Tammuz 5783: The dragon in the universe is like a king upon his throne: the shift of the Lunar Nodal Axis.

(June 20 – July 18, 2023)

Moon-ruled Chodesh Tammuz features the shift of the Lunar Nodal Axis (the T’li of the Sefer Yetzirah, the head and tail of the celestial dragon) from Taurus/Scorpio, where it’s been since February 2022, to Aries/Libra on July 17 at the New Moon in Cancer. The North and South Lunar Nodes are the two points where the Moon's orbital path crosses the ecliptic, the Sun's apparent yearly path around the celestial sphere. The Sefer Yetzirah says of the Lunar Nodes: “The dragon in the universe is like a king upon his throne.” The South Node or “tail” of the dragon indicates the energetic prequel to one’s life; the “comfort zone” one has already established; the North Node or “head” is whom one must develop into during this gilgul/incarnation as part of the soul tikkun.

The Lunar Nodes will travel through Aries/Libra until mid-January 2025. In your personal natal chart, the Houses ruled by Aries and Libra will be stimulated during the Lunar Axis transit, as will any planets in those Houses. The energetic nourishment they receive during this time will ignite personal potential in these areas.

Tekufah Tammuz, the Summer Solstice, marks the Sun’s ingress into Cancer. Mercury/Kochav sextiles both Mars/Ma’adim and Chiron June 21, making it a perfect day to share vulnerabilities and seek healing.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 3, opposite the Sun in Cancer, promises fidelity and responsibility. Express any unmet needs and you may be surprised at how eager your partner is to meet them.

The “Three Weeks” begins on 17 Tammuz, which falls on July 6. As we begin our annual journey “Bein ha-Mitzarim” and the straits begin to narrow, remember that what you’re feeling is only the flow of the cycle of Sacred Time – and this too shall pass. We’re going through this together.

ARIES / TALEH

Big changes are coming over the next 18 months as the Lunar Nodal Axis enters Aries/Libra July 17. The “Dragon’s Head” transiting through Aries triggers an awareness of the sweeping epoch of your own destiny. Your sense of personal uniqueness has already been ignited at the June 26 First Quarter Moon in Aries, with the square of Mars/Ma’adim to Uranus/Oron. Your instinct is to fight for the right to be yourself at the Last Quarter Moon in Aries July 9, but there’s a smarter way. Mars enters analytical Virgo July 10, supporting sober and strategic thought before action.

TAURUS / SHOR

You may feel slightly depleted as the North Lunar Node leaves Taurus after an 18-month transit. You’ve done much work on yourself over this time and need to give yourself credit. Measure the healing you’ve done when Venus/Noga trines Chiron June 29, and you’ll see how far you’ve come! Much like an athlete after a long workout, you need restful downtime. You’re inspired to create something unique and different than anything you’ve done before when Venus squares Uranus/Oron July 2. Give yourself permission to engage in creative play. Enjoy making a mess. Not everything needs to be perfect!

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Slow down. The secret to calm whilst in the eye of the storm is cultivating stillness. Mercury sextiles Mars/Ma’adim and Chiron June 21, which is Tekufah Tammuz, the Summer Solstice. Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune/Rahav in Pisces June 25, then moves into Cancer June 28 and trines Neptune July 9. This square/trine process of Mercury and Neptune creates the mental friction necessary to ignite your spark of genius. The trine of Mercury to Saturn/Shabbtai June 29 brings an almost shocking level of self-awareness! Mercury opposes Pluto and enters Leo July 10, squaring Jupiter July 17. Avoid passive-aggressive power plays.

CANCER / SARTAN

Rosh Chodesh Tammuz comes on June 19-20 this year. Tekufah Tammuz, the Sun’s entry into Cancer June 21, marks the Summer Solstice. It’s your time to shine in all your luminous, loony glory! Gratitude produces graciousness when Mercury/Ma’adim enters Cancer on June 26, at the First Quarter Moon in Libra. The Full Moon in Capricorn July 3 illuminates what you truly valuable. Take courage at the Last Quarter Aries Moon July 9; the Lunar Nodal Axis shift into Aries/Libra at the New Moon in Cancer July 17 signals deeper ways to harmonize the tensions between your public and private lives.

