An all-male cast featured in Royal Oak production.

Ryan Bernier, who recently received his master’s degree in acting from Wayne State University, is portraying Dorothy in an all-male parody of the TV show The Golden Girls.

This will be the second time Bernier, a current Detroiter, has taken a strong female role. The actor, who has been cast in parts reaching from Antony in Julius Caesar to Star Cat in Psycho Beach Party, portrayed the mother (Edna Turnblad) in Hairspray, which has the part typically played by a man.

The parody production is Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, meant for those 18 and older. It has been staged in a number of cities, including Grand Rapids and Milwaukee, and can be seen July 27-30 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Directed by Eric Swanson, the intended comedy also features Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy.

“It’s sort of an outlandish storyline for audiences that are super familiar with The Golden Girls on TV and audiences that aren’t as familiar to come and enjoy a really solid night of laughs,” said Bernier, who was raised in Florida and earned his bachelor’s degree in theater performance at the University of South Florida.

“The audience gets the chance to be in a live studio audience for a really unhinged episode of The Golden Girls. In our show, Sophia has gotten into some legal trouble, and Dorothy is running out of money to help her deal with that.”

Bernier describes his choice for the part as being made after called to audition for the show and then in rehearsal two weeks later. He defines the experience as a “whirlwind of a showbiz moment.”

Bernier, 29 and single, said he tries to do any show that he can.

“After graduating from college, I was working at various theaters with different companies,” Bernier said. “Professional theater is something I’ve been doing for a while. I’ve been appearing in shows like Judgement at Nuremburg and Inherit the Wind. I also do musicals like Rent and Into the Woods. I do a lot of Shakespeare and played Hamlet in Hamlet.”

When Bernier is not employed in theater, he earns his living by delivering furniture for a company that showcases homes up for sale.

“I always wanted to be an actor,” Bernier recalled. “I must have been 5 or 6 when I was put into my first theater camp. I started working professionally at the age of 8 and worked for a few companies. One of them was the Orlando Opera Company [since discontinued].”

One of Bernier’s jobs soon after earning his bachelor’s degree was working with children who had developmental disabilities.

“What we do in drama therapy is help students learn skills through playing, doing improv and participating in drama games,” he said. “Those students find a love for theater and want to be a part of it.

“My job came to be about how I can make theater accessible for everyone who wants to be a part of it no matter where they’re from, disabled or not. How can we make theater something you can do, access and have fun with?”

Bernier’s religious practices have placed him in Hillel activities. He also taught at a Jewish Community Center in Tampa.

“My favorite holiday is Chanukah,” Bernier said. “It’s something that my family has made it a point to do no matter where we are in the country. We did it on Zoom one year. It’s always brought us together.”

Bernier believes that sense of family comes across in Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue.

“Among the things I’ve found particularly comfortable about The Golden Girls is the sense of family and connection that it creates,” he said. “There’s a camaraderie and understanding and the need to be there for one another that I think is inherent in Jewish culture.”

The actor expresses an intention of bringing laughter to audiences.

“Stepping into someone else’s shoes and being able to tell stories that are important to how we developed as a society and how we relate to one another are among the things I’ve always enjoyed,” he said. “I think males playing these roles brings a sense of whimsy and play. You immediately understand that we’re not taking ourselves seriously.”