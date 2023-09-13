Exhibit Mending the Net can be viewed this month in Detroit.
Katie Shulman, who grew up in Maryland, developed her interest in art as a student at the University of Michigan (U-M), where she earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree.
Although Shulman’s first interest was in printmaking, she moved into creating abstract designs through fiber while achieving her master’s degree 10 years later at Syracuse University.
Last year, after moving to Detroit during the pandemic, Shulman wanted to create a community of fiber artists and organized Fiber Club, which has close to 100 members meeting monthly at MOCAD (Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit).
This year, the group has set up its first art show for free public viewing. It will be held during certain days in September at Convent Detroit and feature works by about 60 artists.
Shulman, privately saddened by miscarriage, has expressed her feelings with a 4-foot fiber assemblage titled “Heavy/Hollow v.1” for the exhibit titled Mending the Net. The piece represents metaphors of the body as explored through reed, textiles and elastic. Colors include beiges, pinks, reds and purples.
“Every artist will be showing a piece that varies in size and scope and shape,” Shulman said. “Every artist is coming to this space with work that comes from various times and places. Some of the works are more figurative than abstract.
“There is not a consistent background or academic grounding (among the artists), and that’s the ethos of this group. There will be all sorts of different articulations of fiber-based work,” she said.
“My color palette is an abstract articulation of a physical experience. I use color and form to ground me back in the body. Color helps me connect back to the thing that I’m exploring.”
Although pieces were not juried into the show, they were curated by Melissa Webb, a Cranbrook alum, and Kip Parks, an artist in Hamtramck and Fibers Studio coordinator at the U-M Stamps School of Art and Design, where Shulman works in development and alumni relations.
“Any Fiber Club member could submit a few pieces for consideration, and the curators worked with each artist to pick the right piece,” she said.
Because there are no fees associated with Fiber Club membership, the show is being funded with $1,300 awarded by CultureSource, a nonprofit alliance in southeastern Michigan.
“Landing back in Michigan, I saw a need to create a community in Detroit that could exist outside of an institution,” Shulman said. “I got this off the ground from my network of people I knew in the city who expressed an interest in fiber arts. Twenty-five people showed up for our first meeting.”
Raised in a Jewish household and having a bat mitzvah, Shulman, 35, said that joining people together is her reflection of religion.
“Where I connect to my religion is my community connection,” the artist said. “My culture in community was taught to me from a very early age. That is how I move through the world. I want to connect and pull people together.”
Shulman also is joining with other artists as she exhibits two fiber works in celebrating the remodeling of the Downtown Synagogue. Her two wall hangings are titled “Totem v.2 (Innards)” and “Totem v.3 (Rib Cage)” in the show of many artists that is up until Nov. 1.
Shulman lives in Detroit with partner, Drew Davis, a ceramicist and teacher. She explained that her two dogs provide exercise she misses after stopping her rowing commitments, an important part of her interest in sports.
“I’m attracted to fiber because it’s responsive and (represents) the mark I can make,” Shulman said. “It’s expressive and malleable. There’s something about moving backwards and forwards with the material without cutting and erasing it. The feelings fiber brings are generative and experimental and open.”
As Shulman thinks about her work and the group, she has developed a hope for Fiber Club members, whose work in the show is not directly for sale. Instead, interested visitors will be told how to get in touch with artists.
“I am interested in how we can use this organization and huge community we’ve created to resource these artists,” she said. “They are part of this community in ways they need. Everything that’s been done is based on the generosity of our members.”
Mending the Net can be seen at Convent Detroit, 13301 Mound Road, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 15-17, 22-24 and by appointment. The closing reception runs 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. An open Fiber Club meeting is 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Convent Detroit. fiberclubdetroit@gmail.com.
