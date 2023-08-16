CHODESH ELUL 5783 (August 17 – September 15, 2023)
Get ready to say goodbye to 5783, the “Gimel” year (Tav Shin Peh Gimel). The letter Gimel (ג) resembles a person running to do good deeds. The theme of the Gimel year is generous giving. Coming straight ahead of us is the year 5784, a “Dalet” year. Gimel Daled means "give generously to the poor." (Gemol means to give generously; dalim are poor people). The Gimel pursues the Dalet in order to generously give the Dalet what they lack. If you gave generously of your time, energy, resources, attention, Torah – next year, the Dalet year, you won’t be poor. Now comes Elul, the last month of the year. Elul is Virgo, the mazal of analytic discernment. We turn our consciousnesses towards teshuva, examining ourselves to discover how we can become better. That’s why Elul is teshuva time!
The Aries/Libra Lunar Nodal Axis squares Pluto all month. This Cardinal Grand Square empowers the energy of initiation. Starting a transformative practice now makes all the difference. With Mercury/Kochav stationing retrograde in Virgo, August 23 through Erev Rosh HaShanah, it’s time to make up for lost time!
The wildest, most imaginative, and most miraculous dreams reveal themselves at the Full “Supermoon” in Pisces on August 30. There’s no shame in dreaming big! Be conscious of what your unconscious mind is telling you. These inner truths come to the surface to wake you up to your own reality.
Venus/Noga ends her rather dramatic retrograde in Leo on September 3 but doesn’t fully emerge from her retrograde shadow until October 3, so don’t bring the curtain down yet. Jupiter/Tzedek in pleasure-loving Taurus stations retrograde September 4 through December 30; maintain vigilant guard against expensive excesses. The only thing you should be going overboard with during the last month of the “Gimel” year is generous giving!
ARIES / TALEH
Your tikkun for Elul is learning how to discern between “it’s all about me” and “it’s all about us”. Mars/Ma’adim in Virgo opposite Neptune/Rahav in Pisces on August 22 demands courage in both service and sacrifice. Magnetic and magnificent personal power to “do the right thing” emerges August 24 when Mars trines Pluto at the 1st Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. Mars enters Venus-ruled Libra on August 27; the ball is in your court but you’re playing by someone else’s rules. Don’t take your toys and go home on September 1 when Mars is inconjunct Saturn/Shabbtai; negotiations prevail where demands fail.
TAURUS / SHOR
Your tikkun for Elul is to engage with your “shadow side”. This is not your “Yetzer Hara”, your shadow contains what is hidden from your conscious self. Retrograde Venus/Noga in Leo squares Jupiter in Taurus on August 22; confront your truth and courageously embrace it. Shame is a destructive force inhibiting the integration of fragmented parts into wholeness. Venus stations direct September 3, offering you another opportunity to make friends with and embrace your secretly vulnerable, underdeveloped, sensitive parts. The more you integrate your disparate parts, the healthier you become; the healthier you become, the happier you’ll be.
GEMINI / T’OMIM
Your tikkun for Elul is to review and repair any miscommunications you’ve had with friends and colleagues. Mercury/Kochav in Virgo stations retrograde August 23; analyze where you stand in your relationship to your communities and affinity groups. Mercury retrograde trines Jupiter/Tzedek on September 4; take a bird’s eye view of situations you’ve been too close to. Multiple perspectives are revealed at the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 6, with Sun conjunct retrograde Mercury. Stand in everybody else’s shoes; is there only one “correct” perception? A double dose of wisdom should arrive by September 15 when Mercury stations direct.
CANCER / SARTAN
Your tikkun for Elul is a recommitment to integrity in your work. If there are parts of your essential self you can’t bring into your career, that business isn’t for you. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius August 24 empowers truth-telling to colleagues and peers. The sensitive, intuitive Full Moon in Pisces August 30 inspires intimacy. Don’t be afraid to speak up and ask for what you want at the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini September 6. September 14th’s New Moon in Virgo is a new chance to say what you mean and mean what you say. Be real.
