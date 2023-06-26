Ed Asner’s final on-camera performance teaches love and forgiveness.

A Holocaust survivor and a homeless teenager develop an unlikely friendship in Tiger Within.

One walks with a cane, limping from his Los Angeles apartment to the synagogue and to the cemetery, where he cares for his deceased wife’s grave. The other is a swastika-wearing runaway from a troubled home in Cleveland, where her mother is in an abusive relationship.

The 99-minute film from director Rafal Zielinski, which will open on July 7 in select theaters and on digital platforms, follows the stories of two opposite lives that collide and become one.

Teenage Casey (Margot Josefsohn in her theatrical film debut) is a tattooed and pierced punk rocker with a partially shaved head and combat boots. She struggles to fit in at school and even more so in her broken home. In the evenings, Casey escapes her sorrows by attending punk rock shows, where on one occasion a swastika is spray-painted on her black leather jacket.

Finally, the day arrives when she wants out. Casey takes a train from Cleveland to Los Angeles to live with her estranged father, whom she hasn’t seen in years.

While waiting for her father, Casey spots him walking into the train station with his new idyllic family — a beautiful wife and three daughters. She hides until they leave, assuming she never showed up, and turns to the streets.

As Casey eats dinner at a table outside a food vendor, her bag, which had been sitting at her feet, is stolen. With nowhere to go, and no money for food or shelter, she falls asleep in the cemetery where Samuel (Ed Asner in his final on-camera role) cares for his wife Rhea’s grave.

She awakes to find Samuel staring at her. Instead of judging her or asking what she’s doing, he offers to buy her a meal. Samuel, whose young twin daughters were murdered in the Holocaust, presumably in Josef Mengele’s experimentation on twins (though the film never confirms this), never had the family he deserved. Casey, meanwhile, had the same troubles in different form.

Like many teenagers her age, Casey is unaware of the events of the Holocaust. Walking around with a swastika on her back, she has no knowledge of its connections to Nazis and Jewish extermination.

Samuel, meanwhile, is patient with the girl. He teaches her important lessons about life and history. When they walk through a Jewish neighborhood and Jewish men wearing yarmulkes call Casey a monster, for example, he yells back, telling them to mind their own business.

In a very poignant moment in the film, Casey and Samuel are walking arm-in-arm down a Los Angeles street. On Casey’s back is the swastika, and on her arm is a Holocaust survivor.

Tiger Within grapples with two important questions: How do we forgive, and how do we keep ourselves from hating? Samuel made a promise to his wife, also a Holocaust survivor, that he would never hate again. Instead of leaving Casey to fend for herself, he invites her to stay at his humble apartment. Slowly, both break down their walls and find healing in one another.

Still, Casey struggles. She leaves Samuel to live on the streets again, working as a sex worker in a massage parlor. Finally, as she had the first time, she has enough of her old life and returns to Samuel’s apartment. He teaches her that the only way forward is to “embrace the tiger” within, an old Chinese saying for learning how to embrace our fear and our demons.

Yet he gives her an ultimatum: In order to stay, she must remove the swastika from her jacket and re-enroll in school. Casey sprays black paint over the swastika to cover it, and the pair travel to Cleveland to receive permission from Casey’s mother — her legal guardian — for her to enroll in school in Los Angeles. Her mother agrees, and Casey and Samuel return to California.

“I never had a chance to teach my daughters how to be a lady,” we hear Samuel say.

As Casey makes connections in school and even finds a boyfriend (Samuel takes her dress shopping for her first date), Samuel’s situation isn’t so fortunate. While attending synagogue, he spies a trio of white supremacists spray-painting a swastika on the synagogue wall.

He stands up to them and threatens to call security, but before anyone can hear his cries, Samuel is beaten to within an inch of his life. Casey rushes to the hospital, where she manages to have one last conversation with Samuel. The next day, he passes away from his injuries.

While the characters embody standard stereotypes — a misguided teenager with Nazi influences and an elderly Holocaust survivor — Tiger Within is a heartwarming tale of courage, acceptance and forgiveness.

Not everyone has a chance to pick their families, but in this case, Samuel and Casey find one another at just the right time.