Broadway star Mandy Gonzales brings her show to the Wharton Center in East Lansing.
Ideas about becoming fearless reach across the life of Broadway actress and singer Mandy Gonzalez.
The title of her upcoming Michigan show, Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless, introduces a musical performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Pasant Theatre, part of the Wharton Center for the Performing Arts in East Lansing.
A song to be presented, “Fearless,” was written especially for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the hit musical Hamilton that featured Gonzalez in the Broadway cast. “Fearless” enters into the title of her album that includes songs from her lineup of Broadway shows.
“Fearless” is seen in the name of an organization, #FearlessSquad, which she started to promote community. ‘Fearless” also belongs to what is designated as the Fearless Series, three books about Broadway adventures written for young adults as published by Simon & Schuster.
“I’m absolutely fearless,” Gonzalez said with some concessions. “I always have this feeling like a fire within me that says feel the fear and do it anyway, and I think I’ve lived that life.
“I hope to share that with other people so they feel like anything’s possible even if you have some bumps in the road.”
Entertainment engagements have brought Gonzalez to Michigan cities in the past, and this time she travels with her musical director and piano accompanist Dan Lipton as joined by local musicians Hank Horton on bass and Steve Wulff on drums.
“I think I’m lucky because my career has spanned so many different shows, and I’ve been told I’ve played the trifecta of roles on Broadway,” the singer-actress said. “I will be singing some songs from those roles — Elphaba in Wicked, Nina Rosario from In the Heights and Angelica in Hamilton.
“I have been so lucky because I’ve been part of the Broadway community now for almost 25 years, and I’ve done other shows throughout those three shows so I can’t wait to share those songs as well.”
Gonzalez, the daughter of a Jewish American mother and a Mexican American father, first gained an interest in music when her bubbie became her babysitter while her parents worked full-time. The woman liked to play Broadway music, and the two sang along.
“I was very loud, and she told my mom to put me into lessons,” Gonzalez recalled. “It was really through my bubbie that I found my first singing teacher, and my bubbie found me different places to perform through the newspaper. She was really my biggest supporter through my childhood and finding my love for what I do.”
Strengthening the commitment of Gonzalez to performance was an arts camp in Florida attended by the California-based teen. It was run by Ann Reinking and had guest stars from New York as instructors.
During a year at the California Institute of the Arts, Gonzalez met her husband, mixed-media artist Douglas Melini. They have been married for 26 years and have a daughter going into middle school.
The end to Gonzalez’s collegiate program came after she won an audition to be a backup singer for Bette Midler. Working with Midler took her from living in California to living in New York and being part of religious services at Temple Shaaray Tefila.
“I think having faith and hope is crucial to my life,” Gonzalez, 45, said. “I think that there’s also a sense of honor and tradition that is held within my Jewish faith because of my family that came before me and showed me how important it was and how it brought family together.
“I teach my daughter and move on within my faith as it continues to shape who we are.”
When Gonzalez has time away from work, she enjoys watching PBS shows, gardening, knitting and enjoying other performers in live shows. A fan of Bruce Springsteen, she recently went to see him in a live show. She also took her daughter to the play Some Like It Hot.
In her office writing or planning upcoming events, Gonzalez keeps a plaque that reminds her of the time she was stuck on a flying machine during a production of Wicked. After the curtain closed on the scene, fearful to the cast watching it, the crew got her down and showed her the washer responsible for the problem. The washer is on the plaque she accepted with thanks for her performances.
Although Gonzalez has enjoyed appearing in films (Across the Universe and After) and on television (Only Murders in the Building), she believes there is something special about entertaining live audiences whether in plays or musical presentations.
“I was doing Hamilton on Broadway when Broadway shut down because of the pandemic,” she said. “All of a sudden I was home, and as a performer, I felt that need to perform, to reach out and connect with other people.
“I started to do that within my home office, connecting with people through Zooms and things like that. When theater opened back up and you were able to perform live, there’s just no feeling like it.” END BOX
Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Pasant Theatre in the Wharton Center for the Performing Arts in East Lansing. Starting price for students $19; for other audience members $45. (517) 432-2000. 1 (800) WHARTON. whartoncenter.com.
