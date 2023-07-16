Astrolojew

CHODESH AV 5783 (July 19 – August 16, 2023)

The “9 Days” begin Rosh Chodesh Av July 19, and immediately the celestial cycles above reflect the terrestrial drama below. The Sun in Cancer trines Neptune/Rahav in Pisces; everyone and everything is extra sensitive. Mars/Ma’adim in Virgo opposes Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces, highlighting the tension between actionable service and structured sacrifice. The Sun at the very end of Cancer opposes retrograde Pluto in Capricorn – haven’t we had this power struggle before? Mercury/Kochav in Leo trines Chiron, the Wounded Healer: it takes courage to speak the truth to power. All this between July 20-21!

Venus/Noga stations retrograde in Leo, and the Sun enters Leo on Shabbos Parshat Devarim, July 22. One’s relationship with children, and one’s own Inner Child, may experience vulnerability at this time, as energetically and epigenetically we walk through the narrowest part of Bein ha-Metzarim, alone together.

Tisha b’Av comes July 27, with the Sun in Leo and Moon in Scorpio, Mercury conjunct retrograde Venus in Leo, and inconjunct Neptune in Pisces. The Din of judgment hangs heavy, as we confront our collective and individual shortcomings. The double Fire-Sign blaze of Leo Sun and Sagittarius Moon on Shabbos Nachamu comes to burn away cycles of generational trauma. Mercury enters Virgo, inviting us to examine and analyze the ashes, looking for anything that wasn’t released.

A huge weight is lifted when Tu b’Av arrives at the Aquarian Full Moon August 1, with Mars trine Jupiter/Tzedek, and Mercury opposite Saturn. Even if your Inner Child is living inside a challenging body, let them dance. Everybody deserves joy! The latter half of Chodesh Av is for reconciliation and healing. The Sun and Retrograde Venus trine Chiron and square Uranus/Oron August 12-15, followed by the New Moon in Leo and Mars trine Uranus August 16. The open-hearted finds new solutions to old problems.

ARIES / TALEH

With planetary ruler Mars/Ma’adim in Virgo during Chodesh Av, humility doesn’t feel like a punishment, but a relief. Mars opposes Saturn/Shabbtai on July 20; hyper-critical and hypocritical are just two sides of the same coin. Much of your energy is focused on your material world now; the results of hard work bring what looks like good luck when Mars trines Jupiter/Tzedek August 1. The truth is that your own efforts and energy pay off with enough patience. Mars trines Uranus/Oron August 16 at the New Moon in Leo, setting the scene for a surprising lift from an unexpectedly supportive source.

TAURUS / SHOR

Planetary ruler Venus/Noga stations retrograde in Leo on July 22, focusing on home and family matters. It’s not enough to create a beautiful environment; the conjunction of Mercury/Kochav to Venus July 27 creates the opportunity for “a word fitly spoken” as well. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus August 8 asks you to finish what you started in May. Venus squares Uranus/Oron August 9, triggering a flash of insight into a long-lingering dilemma. Relief comes with revelation August 13-14 - the same healing words of forgiveness and acceptance others need to hear from you are what you need to internalize yourself.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Pugnaciousness is not your best look. Resist confrontation July 21-23 when Mercury/Kochav trines Chiron and squares Uranus/Oron. Diplomacy and sensitivity will open doors and hearts when Mercury conjuncts retrograde Venus/Noga July 27, before entering her home Mutable Earth sign of Virgo July 28. The source of your prickly mood is conflicting solutions to the core problem of taking a stand for what you truly believe. Fear of public disapproval wrestles with your need for self-respect. Mercury opposes Saturn/Shabbtai August 1, at the Full Moon in Aquarius with Mars/Ma’adim trine Jupiter/Tzedek. Humility comes easily when G*d gets all the credit.

CANCER / SARTAN

You’re in the mood for love at the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio July 25. By Tu b’Av, the Full Moon in Aquarius August 1, you’re calculating the cost of intimacy. This powerful Full Moon comes with an emotional fee. You’re willing to pay the price but be clear about what your devotion is buying. Are you setting yourself up to be a servant or a sacrificial lamb? The wisdom of a trusted friend comes to the rescue at the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus on August 8. Perspective is everything! Recommit to core values at the New Moon in Leo August 16.

