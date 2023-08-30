Tim Lorsch brings The Suitcase to Zekelman Holocaust Center

The Suitcase: One Family’s Story of Survival will be presented for free at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.
Tim Lorsch has built a long career playing string instruments, composing music and joining programs featuring famous singers around the country. In recent years, he came to use his talents in telling about the ways his family survived and prospered in escaping the Nazis and coming to America.
Lorsch wrote music and narrative for a presentation inspired by receiving a suitcase in 2016 that had belonged to his Great Uncle Julius. The suitcase, found in the Czech Republic, had been taken to Auschwitz by his uncle, who was killed there.
The presentation, titled The Suitcase: One Family’s Story of Survival, has been presented at various centers around the country and comes to the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills in a free presentation at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
The program features Lorsch’s original music played separately from the pictures and videos he shows as part of the narrative recalling family experiences. Computers enter into the production, and he explains, at the beginning, how he uses the technique of looping to accommodate what he wants to communicate.
“There’s sadness in my show, but that’s not what it dwells on,” said Lorsch, whose home, after extensive travels, is in Nashville. “The show is positive in nature.”
Lorsch, 73, who previously has performed with groups in Michigan for productions unrelated to his personal history, has also introduced The Suitcase at the Calumet Theatre. The invitation came from a friend known in Nashville and having membership on the theater board.
Among the states he has visited for presentations since 2018 have been Tennessee, Texas, Indiana and Illinois.
“I’ll tell a story for two or three minutes, and then I’ll play a musical rendition of that story for maybe five minutes,” explained Lorsch, who reports performing in general concerts with stars such as Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Pat Green.
“The first story is basically the (past) assimilation when in Germany the Jews were really allowed to become part of the social fabric. The second story is the coming of the Nazis. The third story is the Kindertransport,” he said.
Lorsch revealed that his mother was saved by the Kindertransport. His father, he explained, had a more unusual exit from the Nazis, and that was done through Switzerland. He tells how his grandparents succeeded in America, how he grew up with children of survivors and how he succeeded in America.
Lorsch did not write lyrics for his presentation. Instead, he relies on the narrative and the music he wrote. He separates them to establish mood so the audience can enter their own thoughts into the programming.
“The computers are pressing record, play, repeat, stop,” he said. “They’re doing all the things that a recording engineer might do, but I’ve preprogrammed this thing. Though I’ve composed the arrangements in advance, all the music is live. It’s a unique, modern, unusual way to present music.”
Born in New York, Lorsch moved on to New Jersey with his family. He studied music at San Francisco State University and lived in Nevada and North Carolina before going to Nashville in 1994. His early introduction to music came through his family — his father on piano and violin, his mother on piano and his grandmother on violin.
Although he had been thinking about doing a Holocaust program after hearing interview tapes recorded by his cousins, he looked for a way to do a one-man performance and was inspired by the techniques of a one-person performance by a cellist.
“I’m not affiliated with a temple, but I belong to the Jewish Federation,” he said. “I go to events, and I also work with the National Holocaust Memorial as a volunteer. I also work with the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.”
Lorsch and his wife, Karen, have two children, Kayla and Ryan. Their son lives in Grand Rapids and has a computer career, although he also plays instruments.
“I’ve written a lot of music over the years, so that was something I knew how to do,” he said. ”I’ve never written anything with words before, so I did a lot of rewriting.
“Learning how to write was extremely challenging for me. To be able to put all these stories down and write took a great deal. My cousin, who was a copy editor for the Baltimore Sun, whipped it into shape, and I’m deeply indebted to her.”
The Suitcase: One Family's Story of Survival will be presented for free at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. Registration is required by going to
