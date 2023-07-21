Aleeza Ben Shalom will tell all on July 31 at Aish Detroit.

Has she got a shidduch for you.

No need to swipe right or left when Aleeza Ben Shalom’s around. The star of Netflix’s wildly popular Jewish Matchmaking series, Ben Shalom is bringing her Jewish relationship and dating witticisms to a community-invited event at Aish Detroit on Monday, July 31.

Aish is bringing in Ben Shalom to help launch its new Wisdom Café. The Café is open to all Jewish people who want to drop in for casual get-togethers, remote working, classes, speakers, book clubs, Torah study groups, canasta games, play groups and, of course, coffee.

As the ultimate Jewish matchmaker and dating coach, Ben Shalom will impart her expertise of 16-plus years in the Jewish matchmaking biz that includes helping more than 400 singles find their bashert, the Yiddish term for soulmate. That’s 200 couples who made it to the chuppah, thanks to Ben Shalom.

“The way that you make a soulmate in this world is that you get married under the chuppah — that becomes your soulmate in that exact moment that you choose to get married, that person is your soulmate,” says Ben Shalom, who met her bashert, Gershon, at a Jewish singles retreat in Orlando over 20 years ago. “But finding your person is the hardest thing to do in the entire world, and that’s where I come in.”

Anyone — individuals or couples — can attend Ben Shalom’s keynote talk and audience Q&A on July 31. Following her talk and book signing that evening, Jewish singles are invited to try to find their own soulmate at a SpeedDating afterglow.

According to Rabbi Simcha and Estie Tolwin of Aish Detroit, Rabbi Yakov Deyo of Aish Los Angeles originated SpeedDating. The Tolwins were working at Aish NYC at the time and would host hundreds of SpeedDating events in New York City. On July 31, the Tolwins and Ben Shalom will host the SpeedDating portion of the evening, which will be divided into three age groups: 22-34, 34-50, 45-70.

On The Road Again

After Netflix dropped the eight episodes of Jewish Matchmaking in May, Ben Shalom embarked on her world Live Matchmaking Show tour that includes stops in the United States, South America, Australia and London. With her hectic schedule, which takes her away from her home in Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Israel, for two to three weeks each month, Ben Shalom counts on her husband, Gershon, to hold down the fort with their five children, ages 9-19.

“I have an incredible husband who is supporting me through all of this and helping me to get out into the world while he makes sure that we have a loving family home environment,” says Ben Shalom, who is originally from Philadelphia, as is Gershon.

Two years ago, at the height of the pandemic, Ben Shalom and her family made aliyah to Israel.

“I wanted to be locked into Israel. It’s not acceptable for a Jew to be locked out of their country,” she said.

Behind the Scenes of Jewish Matchmaking

A year after moving to Israel, Ben Shalom got the call from Netflix to star as the Jewish matchmaker in the reality series. Filming began in February 2022 and wrapped six months later.

Hundreds of Jewish singles answered the casting call and, ultimately, 11 singles were chosen and filmed, but only nine Jewish singles — ranging from secular to Orthodox, ages 25-52 — made the final cut. Ben Shalom and the Netflix crew filmed in Israel, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Brooklyn, Kansas City and Chicago.

So, where are they now?

“I encouraged everyone to date off camera to see if something was really there. Some continued dating after the filming, but no one decided to get engaged or married,” says Ben Shalom, who subscribes to the mantras “Date ’em ’til you hate ’em” and “When in doubt, go out.”

On May 3, the same day Jewish Matchmaking first aired on Netflix, Shaya Rosenberg, who dated fellow Brooklyn Orthodox Jew Fay Brezel on the show, got engaged — but not to Fay. Though they had great chemistry and were viewer favorites, Fay broke off the relationship due to religious incompatibility.

“Judaism is nuanced, and everyone has their hard line of what will or won’t work, and what direction they’re looking to go to in the long term. Some have more flexibility; some are out of the box. It takes dating and a community. People who have a constant curiosity about their partner help to grow a beautiful relationship,” Ben Shalom said.

“After filming ended, Shaya said to me, ‘I’ve met someone who I’d like to seriously date,’ and I coached him. A matchmaker isn’t just an introducer. A matchmaker is a mentor who helps to close a match and get engaged or support a breakup.”

