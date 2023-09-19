Melissa Manchester celebrates a career milestone on tour with Funny Girl.
The last time Melissa Manchester went out on a theatrical national tour, it was 1987. Manchester took over the starring role from Bernadette Peters in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Song and Dance. Now, 36 years later, Manchester’s hitting the road again, this time as Ziegfeld star Fanny Brice’s mother in the first national tour of the revival of Funny Girl.
Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, closed on Broadway on Sept. 3. Just six days later, Funny Girl kicked off the tour in Providence, Rhode Island. Funny Girl then goes to Michigan for stops in Grand Rapids and Detroit’s Fisher Theatre (Sept. 26-Oct. 8). The tour stars Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny, Stephen Mark Lukas as Arnstein and Manchester as Fanny’s Jewish mother, Rose Brice.
“My maternal grandfather was one of the founders of a small Orthodox temple in the Bronx, but my mother did not raise my sister and I as Orthodox. We were very, very Reform. My father was an atheist, so it was a very interesting push/pull,” says Grammy Award-winning Manchester, who had 19 Billboard charted hits including “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” “Through the Eyes of Love” and “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”
“My mother lit the candles every Friday night and davened, and it was just beautiful. As she got older, my mother felt guilty that my sister and I were never schooled formally in the Judaic tenets. I kept reassuring her that, by leaving me alone, I was able to come to my belief system on my own, thankfully.”
And when she turned 50, Manchester had herself bat mitzvah at the Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, where she currently lives.
Five Fabulous Decades
Fifty seems to be the magic number for Manchester these days. Besides embarking on the yearlong Funny Girl tour, Manchester is about to release her 25th album called “RE:VIEW,” which features new vocal approaches and duets with guest artists of her top-charted hits.
“I grew up with Funny Girl. I saw it on Broadway with Barbra Streisand. I knew all the music, and I just felt like I had grown into this role,” Manchester says. “It’s written in a way where it reminds me of all the women who were my aunts and grandmothers. The cadence of the language is beautiful and musical. And the score is spectacular, so it seemed like a wonderful way to celebrate the 50th year of my career, which is happening right now.”
When Manchester heard that a revival of Funny Girl was coming to Broadway, she knew she wanted a shot at the Jewish mother role.
“So, I got the appointment for the audition and worked on the scenes that they sent me,” said Manchester who happened to be performing on the East Coast at the time. “I went to the audition, in front of 20 to 25 people, and then went back to work writing, composing and performing.”
And then Funny Girl officially opened on Broadway on April 24, 2022, at the August Wilson Theatre with a revised book by Harvey Fierstein.
“I didn’t think much about it, and I let it go,” Manchester recalls. “And then, in May, my manager called with an offer for the national tour. But I had to think about it hard and long.”
Manchester’s contract called for a year-long tour commitment. And she was a new grandmother.
“I checked with my kids because I was going to be gone for so long,” said Manchester. “My son and daughter said, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure at a unique moment in your life and your career, so say yes.’ And once I had my children’s blessing, I was able to say yes.”
Manchester says that audiences can expect a rare musical experience with Funny Girl.
“People start applauding at the overture,” she says. “As soon as they hear the songs ‘People’ and ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,’ people go nuts. There’s a lot of tap dancing. Lots of heart. It’s a love story. It’s a story of survival. It’s love in all forms — between mother and daughter, between man and woman, between a young woman empowered by her own drive. It’s spectacularly wonderful.”
88th and Broadway
Growing up, Manchester had a very colorful, lively life. Her father was a bassoonist with the Metropolitan Opera for 30 years, and her mother was a pioneer in the fashion industry as one of the first women to own her own design and manufacturing firm.
“My mother had a lot of ambition and, because she grew up so terribly poor, she just kept looking for beauty. And if she couldn’t find it, she would create beauty. It was fascinating because her energy completely informed how I see the world and how I, hopefully, raised my kids and what I hope to share with my granddaughter,” says Manchester, who will be performing in Funny Girl in Grand Rapids during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, though there will not be a performance after sundown.
“For Shabbat, I have my little electric flames that I turn on. And depending on the time zone that I’m in, there’s a particular service that I watch every Friday that keeps me company and keeps me grounded. It’s a thoughtful way to experience Shabbat whether I’m working or not,” says Manchester, who wrote and performed in the music video “Let There Be More Light” to celebrate Chanukah in 2016.
Being raised in a highly creative environment, Manchester says they celebrated all of the Jewish holidays. But because her father was an atheist, Manchester said he was not terribly interested in attending services or being a member of a temple.
“But God, as it turns out, has a real sense of humor,” Manchester laughed. “We grew up on 88th and Broadway, right next door to B’nai Jeshurun, [then] a Reform temple. And, in those days, nobody had air conditioning, so everybody’s windows were open, and we would lay in bed and hear the service.
“Just hearing stories as a child, I knew there was a richness to the tapestry of my family’s life,” Manchester added. “And I have found that, as I’ve gotten older, that the experience of Judaism is very rich and there is much beauty in it. But, like the essence of Torah, there’s much to wrestle with and that’s what makes it alive for me. And that’s a very good thing.”
