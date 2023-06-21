Fiber artist Sarah Rose Sharp displays work at Janice Charach Gallery.

Sarah Rose Sharp is exhibiting four examples of her fiber art projects as one artist among almost 50 whose work appears in “Stop Making Sense Plus One,” the crafts show that continues through July 12 at the Janice Charach Gallery in the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center.

With material remnants and decorative enhancements, Sharp has made even more works for the gallery shop.

“Stop Making Sense” was first organized in 2022 by Kim Harty, chair of Craft and Materials Studies at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit as well as designer and teacher in the skills of making glass. This year, Harty brings the artists of that show back together, along with an additional invited artist of their choice.

“As the title of the exhibit implies, each of the artists subverts our expectation of craft when they do things that stop making sense,” Harty said. “They are fearless with material, adventurous with design, engaged in experiential aspects of craft and committed to expanding the scope of what is possible in their particular material discipline.”

Two of Sharp’s works, both large and from 2016, have to do with representations inspired by flags and have been titled Shed Light and Farnsworth Flag. She described them as being the emblems of small, invisible nations.

A newer image, That You May Have the Pleasure of Listening, is a more detailed work with women in a forest. The fourth, Dog Totem, was made in 2019 as a soft sculpture with two likenesses of dogs, one suggesting the wild and the other suggesting the domestic.

Sharp moved to Detroit in 2009 after traveling the country and seeking out a city she felt would provide work opportunities and sufficient time to complete her artistry. As she settled into Detroit, she joined activities at Congregation T’chiyah.

“There’s an outdated dichotomy between art versus craft,” Sharp said. “A lot of the forms, like fiber or glasswork, were considered crafts but not necessarily art. One of the reasons for that is they have function, like pottery. I think that fiber art, in this case, is not needing to be functional, creating more room to see it as art.”

Sharp’s works have been shown at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD), Simone DeSousa Gallery in Detroit and the Public Pool Gallery in Hamtramck as well as by other art presenters in and out of Michigan.

She also works as a freelance writer, art reviewer and college lecturer.

“When I was in high school in California, I was interested in fashion and went to the University of California Santa Cruz for theater design and costuming,” said Sharp, 42. “When I moved to New York in 2002, I was working in the costume shops.

“I have always done work with fabric, but it’s become less and less wearable with a focus on my art career. I worked in advertising for a time because the pay was better, and I did a lot of writing while always making art somehow.

“When I got to Detroit, it opened up my world as an artist. There was so much more space here, and I could make a living. My first job when I moved here was at Slows Bar BQ. I was able to support myself and still have enough time to make art.”

Sharp was named a 2015 Kresge Literary Arts Fellow for Arts Criticism and became a 2018 recipient of the Rabkin Foundation Prize.

“I write for art mostly in online publications, and Hyperallergic is the main one,” Sharp said. “I do reviews of student work at the University of Michigan and the College for Creative Studies. I write catalog essays for shows.

“The way that I make art is labor-intensive, and I hope that it leads people to look at it for a long time. One of the things I think art helps with is attention span, which, I think, is a big problem in our culture right now.”

Natalie Balazovich, Janice Charach Gallery director, explained that exhibit pieces range from the small to the large and reach from fabric and basket-weaving materials to steel and man-made synthetics.

“We are thrilled to hold this extraordinary exploration of contemporary craft,” Balazovich said. “Kim Harty brings a vision of what contemporary craft can be and a network of brilliant artists who share her understanding. It makes for a very exciting experience for gallery goers.”

“Stop Making Sense Plus One” appears through July 12 at the Janice Charach Gallery in the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center. The free exhibit can be seen 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. charachgallery.org.