dozen music performers, including local and national Jewish names.

Headlining the 31st annual family-friendly event are British-Jamaican reggae musician Julian Marley (Bob Marley’s son), Metro Detroit-born musician Don Was (head of jazz label Blue Note Records) and Israeli-born Palestinian-American composer and multi-instrumentalist Simon Shaheen.

Was, born Don Fagenson in a Jewish neighborhood in Oak Park, is a familiar face at Concert of Colors. The Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue — which has been a part of Concert of Colors for roughly half of its lifespan — is one of the outdoor music festival’s signature events.

The band will be playing July 23 from 7-9 p.m., and Don Was will also be joining a discussion with Flint poet and political activist John Sinclair moderated by WDET broadcaster Ann Delisi. The conversation will be held at the Detroit Historical Museum from 2-4 p.m. on July 22.

Last year, the Don Was All-Star Revue performed a tribute to Michigan legend Iggy Pop. This year, Don Was and his band plan a performance dedicated to Detroit’s jazz greats. Fans may recognize Was from music group Was (Not Was), his 30-plus years producing records for the Rolling Stones or from his WDET radio show “The Don Was Motor City Playlist.”

Also on the roster is Infinite River featuring Ethan Daniel Davidson, who is playing July 23 from 2-3 p.m. The Michigan-born Jewish musician and philanthropist will be joining his wife and band member, Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, for an experimental, indie-rock performance.

“It’s hard to not be inspired by the great lineup that Concert of Colors has put together,” Gonzales Davidson says. “We are so excited to participate in the festival and celebrate Detroit’s myriad of cultures coming together through creative expression.”

Bridging Communities

As Concert of Colors finally comes out of COVID-19 restrictions, the expanded 2023 lineup is one of its biggest yet. This year’s event also features a performance by Jessica Care Moore, who will bring in the country’s top female Black rock musicians for “Black WOMEN Rock!”

The 2023 iteration will also feature an emphasis on music from the Caribbean. Staying true to its roots, the five-day festival celebrates Metro Detroit’s many cultures and gives local residents an opportunity to experience the sounds, tastes and artwork of global communities worldwide.

“As Concert of Colors celebrates its 31st year as Detroit’s largest, free inclusivity festival, we have made the decision to go back to the festival’s roots — hosting it primarily outdoors,” festival founder Ismael Ahmed said.

“The festival once again brings the most talented musicians from their respective countries into Detroit to offer the region a chance to hear music from around the world. Historically, the festival also provides artists an opportunity to perform at one of the most iconic festivals in the Midwest.”

In addition to the DIA, entertainment will be held at the Arab American National Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, Scarab Club, Detroit Historical Society Auditorium, Carr Center, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Third Man Records, University of Michigan Detroit Center, Michigan Science Center and more.

The city-wide event is made possible through donations, grants and sponsorships. Sponsors include the Knight Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Skillman Foundation, Midtown Detroit, DTE Foundation, Wayne State University and Michigan.com.

Festival attendees will also have a chance to participate in forums, conversations on culture and race, and more. There will be children’s activities as well and food truck rallies on Farnsworth Street.

Continuing A Legacy

Concert of Colors is one of the few remaining large-scale, free-admission music festivals in the area.

The event was launched by New Detroit Inc. in response to the 1982 racially motivated murder of Chinese American Vincent Chin in Highland Park. Since then, Concert of Colors has used arts and culture to help the community overcome racial and ethnic barriers.

The 1992 inaugural event took place at Detroit’s former Chene Park and saw tens of thousands of guests by 1999. In 2001, it expanded to three days when it was part of the official festivities for Detroit’s 300th birthday, drawing 300,000 attendees.

In 2019, the festival expanded to nine days, then went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic with bands from around the world performing live online from their respective countries.

Now, Concert of Colors is gearing up for one of its biggest years yet.

“The Detroit Institute of Arts is thrilled to host the 31st Annual Concert of Colors this year, featuring an incredible lineup of renowned global artists,” said DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons. “Witnessing concertgoers engaging in meaningful and friendly dialogues while showcasing the immense talent of musicians from around the world is what makes this Concert truly special. It’s no wonder that it has become one of the longest-running festivals in Detroit.”

For a complete lineup of events, visit www.concertofcolors.com.