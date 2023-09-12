Marty Kohn will launch his first EP Sept. 17 at Berkley Coffee.
After a distinguished 30-year journalism career as “Martin F. Kohn,” the former Detroit Free Press feature writer, editor and film critic has embraced a satisfying new identity. Just call him Marty the Musician.
Playing acoustic guitar and singing, Marty performs around town as a solo act or duo with his wife, Laura Kohn. After releasing four solo CDs and one with Laura, a highlight for Marty in his second act will be the launch on Sunday, Sept. 17, of his first extended play (EP) record, New Year’s Eve Waltz. He will perform songs from the EP as well as others in his repertoire at Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry in Oak Park. (See below.)
Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., Marty grew up listening to all kinds of music on the radio. The genres he liked included rock ’n’ roll, jazz, rhythm and blues, “ethnic music — Yiddish, Irish and Chinese — from various FM stations,” and the Metropolitan Opera on Saturdays. He also enjoyed original Broadway cast albums, an interest encouraged by his non-musician parents, Philip and Bertha Kohn, who took their only child to see popular shows. He said The Music Man and My Fair Lady stand out for him.
Marty picked up the guitar on his 16th birthday — “seven or eight years after I asked for and received a different birthday present: permission to quit piano lessons.”
His first musical love was bluegrass. He enjoyed such artists as Pete Seeger, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Tom Paxton, Jim Kweskin and Mississippi John Hurt. Like others of his Boomer generation, he also was influenced by the music of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.
These days, Marty “concentrates on playing ragtime guitar and writing my own songs.”
His lyrics have been published in American Songwriter and Light Poetry magazines. In 2021, he won third prize in the inaugural Detroit’s Big Shot Talent Competition held at Planet Ant in Hamtramck. As a journalist, Marty’s articles and reviews have appeared in publications that include Entertainment Weekly, Parents Magazine, American Theatre, Humanities and National Geographic.
Marty’s higher education in New York included earning a bachelor’s degree at Brooklyn College and a master’s in journalism at Syracuse University. He left his position at the Providence (R.I.) Journal to take a feature-writing position at the Detroit Free Press (affectionately called the Freep) in July 1977. Marty gained a following for his regular “Family Fare” column, writing with warmth and humor about the outings he took with his children. The girls got to be known, too. The Freep compiled Marty’s columns into two books, Family Fare and Family Fare 2: A Guide to Fun In and Around Michigan.
Their parents exposed the Kohn kids to music. “Maggie, our older daughter, played violin, and Anna, our younger daughter, played cello,” Marty said. For work today, he said Maggie and her husband, Derrick George, practice law in Royal Oak. Anna works for the State Appellate Defender Office, helping indigent, formerly incarcerated people.
Marty spent his last nine years at the Free Press as its theater critic. He and several other veteran journalists left the paper in what he called “the big buy-out of 2007.”
A Perfect Partnership
Laura Kohn, Marty’s favorite musical partner, is a native Detroiter. Equipped with a master’s degree in counseling from Wayne State University in Detroit, she works as a psychotherapist in private practice with Southfield Mental Health Associates. Laura had played guitar during her years at Berkley High School, but rediscovered her musical abilities when Marty was teaching the instrument to Anna. For Laura, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), guitar proved therapeutic.
Marty related that Laura “asked her neurologist if playing a string instrument would be helpful for her brain, and he said, yes, it would help with her small motor skills. There is a connection between MS and playing a stringed instrument, like harp and guitar.”
Teaming up to perform with his wife of 43 years has been fun for the couple. They’ve played a few times at cabaret nights held at their synagogue, Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park. Laura’s late parents, Beatrice and Abe Sacks, were among the Reform temple’s founding families. As volunteers, Marty and Laura used to perform every couple of weeks at the Dorothy & Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program in the JVS building (now Gesher Human Services) in Southfield.
Marty noted that Metro Detroit has “a lot of great singer-songwriters” in their “70s and 80s down to those much younger in their 20s and 30s.” He’s met many of them through Songwriters Anonymous, a group that “has no dues or membership cards. We meet once a month at Trinity House Theater in Livonia. The level of talent just in this group is tremendous.”
He noted that most of them perform folk or Americana music on guitar, banjo or accordion. Marty will be among 10 acts performing 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the monthly Songwriters Anonymous Showcase at Trinity House (trinityhouse.org).
Bookings for Marty alone or with Laura have included Baseline Folk Society in Plymouth, Thumbfest festival in Lexington, MAMA’s Coffeehouse in Bloomfield Hills, Farmington Public Library, The Dovetail coffeehouse in Warren. Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights in Chelsea and Tuesday Night Open Mic, formerly held at Goldfish Tea in Royal Oak.
As a bit of Kohn trivia, Marty recalled when Maggie’s son, Spencer, 6, “got up on stage with us and sang “How Much is That Doggie in the Window?” and our biggest hit, “Cinnamon Rolls” (co-written with Laura). Biggest hit, you say? “The audio of me singing ‘Cinnamon Rolls’ has had 10,000 views on YouTube,” Marty replied. “Somebody told me it’s also been used in the background of 900 TikTok views.”
Marty has written several clever songs for other performers, such as “Working 11 to 7 at 7-11” and “Bazooka Joe,” which was about their family dog.
His First EP
The new EP consists of songs he wrote over the last few years. “I wanted to get these down and not wait more years till I had enough for an album,” Marty said. While his previous solo albums included some covers, particularly from the 1920s and ’30s, his first EP offers all original music. “It’s me and a guitar — no overdubbing or other people,” he said. Treated to a preview, his song “39-Cent Hanger” from the EP is nostalgic and touching.
Marty chose to launch his EP at Berkley Coffee because “it’s a neighborhood place,” and not far from the couple’s home in Huntington Woods.
He and Laura are familiar with the venue from performing several times on the Thursday Open Stage night. “(Proprietor) Kenny Showler has a great sound system. I like that the people come out to listen,” Marty said.
Showler encourages talented performers to arrange BYO shows they self-promote at his easy-going coffeehouse. He described Marty as “friendly and funny.”
Calling what he does a hobby, Marty still encourages everyone to come to his gigs and find his music on streaming platforms. There’s no charge to listen to his songs at martykohn.bandcamp.com, where any tune catching one’s fancy may be downloaded for $1 each. That would be nice, too, Marty acknowledged.
People from his past are sometimes surprised to learn of his strong commitment to writing and performing songs. Marty looks forward to having some of them, including fellow Freep retirees, bring their curiosity to his special afternoon concert.
MARTY KOHN’S EP LAUNCH
3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry
14661 W. 11 Mile Road, Oak Park
(248) 565-8114
Admission by donation