Executive Matchmaking

Since Jewish Matchmaking aired on May 3, Ben Shalom has received thousands of applications for matchmaking and relationship coaching. To help her with the initial interviews, along with executive matchmaking, Ben Shalom works with lead matchmaker Shana Tibi. Tibi, whose maiden name is Subelsky, was born and raised in West Bloomfield and will be at the July 31 event at Aish.

Active in BBYO and at Camp Tamarack growing up, Tibi was an undergrad at Prescott College in Arizona and earned her master’s of social work (MSW) from California State University-Easy Bay. In 2018, Tibi went on to earn her professional matchmaker certification from the Global Love Institute and started her own matchmaking and dating and relationship coaching business, Curated Connections.

But when it came to meeting her future Israeli husband, Rotem, you might just say that he unlocked the key to her heart. As a social worker in Oakland, California, in 2008, the then-Subelsky locked her keys in the car while on a client home visit.

“In those days, I had a flip phone and I had to call 411 directory assistance to connect me with any locksmith I could find,” says Tibi. “The locksmith shows up and my client tells him that ‘this lady is Jewish, and you have to go out on a date with her.’”

Well, it was bashert for Tibi. After eight months of dating, Rotem took Shana to Israel to meet his family.

“He proposed on the plane home to California,” said Tibi.

In 2010, Tibi made aliyah to Israel, where she and Rotem were married. They live in Kfar Vradim, about two hours from Tel Aviv and about an hour and 20 minutes from Ben Shalom. The Tibis have twin 10-year-old girls and a son whose bar mitzvah will be held next year in Israel.

“Aleeza [Ben Shalom] and I knew each other peripherally in the world of date relationship coaching and Jewish matchmaking and social media. I knew she had moved to Israel. Literally, we met and it was like an instant shidduch for us. We really clicked,” said Tibi, who started working with Ben Shalom on curating matches for private clients.

Matchmaking on Netflix

Tibi can be seen in Episode 1 of Jewish Matchmaking as she enters Ben Shalom’s house and hugs her.

“Minute eight,” Tibi laughs.

Tibi attended the Netflix Launch Watch party in Jerusalem on May 3 hosted by Ben Shalom. Over 350 family, friends and fans attended, including Jewish Matchmaking stars Cindy Seni and Noah Del Monte.

“One hundred percent they are just friends. They are not dating,” Ben Shalom says following rumors of the two. “Noah is taking a dating break. Cindy’s greatest challenge was self-sabotage. After the show, she got a lot of correspondence and used me as her dating coach.”

But the nine singles and all of their daters weren’t the only ones getting fan mail.

“We’ve had an unprecedented wave of all types of Jewish people turning to us after seeing the show, including the more than 86 and counting Zoom consultations that I have personally conducted,” says Tibi, who has created a spreadsheet with more than 600 new entries.

For the Netflix series, Tibi helped behind the scenes recruiting daters and three of the nine singles — Noah Del Monte and Cindy Seni in Israel and Ori Basly in Los Angeles.

Matchmaker, Make Me a Match

Any Jewish single can reach out to Ben Shalom and Tibi for their wide-ranging matchmaking services. These include being registered in their free database, coaching for relationship support, online programs and courses, personalized one-on-ones and more. Prices range from $100 for an online course to a curated VIP matchmaking package for $15,000-plus.

To sign up for Aleeza Ben Shalom and Shana Tibi’s matchmaking services, go to: marriagemindedmentor.com.

Monday, July 31

• 5 p.m. VIP Wisdom Café Donor Reception and Meet and Greet with Aleeza Ben Shalom — $180 per person

• 6:30 p.m. Main Event “Behind the Scenes of Jewish Matchmaking” with Aleeza Ben Shalom, followed by a book signing and dessert. $50 per person; www.aishdetroit.com/aish/meaningful-date-night-with-aleeza-ben-shalom

• Main Event and SpeedDating. $100 per person; www.aishdetroit.com/aish/speeddating-with-aleeza-ben-shalom

• 8:45 p.m. SpeedDating Only and Dessert Afterglow (three groups: 22-34, 34-50, 45-70) $50 per person; www.aishdetroit.com/aish/speeddating-with-aleeza-ben-shalom and www.jotform.com/form/231567453288162

For more information, go to www.aishdetroit.com.