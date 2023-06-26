“john & jen was my first musical produced in New York City in the 1990s, and it’s the first thing that got me some attention.”

Playwright, composer and performer Andrew Lippa gets back to Michigan at least once a year. He visits with his niece, Gabrielle Kerbel, studying at the University of Michigan (U-M), and he connects with the university’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance about conducting master classes.

This year, Lippa has learned that his musical john & jen is having a Michigan run developed by a new professional theater company. The two-actor production, which is about a sister and brother and then the sister and her son, is being featured July 7-23 by the Inspired Acting Company in Walled Lake.

“john & jen was my first musical produced in New York City in the 1990s, and it’s the first thing that got me some attention,” said Lippa, 59, who grew up attending Oak Park schools, regularly participated in Sabbath services at Congregation B’nai Moshe and graduated from U-M.

“It was the first musical I wrote that got recorded, licensed and published. It’s the musical that I got to feel was passable. I can be a composer. I can write a play. I can do it, and there will be people in the world who will say I want to help you make this happen.

“It seems that generationally people keep rediscovering this show because it speaks to them about the nature of familial relationships.”

Besides the local performances, the musical is gaining its third recording, which is being released in London this August with vocalizations by Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay. The Walled Lake production spotlights Kristy Glass and Jared Bugbee.

“There aren’t a lot of musicals that deal with the relationships between a brother and sister and then a mother and son,” Lippa said. “Those are among the primary relationships in all of our lives, and it brings up all kinds of feelings for people.

“We have seen that people have good strong reactions to john & jen. It seems to have become somewhat timeless, and it’s something we’re very proud of.”

Lippa also has gained attention for many subsequent works that include his writing and performing in the theatrical oratorio I Am Harvey Milk, writing the music and lyrics for the Broadway shows Big Fish and The Addams Family and developing additional music, lyrics and arrangements for the Broadway production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The beginnings of john & jen came about when Lippa was asked to write a small piece for two actors, and he worked with his continuing friend Tom Greenwald. Lippa collaborated on the script and wrote the music.

“Tom went ahead and wrote a number of pages and sent them to me,” recalled Lippa, whose early conversations took the production in a direction that was different from the one introduced by the actors.

“It was the beginning of what is now about a brother and sister living in the 1950s six years apart. The boy fell under the spell of his abusive father and went off to fight in Vietnam.”

The actors who requested a production never performed the play, which enlarged to a stand-alone production.

As Lippa has worked on many projects, his mentor has been Broadway hit maker Stephen Schwartz, whose shows include Wicked and Pippin. Schwartz revealed that he has recognized a recurring theme in his own work and suggested that Lippa would find a theme as he looked back on his own projects.

Lippa, in analyzing his productions, came up with the recurring theme of magical elements that people encounter as they go through their lives.

“It’s my belief in supernatural forces,” Lippa said. “Call it faith if you want, but there is magical realism with things showing up out of nowhere and time being compressed or extended.

“In john & jen, the boy who is the brother becomes the son. There’s a little bit of theatrical magic going on, and there’s a lot of trust involved between someone who creates something and someone who experiences that same thing. I think there is magic in that exchange.”

Two homes, one in New York and one in Columbus, Ohio, are shared with Lippa’s husband, Tom Regouski, a woodwind player who has performed in 60 different musicals in the past 10 years and made his Carnegie Hall debut in January of this year.

Currently, Lippa is working on several projects, including an adaptation of the movie The Turning Point about ballet dancers and a film taking place on Christmas eve at a shopping mall.

“Writing musicals is the hardest thing I know how to do, and I like the fact that it’s difficult,” said Lippa, whose many honors include ASCAP’s Richard Rodgers/New Horizons Award and The Drama Desk and The Outer Critics Circle Award. “I encourage students to embrace difficult challenges because I think difficult things enrich your life.”

The song he has written that most closely describes himself is “I Do What I Do” from the musical The Man in the Ceiling. The message expresses Lippa’s belief that a person should do what that person loves.

As Lippa learns about john & jen being performed where he grew up, he is filled with Michigan memories such as his own stage experiences while in school. There are thoughts of his mother’s women’s clothing store, Naomi Lippa’s Advance Fashions, where he worked after classes, and his continuing communications with Larry Wolf, who headed up music programs at Oak Park schools.

“I’m very engaged in nonprofit life as the president of the board of the Dramatists Guild Foundation,” Lippa said. “It supports America’s playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists.”

john & jen will be performed July 7-23 by the Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple, Walled Lake. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. $45. (248) 863-9953. Inspiredacting.org.