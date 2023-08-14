The multi-talented Strom, 65, a native Detroiter, is well-known in contemporary Jewish and Yiddish culture.
Yale Strom has been called an accomplished violinist, documentarian, filmmaker, composer, playwright, author, lecturer, photographer and Jewish scholar and, in fact, he is all of these. The multi-talented Strom, 65, a native Detroiter, is well-known in contemporary Jewish and Yiddish culture, encompassing multiple aspects of the creative arts. He’s also a pioneer in klezmer music, having done extensive field research in Eastern European Jewish and Roma communities, trying to bring back the music lost for generations. In 2010, he was the first klezmer musician to perform at the United Nations General Assembly.
For almost four decades, Strom has been performing with his klezmer band, Hot Pstromi, wooing audiences worldwide, including Paris, Berlin, Prague, Hong Kong and Israel. “Our band has played all over the world,” notes Strom, who has also played at various venues around Detroit, including the DIA, Palmer Park and the Jewish Community Center. “We have five instrumentalists and my wife, Elizabeth, who is the vocalist. She also plays the ukulele and oftentimes we do a duet.”
With the band and solo, Strom has recorded dozens of CDs — many can be downloaded on YouTube by entering his name. He has composed his own new Jewish music, which combines klezmer with Romani, jazz, classical Balkan and Sephardic motifs. These compositions include quartets, duets and a symphony, which he premiered with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. “I also composed all the music for the audio drama, The Witches of Lublin, starring Tovah Feldshuh.”
According to Strom, he owes his musical background and dedication to Judaism to his family. Born in Detroit, Strom, who went to Vernor Elementary School, grew up in a Conservative traditional Jewish home with parents who had strong socialist views. He was exposed to Chasidic melodies as a young child and learned to speak Yiddish early on, thanks to his parents, Phyllis Newman Strom and David Strom, both Detroiters.
At age 8, Strom began taking violin lessons and never stopped honing his skills. He played the violin all through high school and college, becoming a violin virtuoso. “There was always music in my house,” says Strom, who is the eldest of eight siblings. “It was always appreciated and encouraged.”
When Strom was 12 years old, his dad accepted a professorship in education at San Diego State University (SDSU) and the family moved to California. His father, David, a Wayne State grad, was one of the founding members of the Chabad in San Diego.
Strom’s dedication to Judaism motivated him to travel around the world, studying and exploring Yiddish and Jewish cultures. When he was a junior in college, he studied in Sweden for a year, making connections in the Jewish community and even leading a seder in Uppsala, Sweden.
A Love of Klezmer
Strom went on to earn two undergraduate degrees at SDSU and a master’s degree in Yiddish studies at NYU. He was planning to go to law school, but after hearing a band in San Diego play klezmer music, he knew that’s what he wanted to do.
“It was back in 1981 when klezmer was just being revived in the United States,” he says. “I liked the music a lot — it was unlike anything I had heard in shul. I went up to the band leader, explained I was a violinist and asked if I could join their group. They weren’t interested, so I decided to form my own band. But I wanted to be different from them, and I wondered if there was klezmer music that was unknown in the United States. I spent months doing extensive research and wondered if there were archives in Eastern Europe where I could gather more information.”
Strom flew to the Soviet Union, traveled to Austria, Yugoslavia, Hungry, Romania and all over the Eastern bloc, making connections with Jews in those communities. It was there he met Holocaust survivors, learned about their relatives who perished in the camps, met klezmer musicians and recorded their music on his tape recorder. To earn money to live, Strom would play the violin on the streets.
All his investigating paid off. Strom brought attention to a klezmer music that had been forgotten. He began writing about the music and his travel experiences and people he met along the way. Over the past three decades, he has published 15 books, including The Last Jews of Eastern Europe (1987), A Journey Through the Jewish Culture of Eastern Europe (2004), Uncertain Roads: Searching for the Gypsies (1996), The Book of Klezmer: The History, The Music, The Folklore (2002), and a children’s book, The Wedding That Saved a Town (2008).
He has also penned a series called Shloyml Boml; his most recent book, Sholyml Boyml and His Purim Adventure, came out this past spring. “My books are available in English and Yiddish,” he says. “Most of them can be found on Amazon and Etsy as well as other places.”
Making His Mark
Strom also made his mark in the film industry, writing and directing films. He has directed 10 award-winning documentaries, including The Last Klezmer (1994), A Letter to Wedgewood (2013), and American Socialist: The Life and Times of Eugene Victor Debs, Audience Favorite Award at the Workers Unite Film Festival in 2017. A notable documentary was A Great Day on Eldridge Street, (2013) about a gathering in October 2007 of 100 international klezmer musicians that Strom organized for a photo shoot outside the Lower East Side’s historic synagogue in NYC.
His poignant photographs depicting people he met, experiences he encountered and places he has visited have won awards. His photos are part of many collections including the Skirball Cultural Center in LA, the Jewish Museum of NYC, the Frankfort Jewish Museum in Germany and Jewish Museum in Budapest. “I have also sold about 300 photos to collectors over the years,” he says.
One of Strom’s most memorable events was in 2015, when the Obamas invited him to the White House for a Chanukah party. “I got the invitation through email and at first I thought it was fake,” he says. “But it was real. The White House’s Jewish liaison heard of me and that’s how I got the invite. It was amazing. We met the Obamas, and they were so nice to us. There was candle lighting, a lot of food and we met people from the cabinet. My wife was excited she got to meet Elena Kagan. Surprisingly and coincidentally, I wound up seeing one of my cousin’s there — a rabbi.”
As a Jewish scholar, Strom found one perk is being able to lead Jewish heritage tours around the globe. He has previously led groups to Spain/Portugal, Morocco/Gibraltar and Argentina. This month he is speaking and performing in Stockholm, Sweden.
It’s hard to say what Strom does in his spare time, as his jam-packed schedule doesn’t allow him much free time. Strom has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, for 26 years, and they have a daughter, Tallulah, who is a guitarist and a social worker. “Our daughter is very talented,” he proudly reports.
As Strom rattles off all his accomplishments, awards and accolades, he stresses he is not bragging, just listing what he’s done. But the truth is, Strom really does have a lot to brag about.
Upcoming Strom Events
These are some of Yale Strom’s upcoming events, projects and appearances:
Sept. 8: His newest documentary film Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss will screen in Encinitas, CA.
Oct. 10-21: Strom will be leading a Jewish Heritage tour (Ayelet.com) to Croatia and the Adriatic coast. He will give lectures and concerts in Zagreb, Rijeka and Split.
Oct. 24: Strom will premiere his new recording “The Wolf and The Lamb: Live at the Shakh” with Hot Pstromi at UCSD Park & Market. Musicians are coming in from Prague and New York City.
Oct. 26: Strom will perform with this same ensemble at Valley Beth Shalom in Los Angeles.
Oct. 27: They will perform with this same ensemble at University Synagogue in Irvine, California.
Nov. 8: Hot Pstromi with special guests Fred Benedetti (guitar) and Amos Hoffman will perform at Congregation Bnai Jeshurun in New York City.
Nov. 12: Yale Strom, Elizabeth Schwartz and Amos Hoffman will perform at the Washington, D.C., JCC.
