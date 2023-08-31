The album is also a mix of English and Hebrew, and some of the songs have been heard, and celebrated, already at Shabbat services.
It’s hard to tell when an artist really starts “working” on an album.
Maybe it’s the first voice memo or line scribbled in a notebook, the first idea that leaves their head and enters the normal realm. Maybe it’s when they have the green light to record, a plan is in place, and the studio is booked.
Or maybe, it’s deeper than that. Which feels like the case with Aaron Markovitz, Temple Israel’s Zipser Foundation Artist in Residence, who’s new album “An Infinite Wave,” is now available thanks to the support of the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation.
Markovitz has recorded albums before, but this is his first Jewish album, and it serves as both a nod to his distinct style, mixing in Bluegrass and singer-songwriter elements, and Jewish life that he’s focused on since coming to Temple Israel in a formal role in 2022.
The album is also a mix of English and Hebrew, and some of the songs have been heard, and celebrated, already at Shabbat services. In fact, the first song on the album “Pursuers of Peace” was initially written for a Shabbat service, and then was brought in as part of the album process.
“I guess that’s when you could say the album started. I didn’t know I was working on the album then, but that’s when the ideas and things started to come together,” Markovitz said. “It was pretty cool to be able to craft the album, using some new things, some original, and some other things from the past.”
When Markovitz writes music, he usually establishes the lyrics first. It’s not a hard and fast rule, but in general the line will come to mind, that’s when he’ll start to think about the melody and the best way to deliver the line.
From there, it’s all about finding the right finish and not being afraid to try new things with both lyrics and melodies. For example, Markovitz had some elements of certain songs that he said sounded good but needed to be changed or tweaked in the process.
In the end, he created an album that flows from start to finish, touching on important Jewish elements like redeeming the world, key holidays and finding peace in everyday life.
The album title, “An Infinite Wave,” came after Markovitz was researching Jewish history and knowledge.
“I had just started to play around with musical ideas and a line that just spoke to me, and it connects really well to Judaism, and what I had been reading,” Markvovitz said. “So it kind of became the title track or theme, without it officially being the title track.”
The line “An Infinite Wave,” used in the final two songs of the album, is part of a fitting closeout to a new musical tradition that Temple Israel and the larger Jewish community have embraced with Markovitz.
To download and listen to “An Infinite Wave,” visit www.aaron-markovitz.com.