LEO / ARYEH

Chodesh Av begins with dramatic power plays; the Sun’s trine to Neptune/Rahav, opposition to Pluto, and entrance into Leo July 20-22 ignite all your righteous indignation. Railing and raging can feel good but accomplish little. Tu b’Av’s Full Aquarian Moon August 1 opens your heart, but watch your words! Careless exaggerations may come back to bite you from behind when the Sun squares Jupiter/Tzedek August 6; stick to verifiable accuracy to maintain credibility. The Sun conjuncts retrograde Venus/Noga and squares Uranus/Oron August 13-15, followed by the New Leo Moon August 15. Facing your fear of rejection makes you stronger!

VIRGO / BETULAH

We say “meshane makom, meshane mazal.” (“change your place, change your luck”), but changing your perspective, whether by travel or inner work, changes your reality. New information brings a radical POV shift July 21-23 with Mercury/Kochav trine Chiron and square Uranus/Oron. This is a swift and surprising opportunity to heal long-lingering, private grief. Share your upgraded self-perception when Mercury conjuncts retrograde Venus/Noga July 27. Mercury enters his Mutable Earth home sign of Virgo July 28, sharpening your already superior analytic skills. Strike the perfect balance between service and sacrifice August 1, with Mercury opposing Saturn/Shabbtai at the Full Moon in Aquarius.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

You may feel like you’re watching reruns of the story of your life when your planetary ruler Venus/Noga stations retrograde in Leo July 22. Old friends, old loves, old sources of creative energy re-emerge in different forms through early September during the retrograde period. Say the words you missed the chance to say the last time around when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Venus July 27. Venus squares Uranus/Oron August 9, throwing a surprise ego trip into the mix. Your natural emotional intelligence shines when the Sun conjuncts Venus and Venus trines Chiron August 13-14. This time you hit the mark just right.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

You’ve internalized wise maturity via the tough life lessons you’ve learned over the last 2 years. The needs of your community vs. your own need for privacy battle during the opposition of Mars/Ma’adim and Saturn/Shabbtai July 20. Your innate leadership qualities exude social power; wear it with grace and noblesse oblige when the Sun opposes Pluto July 21. The first Quarter Moon in Scorpio July 25 supports settling home matters before focusing on externals. You need a peaceful domestic space! Partners play an important role in career matters when Mars trines Uranus/Oron August 16 at the New Moon in Leo.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Nobody does escapism better than you. Nobody wants to escape the dull and mundane more than you! Nobody is madder than you are at the restrictions of time, money, mobility, and obligations to others which arise and prevent a quick exit. Break the chains of impediments, both real and imagined, when Mars/Ma’adim in Virgo trines Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus August 1 at the Full Moon in Aquarius, with Mercury/Kochav in Virgo opposite Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces. This is a recipe for your personal liberation! Ignoring your spiritual needs when the Sun squares Jupiter August 6 is unhealthy. Respect your desire for transcendence.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Struggling with internalized creative tension? With the Lunar Nodal Axis now squaring your Sun for the next 18 months, this struggle will yield great rewards if you work with the energies instead of trying to avoid them. A new level of growth begins when Mars/Ma’adim opposes Saturn/Shabbtai on July 20, with the Sun trine Neptune/Rahav. Faith-building is part of the process. Your dependence on logic and rational analytics obscures the better part of your dreamMercury/Kochav opposes Saturn August 1, with the Full Moon in Aquarius. It takes courage to bring ideas forward. Take yourself seriously or nobody else will!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Metaphorical lightning strikes July 23 when Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus/Oron. Make sure you’re grounded! A problem you’ve been pondering solves itself in a dream or vision on Tu b’Av, the Full Moon in Aquarius August 1. Is the answer right in front of your face? Retrograde Venus/Noga squares Uranus August 9, offering a previously unknown perspective. You’ve never feared being labeled “different”; you secretly fear being just like everyone else. Share this vulnerability when the Sun squares Uranus on August 16. Mars/Ma’adim trines Uranus at the New Moon in Leo August 15. Embrace your G*d-given uniqueness and wear your individuality proudly.

PISCES / DAGIM

Will Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces through May 2025 show up in your life as the bank examiner, or as the dean handing you a diploma? These are your choices. At the end of this transit, you’ll either feel unfairly judged, or relieved that all your intense efforts paid off. It’s entirely up to you. The Sun trines Neptune/Rahav on July 20, with Mars/Ma’adim opposite Saturn. You can make hard work look magical but don’t fool yourself. Magic is made of focus and dedication. Upgrade your environment for a mental health boost at the Sun’s square to Jupiter/Tzedek on August 6.