Michael Weiss Trio at Detroit Jazz Festival

The Weiss Trio will pay homage to composer Barry Harris at Detroit’s Jazz Fest on Labor Day weekend.
Texas-raised pianist and composer Michael Weiss studied at Indiana University and met Detroit-raised pianist and composer Barry Harris in the 1970s. Their shared interests and talents launched a friendship that lasted decades.
This year, Weiss brings a trio to the Detroit Jazz Festival, running Labor Day weekend on Downtown stages, and celebrates the work of the musician so important in his own career. Bassist Peter Washington and drummer Lewis Nash join Weiss to present tunes by Harris and Weiss as well as standards Harris liked to play.
The tribute, “To Barry With Love,” will be performed at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the Pyramid Stage.
“Barry was one of the most important jazz musicians from Detroit,” said Weiss, who has attended Interlochen Center for the Arts and been a featured artist over the years in Michigan.
“Barry dedicated his life to teaching throughout the world, and he was a mentor to all the great jazz musicians in Detroit during his time there. Even when he was in high school, all the great jazz stars who came to Detroit to perform would come to Barry’s house to study.
“Barry was my closest musical compadre, and we collaborated on many piano projects together. We talked about music on a weekly basis for decades. I was his musical confidante in a way,” he added.
Weiss readily references Harris’s nomenclature about the intricacies of harmony and melody and describes how the two pianists could analyze and get to the core fundamentals of the music. The Weiss Trio, Weiss said, will be very gratified to be the first to honor Barry in his hometown since he passed in December of 2021.
Weiss, whose newest recording is being released in November, describes Homage (on Cellar Live) as done by a trio that features new compositions by him along with work by others and standards.
“My work schedule varies so much year to year,” said Weiss, who lives in Brooklyn, keeps a Kawai piano in his home and has performed at five or six of the Detroit Jazz Festivals with different instrumental configurations. Four of those times, he served as leader of the performing group.
“In earlier years, I toured quite a bit, but it’s a different era now as far as performing goes, so I don’t tour as much as I used to. I might go out for a tour for a couple of weeks or a couple of days,” he said.
The last time Weiss, who teaches as well as performs, traveled in Michigan was before the pandemic. His more intimate appearances took place at the Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor and Cliff Bell’s in Detroit. He conducted workshop sessions at Michigan State University in East Lansing and Schoolcraft College in Livonia.
A Lifelong Love of Jazz
“I knew how much I liked music and how much it was a central part of my life when I was a child, a kid, a teenager,” said Weiss, who had his bar mitzvah in Texas. “I don’t know if I thought that far ahead about a profession until I was in high school. Certainly, by the time I was in high school, I didn’t consider doing anything else with my life.
“I went to Indiana University when there were still only just a few universities that had full-fledged jazz degree music programs. It was the largest, most expansive music school in the country.
“I started composing in the mid-1980s and was motivated when I had my first recordings as a leader, deciding I had to have at least one original composition for record dates. I had different kinds of inspiration from the music I was listening to and some young players and saw that my tunes were viable and successful.”
Although Weiss has not been back to Interlochen, he has kept in touch with Interlochen trombonist David Sporny, who helped introduce Weiss to jazz and now lives in Massachusetts. Weiss said Sporny mentored famous musicians, including drummer Peter Erskine and saxophonist Bob Mintzer.
“Interlochen was a very important time for me, and I think this is the best jazz festival in the country,” Weiss said. “The programmer has great musical tastes, and everything that they program is of great quality and free.
“During the days of the festival, they do a great job of honoring all the great Detroit jazz legends.
“Detroit has one of the richest jazz legacies in the country, and it’s great to be part of that. It’s great to be reunited with a lot of other groups that are on the program. This is usually when compatriots get together as we see each other at festivals like this.”
The free Detroit Jazz Festival runs Sept. 1-4 in downtown Detroit. The Michael Weiss Trio can be heard in tribute to Barry Harris at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the Pyramid Stage. detroitjazzfest.org.
Other Events
As music fans enjoy the free Detroit Jazz Festival, there also are many other opportunities to enhance entertainment experiences over the Labor Day weekend. Four events are listed below:
• The Michigan State Fair, being held Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, features livestock, the Shrine Circus, music, arts, contests and food. Tickets start at $10. (248) 348-6942. michiganstatefairllc.com.
• The Romeo Peach Festival, a tradition scheduled Aug. 31-Sept. 4, offers many peaches in various forms as well as sports activities, arts and crafts, music and parades. Prices to be listed. romeopeachfestival.com.
• Arts, Beats and Eats presents all kinds of music, art and food and asks for food contributions to serve the area after the event, which occurs Sept. 1-4 in Royal Oak. $7 starting price to enter. artsbeatseats.com.
• Labor Day Round Up and Art Fair in Franklin features a parade, classic cars, petting zoo, food, clowns and magicians. $1.50 basic entrance fee. fcamichigan.org.