­­

LEO / ARYEH

With Venus transiting Leo (including a retrograde) through mid-October, the personally positive vibrations are turned up high. The Sun enters Cancer at Tekufah Tammuz, the Summer Solstice, on June 21. Pay close attention to your dreams. The Sun in Cancer makes a watery trine to Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces on June 28, tempering justice with mercy, and judgment with compassion. Tell over all the great things G*d has done for you when the Sun conjuncts Mercury/Kochav on June 30. You embody beneficence herself when the Sun trines Jupiter/Tzedek on July 1. The more you give, the more you have to give!

VIRGO / BETULAH

Mercury/Kochav’s transits to Mars/Ma’adim and Chiron June 21 / Tekufah Tammuz, the Summer Solstice, reveals your secret. You’ve been resting on your reputation for a while, and now you must live up to your own hype and make it real. Mercury enters Cancer June 28, and trines Saturn/Shabbtai June 29. You gain support from family and loyal friends. Mercury opposes Pluto and enters Leo on July 10, reflecting unusually combative energy! Do you really want to pick a fight or are you trying to gauge your own ability to take a punch? You’ll know by July 17 when Mercury squares Jupiter/Tzedek.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Everything old is new again for you during the next 18 months, as the South Lunar Node transits through Libra. The shift of the Lunar Nodal Axis gives you the chance to review and reexamine the various roles you continue to play in partnerships. The First Quarter Moon in Libra on June 26 brings the return of an intimate relationship issue you may have thought was resolved. Venus/Noga trines Chiron June 29, easing the way for vulnerable truth-telling and mutually exposed hearts. An unusual turn of events brings surprising and maybe even shocking outcomes when Venus squares Uranus/Oron July 2.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

It’s possible to have a significant amount of healing rest this month, with two great weights being lifted. One is the Lunar Nodal Axis shift out of Taurus/Scorpio where it’s been for the last 18 months, the other is retrograde Pluto backed up to the final degrees of Capricorn through the end of the year. The pressure to establish new norms has been intense; you need some downtime to process what all these changes mean to you. Mars/Ma’adim enters Virgo on July 10, with Mercury/Kochav opposite Pluto. You’re able to be precise in your thinking and powerful in your decision-making.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

With your planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek in Fixed Earth Taurus through mid-May 2024, you may be feeling heavier and slower than you like. What’s really going on is Jupiter inviting you to turn your fiery flame down from scorching to a simmer in order to get grounded. Anything you can do to connect with nature, and especially the animal world, will energetically realign your body and feed your hungry soul. Swimming is especially beneficial now. Mercury/Kochav and Sun sextile Jupiter July 1, supporting positive, healthful habits. Share your struggles with a close, encouraging friend when Mercury squares Jupiter on July 17.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

With the Sun in solar opposite Cancer from June 21’s Tekufah Tammuz, your view is far enough away from your own biases to see the pieces you’ve been missing. Use this newfound knowledge to make good and do right when the Sun trines Saturn/Shabbtai on June 28. Mercury/Kochav in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on June 29, empowering your compassion and ability to express empathy to those who are suffering. The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 3 brings surprising opportunities to demonstrate how fidelity and responsibility are the mature fruits of committed love; those fruits can be spicy as well!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Pluto has retrograded back into the final degrees of Capricorn through the end of the year, and you’ve had a taste of things to come. You see the fight ahead and you may feel ready for it when Mars/Ma’adim squares Uranus/Oron on June 26, but let cooler heads prevail. The Sun and Mercury/Kochav trine Saturn June 28-29, giving you strategic wisdom for the long haul. A sense of humor may be your best weapon against surprising disruptions when Venus/Noga squares and Mercury sextiles Uranus July 2-6. Unique originality is your hallmark when the Sun sextiles Uranus on July 14.

PISCES / DAGIM

Mercury/Kochav and Neptune/Rahav are playing a cosmic game this month, but you don’t want to be the pawn in this match! Mercury squares Neptune on June 25 and trines him on July 9, but not before Neptune stations Retrograde on June 30. You’re not at the whim of fate, but neither are you completely free of synchronicity! “Luck” looks like it comes out of nowhere when Mercury and the Sun sextile Jupiter/Tzedek July 1; “nowhere” is actually the land of hard work that nobody really sees! Mercury squares Jupiter July 17; if you can avoid confrontation, you’ll be glad you did.