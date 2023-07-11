Star of Risky Business and Revenge of the Nerds, gets honorary doctorate from his alma mater.

Twenty-seven years before he converted to Judaism, Detroit native Curtis Armstrong was already acquainted with how small a shtiebel is.

That is because when he made his off-Broadway debut in 1980, the 1975 graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Art (ADA) at Oakland University in Rochester was cast as a young Irish revolutionary who was hiding in an old Jewish merchant’s room upstairs (If you didn’t know, shtiebels are places used for communal Jewish prayers).

The Jewish merchant gives the Irish Republican Army boy shelter because, as he tells him, “the hunted are all on the same side.”

Titled The Irish Hebrew Lesson, the show, which was performed at the Colonnades Theatre, only ran for 88 performances, but was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, according to a published account.

“I am often asked a lot of questions about the messages contained in some of the things I’ve appeared in,” Armstrong says. “But the truth is, that [The Irish Hebrew Lesson] was just a job. Its message, per se, wasn’t what registered with me. I was just hoping it would be a step-up to a Broadway career for myself.”

If he wasn’t exactly the talk of the town during the early stages of his career, during the run of The Irish Hebrew Lesson, Armstrong says he was the toast of the town at a lot of Irish pubs and taverns. “I couldn’t go to any real Irish bar in New York City without getting a drink bought for me,” he says with a laugh.

“I had already done a young Irishman when I appeared in a national touring company of Da,” he continues, “so I was used to doing that kind of role and effecting an Irish accent.”

He credits the training he received at Oakland’s ADA “for requiring that we were at least capable of doing different dialects.

“And if you weren’t,” he adds,“you were taught.”

The Irish Hebrew Lesson helped Armstrong land an audition with Peter Schaffer, who needed an actor to replace Tim Curry in the Broadway production of Amadeus. Though he didn’t get the part, he says he “didn’t care. It was just great. It was one of the biggest auditions I had ever had up to that point.”

Armstrong would also audition before Milos Forman when the director was later casting the film version of Amadeus, but he didn’t get that part, either. “But you know what?” he said during a recent telephone call. “At least I was considered. How many people can say that?”

The Silver Screen

Because his work was being noticed, in the summer of 1982 Armstrong headed to Chicago to appear in his first-ever film. It was a featured role in a high school coming-of-age comedy. At the time, he was 28 years old.

Released the next year, the movie would become a creative and cultural touchstone, according to Variety. Fact is, not only would Risky Business launch the careers of Armstrong, Bronson Pinchot, Rebecca DeMornay and Joe Pantoliano, it made its largely unknown 19-year-old leading man Tom Cruise a star.

The 40th anniversary of the movie’s release is on Aug. 5.

“I never thought I’d have a movie career,” Armstrong recalls. “I was a New York stage actor. I thought the movie would just be a fluke.”

Armstrong was so sure that he would never make another movie that he kept a journal during the filming of Risky Business, and excerpts from that diary were published in his 2017 book, Revenge of the Nerd. For example, here is Armstrong relating his first impressions of Cruise:

“The first time I met him was at the production office the day I arrived in Chicago. He smiled on seeing me, giving me my first glimpse of those extraordinary chops, all white and straight and sharp and in perfect alignment, which instantly made me feel self-conscious about my own teeth. He appeared so … clean. Then he called me ‘Miles.’ He always called me by my character’s name. At the time, I thought it was part of his process. It could be he just didn’t know my name.”

And here is his description about what filming the opening poker scene was like:

“Finally, on July 7, the five of us sat around the poker table as the cameras rolled on Risky Business for the first time It was rugged going at first… but then everything came together, and it stayed cooking. All told, each of us smoked 10 cheap cigars apiece — before lunch, mind you. We were nauseous through a good portion of the day.”

Thanks to Risky Business, roles became easier to come by for Armstrong, who made his first appearance in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise the very next year, in 1984. Playing the nose-picking, belching slob Dudley “Booger” Dawson, one would be hard pressed to think that Armstrong would years later be able to do a 180-degree turn and play the real life Turkish-American philanthropist and record producer Ahmet Ertegun in the 2004 biopic Ray.

So ingrained in pop culture consciousness is Dudley Dawson that, when Seth MacFarlane co-created the animated series American Dad!, it was widely assumed that he modeled the character of Schmuely “Snot” Lonstein after Booger. And with Armstrong voicing the part — he says the series has just been picked up for another two years — that only helped lend more credence to the speculation.

“Seth had been a big fan of the Nerd movies, and he definitely wanted me in the show as sort of a tip of the cap to the films,” Armstrong admits. “Did I expect a version of Booger? I guess I did, but the part has nothing to do with Booger.

“Booger was disgusting,” adds Armstrong. “Snot is just a nice supportive friend; he’s just a nice Jewish boy.”

Joining the Tribe

Armstrong became a nice Jewish boy himself in 2009. Divorced from the singer Cynthia Carle, Armstrong found his beshertin 1994 when he tied the knot with television writer and producer Elaine Aronson. But the couple’s interfaith marriage changed when their daughter, Lily, who had been born in 1996, celebrated her bat mitzvah in 2009.

Lily’s bat mitzvah was the reason Armstrong says he converted. “During the High Holy Days, it just hit me. I remember turning to Elaine at synagogue and saying, ‘I’m gonna do it; I’m going to convert.’

“I wanted to be part of it,” he adds. “I wanted to be up on the bimah and take part in the ceremony.”

Retired Rabbi John Rosove, who is the former spiritual leader at Temple Israel of Hollywood — before recently moving to New York, the Armstrong clan resided in Los Feliz, California — remembers the family very well. Lily even went to the temple’s Briskin Elementary Day School.

“He took his conversion seriously,” says Rosove of Armstrong.

And just like that, Armstrong was part of the People of the Book. Although, figuratively speaking, one could make the claim that Armstrong had already been one for years.

A Visit Back Home

A serious book collector and bibliophile who says some of his “hero authors” include Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle and P.G. Wodehouse — one of Armstrong’s closest friends from Berkley High School who he still keeps in contact with, Elliott Milstein of Ferndale, is the former Biopelle President and CEO who won the Wodehouse Society’s Norman Murphy Award last October — Armstrong and Milstein co-authored the 2018 book, A Plum Assignment: Discourses on P.G. Wodehouse and His World.

The 69-year-old actor even bid on and purchased two of Conan Doyle’s pipes at an auction once.

“I was doing Moonlighting

at the time, and making some serious money,” says Armstrong, who kept the prized mementoes up until 2022, when he sold most of his collection.

Three years before that, in 2019, Armstrong proved what a mensch he is by donating 20 boxes of scripts, photos, contracts and diary entries to his alma mater, which he often visits. “I’ll go back and talk to the cinema students there,” he says. “I owe them a lot.”

It is a mutual admiration society. This past April 29, at Oakland University’s commencement ceremonies, an honorary doctorate was conferred on Armstrong, who says he “couldn’t have imagined anyone making a gesture like that. It was a startling and wonderful gesture on the part of the university.”

Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, president of Oakland University, referred to the actor’s long-running relationship with its Academy of Dramatic Art and generosity as reasons he received the degree. “Curtis is a cultural ambassador for Oakland, and we are proud of his distinguished career and that he serves as a mentor to many young actors,” she said in a statement to the Detroit Jewish News. “He embodies Oakland’s value of ‘giving back’ and is a champion of the arts.”

Forty-three years after hiding out in that shtiebel, Curtis Armstrong is finally the talk of the town.