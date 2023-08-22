The hottest ticket in town is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.
One year ago, the community lost a beloved mentor and past president of JHSM (Jewish Historical Society of Michigan): Judith Levin Cantor. Almost immediately, Judy Cantor’s niece, Peggy Daitch, and the leadership of JHSM began a search for an appropriate and unique tribute to launch the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund.
They hit on an interesting connection between George and Ira Gershwin and the University of Michigan. The Gershwins’ grand-nephew, Todd Gershwin (son of Marc George Gershwin) is a U-M alumnus. He initiated a partnership between the Gershwin estate and U-M’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, to create critical editions of Gershwin compositions and offer a variety of courses and musical performances. The Gershwin Initiative, which also holds dozens of Gershwin scores, was born.
“This is just the kind of local connection to Jewish history Judy Cantor would have loved,” said Jeannie Weiner, JHSM president. “Making a program out of it was a very easy decision.”
The hottest ticket in town is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield as JHSM presents, “Fascinating Rhythm: An Afternoon of Gershwin,” a spellbinding mix of music and remarks.
At the keyboard will be Bay City resident Kevin Cole, internationally regarded as the foremost interpreter of Gershwin compositions. One reviewer has raved, “When Cole sits down at the piano, you would swear Gershwin himself was at the work.” Cole has had a distinguished career as a music director and arranger. He is a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy.
Cole will be joined by three Gershwin Initiative faculty: Associate Professor of Musicology Mark Clague, who serves as the critical editions’ editor-in-chief, as well as managing editor Andrew S. Kohler and soprano Caroline Helton, a clinical associate professor of music. Several students are also slated to perform.
Composer-pianist George Gershwin (born Jacob Gershwine) and lyricist Ira Gershwin (born Israel Gershovitz) together and separately created some of 20th-century America’s most memorable music. “They were known for innovative, genre-bending melodies and clever wordplay,” said JHSM’s executive director, Catherine Cangany, PhD. “We are anticipating a high-energy afternoon of music and history.”
Sponsorships and tickets are available. Sponsorship donations begin at $180 and are earmarked for the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund for future outstanding programs. Tickets are on sale for $100 (JHSM members), $118 (nonmembers) and $36 (students).
For more information or to register, visit www.jhsmichigan.org/calendar or call (248) 915-0114.
