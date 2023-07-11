Singers, pianists, artists and photographers from Gesher Human Services’ Creative Expressions Program to perform.

Midtown Art Fair in Detroit (111 E. Kirby St., close to the Detroit Institute of Arts) is a free event which will be held Sunday, July 16, from 1-6 p.m. and is offered by Michigan Arts Access (MiAA). The fair features artists and performers with mental illnesses or disabilities showcasing their talents.

For the first time, there will be seven featured performers from Gesher Human Services’ Creative Expressions Program who currently attend Gesher’s Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Activity Center, known as Clubhouse.

There will be a solo piano performance, a group project using recorded background music from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra that participants helped compose, and there will be solo singing performances, too.

Clubhouse, located in Southfield, provides enrichment (including arts enrichment with the Creative Expressions program) and educational and employment opportunities for people with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression. Creative Expressions offers everything from photography, painting and sculpture to music and singing classes and more.

At the Midtown Art Fair, a number of talented artists who take part in Creative Expressions will be creating live portraiture and paintings, and there will also be artwork displayed by artists with disabilities who have taken part in Gesher’s Choices and Skill Building programs.

Motown legend and MiAA Ambassador Martha Reeves will be signing autographs from 3-6 p.m.

“The fair provides us with a wonderful opportunity to share the outstanding talents of our members,” said Craig Nowak, program manager of Creative Expressions. “For the artists, it is an extension of their professional practice to be able to sell their work and display it for a broader community. Many of the artists are very excited and have been working hard on their portfolios, whether that is animation-based, awe-inspiring photography, a beautiful painting or one of the many other forms of art.”

For each piece of art sold, 60 percent of the monies earned go to the artist, and 40 percent will go back to supporting the Creative Expressions program. Gesher will have two tents at the event displaying its members’ artwork.

Michigan Arts Access Executive Director Michael Gielniak said: “This is a fully accessible event that embraces the diversity, equity and inclusion of all Michigan citizens. I believe Michiganders embrace our mission, and I invite everyone to come out and celebrate the beautiful tapestry of Michigan’s creative community with us!”

To learn more about the Creative Expressions Program, go to shopcreativeexpressions.com.