LEO / ARYEH
Your tikkun for Elul is refreshing your spiritual belief system. Develop compassion for the gap between your ideals and reality when the Sun enters Virgo August 23. The Sun opposite Saturn/Shabbtai August 27 reveals the root of your ambiguity: lack of boundaries and delineation between what is yours to keep, and what is yours to share. The Sun conjuncts retrograde Mercury/Kochav September 6 at Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, before trining Jupiter/Tzedek on September 8. You’re always happy to be generous and magnanimous, but not when you’re sensing exploitation. The Sun trines Uranus/Oron September 15, illuminating a helpful new perspective.
VIRGO / BETULAH
Your tikkun for Elul is learning how to share within intimacy without losing yourself. Mercury/Kochav in Virgo stations retrograde August 23, and goes direct on September 15. These dates are a parenthesis in time, during which your short but intense tutorial on healing your fear of intimacy occurs. Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek on September 4, telling the unvarnished truth without hyperbole or exaggeration wins hearts and minds. Untie the knots of multiple viewpoints at the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 6, with Sun conjunct Mercury. Simplicity is your best motto at the New Moon in Virgo on September 14.
LIBRA / MOZNAYIM
Your tikkun for Elul is developing ego balance within relationships. Retrograde Venus/Noga squares Jupiter/Tzedek on August 22, challenging you to rise above feelings of competitiveness with those who share a common bond. Venus, which has been retrograde in Leo since July 22, stations direct on September 3. You pride yourself on your many friends, but the result of this retrograde reveals the truth of Proverbs 27:6 – “Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.” By now you should know who your true friends are by the truth they’re willing to tell you.
SCORPIO / AKRAV
Your tikkun for Elul is a recommitment to conscious health. Mars/Ma’adim opposes Neptune/Rahav on August 22, which pierces distorted perception in an unmistakable way. If you’re not being honest with yourself about body, mind, and spiritual self-care, you’ll be confronted with the unvarnished truth. Mars trines Pluto on September 24 at the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, reflecting your tremendous powers of regeneration. You’re famous for your Phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes, but even you are mortal. Don’t waste this chance for another chance. Mars enters Libra on August 27, bringing much-needed balance and equanimity. Love yourself!
SAGITTARIUS / KESHET
Your tikkun for Elul is to bravely explore new opportunities for deep self-awareness. You’re never really happy unless you’re passionately engaged in searching for truth. If you stuff your feelings on August 22 when Venus/Noga squares Jupiter/Tzedek, you’ll make yourself sick. Rededicate yourself to rigorous honesty at the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on August 24. You’re going to need to hold yourself accountable on September 4, when Retrograde Mercury/Kochav trines Jupiter, and Jupiter stations retrograde a few hours later. The Sun trines retrograde Jupiter on September 8, illuminating the path of wisdom you need to follow. Document your journey!
CAPRICORN / GIDI
Your tikkun for Elul is making peace at home. The Cardinal Square of Pluto in Capricorn to the Lunar Nodal Axis this month empowers you to confront those things in your domestic environment which give you pause; in some cases, this will also mean your family of origin drama is coming to light in your adult life, triggering unresolved issues. The Sun in Virgo opposite Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces on August 27 reveals ambiguity around service and sacrifice to your spiritual community. If your hard work and dedication have been ignored, playing the martyr card won’t help. Talk it out.
AQUARIUS / D’LI
Your tikkun for Elul is learning to communicate with sensitivity rather than shock value. Information needn’t be weaponized! The Virgo Sun opposite Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces August 27 urges compassion for beloveds who can’t quite keep up with you. Your complete world-view makeover still has two-three years to go as your modern planetary ruler Uranus/Oron travels (slowly!) through Taurus. Uranus stations retrograde on August 28 and trined by the Sun on September 15. Bingo, you remembered where you put that million-dollar idea! Genius loves company but don’t forget you’re not only the genius, but you’re also the host. Serve snacks.
PISCES / DAGIM
Your tikkun for Elul is aligning actions with your values. Saturn/Shabbtai is retrograde in Pisces until early November, your classical planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek stations retrograde September 4, and your modern planetary ruler Neptune/Rahav is retrograde in Pisces until early December. Nobody swims backward like you! Analytic reason pierces the veil of illusion August 22 when Mars/Ma’adim opposes Neptune. The Full Moon in Pisces on August 30 is a “Blue Moon”, the second Full Moon in a solar calendar month. This is your “once in a blue moon” chance to do something you’d otherwise almost never do. Live your dream!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.