Vivid life of Rachel Kapen is captured in a one-act play by the Village Players of Birmingham.

For Detroit Jewish News readers who have wondered about the background of Yiddish limerick writer Rachel Kapen, her son Udi is about to reveal part of that background in an enhanced and enacted play that aligns with the development of Israel.

Rachel’s Song, presented in a short play festival by the Village Players of Birmingham, can be seen July 28-30, at the company playhouse on Woodward. Kapen’s 30-minute drama takes place in current times with flashbacks into the woman’s 84 years and her recollections of Israeli milestones.

Rachel was born in Palestine before Israel became the nation she got to know and hold in her thoughts.

“The message is how one person’s life can move in parallels to the same trajectory with the life of a nation and how one person can embody the history of a nation,” Udi said about his work.

“The play tells the story of a woman based on my mother. She’s about to receive a lifetime achievement award from a fictional organization called the Israeli Outreach Society. While she’s preparing for the ceremony, there are flashbacks into specific experiences.”

Udi, a pediatrician who has been part of some 30 community theater productions, is glad to watch the cast in rehearsals making interpretations of his words under the direction of Dale Feldpausch.

“About a year ago, I had the idea to write something about the story of my mom’s life,” Udi said. “She’s led a very interesting life, and she continues to do the things that have made her life so impressive, such as teaching and writing.

“I thought it would be a really nice tribute to her to write a play documenting the things that got her to where she is today and things she is still doing.”

Rachel, whose writings have appeared in publications besides the Detroit Jewish News, lives in West Bloomfield and is affiliated, as is her son, with B’nai Israel Synagogue. To tell about her life, Udi introduces eight characters with the part of a young Rachel played by his daughter Kayla.

“I’m very proud to tell her story, and I want to tell her story to people who wouldn’t know it,” said Kayla Kapen, an advancement associate for Hillel Day School working on fundraising, event planning and social media. “I play her in these flashbacks in two specific scenes.

“One scene occurs when she’s serving in the Israel Defense Forces, and the other scene takes place two years later when she’s married, has a child and is getting interviewed by an American reporter about her take on the then-current Adolf Eichmann trial.”

Kayla, who was active in community theater while attending high school, is glad to be back on stage after more than eight years, in part while attending and graduating from the University of Michigan. She enjoys the opportunity to experience the sense of “letting go” brought through the stage and the chance to bring an interpretation to the words expressed by a playwright.

Among her earlier credits are appearances in Oliver!, Fiddler on the Roof and The Music Man.

In the upcoming program of short plays, Udi also directs Existential Crisis by Jeff Shuster to tell about a relationship shared by seemingly opposite types of graduate students. Another play, Heidi Who, written and directed by Jennifer Ward, introduces encounters with an old flame. All the World, written and directed by Stephen Sussman, has a job changer facing consequences he did not anticipate.

“My play is more dramatic than the others in the festival,” Udi said. “It’s unique among the four in that it is biographical. People who have read the play have told me that it really does serve to educate the audience about the modern history of Israel.

“I worked on the original version of this play for probably about a month. It was a shorter play lasting for about 10 minutes or so. I presented it to my playwriting group, and it got good feedback. Still, there was a consensus that it had too much story for a 10-minute play. I expanded it into the one-act.

“My mother is a very modest woman, and I would love for her to realize that her life has been fascinating, memorable and one that has touched many other lives.”

The 2023 One-Act Festival presented by the Village Players of Birmingham can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the playhouse, 34660 Woodward. $10. (248) 644-2075. birminghamvillageplayers.com.