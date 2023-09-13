(September 16 – October 14, 2023)
In the Cycle of Sacred Time our new Jewish Year of 5784 (Taf Shin Pei Dalet) is a “Dalet” ( ד ) Year. Following the generous benevolence of 5783’s Jupiter/Tzedek-ruled “Gimel” Year, the Mars/Ma’adim ruled Dalet is the recipient of all the energy, resources, and attention you’ve given in the past year. Dalet is also for delet, door, and daat, knowledge. The Dalet Year of the Pei (mouth) Decade symbolizes the mouth as a door of knowledge.
Retrograde Mercury/Kochav, the planet of communication, thought, and intellect, stations Direct in analytical Virgo on Erev Rosh HaShanah, beginning with the annulment of vows. Conscious acknowledgement prevents repeating mistakes. Venus/Noga in Leo squares Retrograde Jupiter in Taurus on Rosh HaShanah Day 1. There’s no teshuva without seeking forgiveness from those we’ve wronged.
Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, marks the Sun’s entrance into Libra on September 22. Mars opposes Wounded Healer Chiron in brave Aries Erev Yom Kippur, and Mercury/Kochav trines Retrograde Jupiter on Yom Kippur Day. These Days of Awe can be truly awesome days if you have the courage to confront yourself and the humility to mourn your losses.
Those tears reap a harvest of joy, as the Psalmist tells us, at the Full Moon in Aries September 29, Erev Sukkot, with Venus square and Mercury trine Uranus/Oron on the first day of Sukkot. The startling, electrifying feeling of being alive is enhanced when Mars squares Pluto and Venus enters Virgo on Simchat Torah. Even if you’re only able to tap your feet, this vitality can invigorate all you do, if you will let it! Intensity reigns when powerful Pluto stations Direct October 10, and Mars enters Scorpio October 11. The door of the Dalet Year is open to daat, Divine Wisdom. Let that intensity empower you to walk through the door!
ARIES / TALEH
5754’s growth opportunity for Aries is learning to be yourself in couplehood. The risk/reward ratio is in your favor when it comes to sharing your vulnerability when Mars/Ma’adim opposes Chiron September 29 / Erev Yom Kippur. The North Lunar Node in Aries trines Venus/Noga in Leo and opposes Mars in Libra October 3-5. You are being spiritually supported now, empowered to make those fundamental positive changes you’ve been working on. Diplomacy beats bullying when Mars squares Pluto on Simchat Torah. Mars enters Scorpio October 11, and trines Saturn/Shabbtai October 13. Self-control becomes not just a duty, but a pleasure.
TAURUS / SHOR
5754’s growth opportunity for Taurus is courageously facing your deepest fears, many of which center around feelings of external destabilization. Venus/Noga in Leo squares Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus September 16 / Rosh HaShanah. Recall to mind and reaffirm to heart your most precious values, and the qualities which make you unique. Forgive yourself and others when Venus trines Chiron September 23 / Shabbat Shuva. Venus squares Uranus/Oron in Taurus September 29 / Erev Sukkot, with Full Moon in Aries. Be bold to claim what belongs to you. Venus enters Virgo October 8 and opposes Saturn October 9. Details matter.
GEMINI / T’OMIM
5754’s growth opportunity for Gemini is redefining what community means to you. You’ve worn many hats, but do all of them still fit well? Mercury/Kochav trines Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek on Yom Kippur, empowering your Viduy to uncover the deepest recesses of your heart. Where have you been phoning it in, or faking it? New beginnings beckon and your unique originality shines when Mercury trines Uranus/Oron on Erev Sukkot at the Aries Full Moon. Jettison all things insincere and superficial when Mercury opposes Neptune/Rahav and trines Pluto October 2-3. Mercury enters Libra October 4, reinvigorating your creative process. Try something new.
CANCER / SARTAN
5754’s growth opportunity for Cancer is claiming an important leadership role. First Quarter Moon at the very last degree of Sagittarius on the Autumnal Equinox, Tekufah Tishrei, demonstrates that independence does not equal loneliness. The Full Aries Moon on Erev Sukkot showcases your innate organizational authority. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer on Hoshana Rabba has you tying up loose ends, literally and figuratively. Who are you in your ancestral lineup? The Annular Solar Eclipse at the New Moon in Libra October 14 brings a balanced perspective to an old family story. Your actions now become treasured memories later.
LEO / ARYEH
5754’s growth opportunity for Leo is realigning your spiritual priorities to fit your present reality. It’s not that you’re bored, it’s that you’re not being challenged. The Last Quarter Moon at the final degree of Sagittarius only a few hours before the Sun enters Libra at the Autumnal Equinox, Tekufah Tishrei, facilitate raw honesty. Seeing things differently is a mark of growth; acting differently in the context of your new understanding is an act of courage. Share your vulnerabilities with faithful friends when the Sun opposes Chiron October 10. A big emotional breakthrough builds bridges of intimacy and trust.
VIRGO / BETULAH
5754’s growth opportunity for Virgo is developing trust in intimate relationships. Mercury/Kochav in Virgo trines Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus on Yom Kippur: to be true to another, you must be true to yourself. The trine of Mercury to Uranus/Oron on Erev Sukkot inspires originality. Mercury opposes Neptune/Rahav and trines Pluto October 2-3, before entering Libra October 4. The entire Chol HaMoed period is auspiciously fruitful for powerfully healing communications with those you want to be closer to, but from who you’ve been avoiding. The great relief of honestly unburdening yourself lifts you higher when Venus enters Virgo on Simchat Torah.
LIBRA / MOZNAYIM
5754’s growth opportunity for Libra is bravely venturing beyond your comfort zone. Venus/Noga squares Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek on Rosh HaShanah, and the Sun enters Libra at the Autumnal Equinox, Tekufah Tishrei. New beginnings must first pass through old territory. Demonstrate change by doing differently when old patterns arise on Shabbat Shuva. Be true to yourself when Venus squares Uranus/Oron Erev Sukkot, with the Full Moon in Aries. You owe yourself authenticity! Momentum increases when Venus enters Virgo and opposes Saturn/Shabbtai October 8-9. The Annular Solar Eclipse at the Libra New Moon on Shabbos Beresheit opens your eyes to a hidden truth.
SCORPIO / AKRAV
5754’s growth opportunity for Scorpio is to take responsibility for all aspects of your health: body, mind, soul, and spirit. The deepest depths of teshuva are possible when Mars/Ma’adim opposes Chiron Erev Yom Kippur. Mercury/Kochav trines Pluto October 3, empowering healing words of forgiveness and acceptance which go a long way. If you fearlessly face your fundamental, personal truth when Mars squares Pluto on Simchat Torah, you’ll free yourself and find joy. Your vitality is renewed when Pluto stations Direct October 10, and Mars enters Scorpio October 11. The trine of Mars to Saturn/Shabbtai October 13 reenergizes your heart’s desires.
SAGITTARIUS / KESHET
5754’s growth opportunity for Sagittarius is learning that love takes innumerable forms. Start by accepting yourself just as you are right now when Venus/Noga squares Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek on Rosh HaShanah. The First Quarter Moon at the final degree of Sagittarius on the Autumnal Equinox, Tekufah Tishrei, reveals an uncomfortable truth. Your perennial quest for personal freedom may just be disguising a fear of emotional intimacy. Your restless nature wants to roam, do you fear you’ve already galloped past your best chance? Meticulous self-examination on Yom Kippur, with Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter results in renewed courage and a newly open heart.
CAPRICORN / GIDI
5754’s growth opportunity for Capricorn is radically expanding what “home” and “family” mean to you. This begins during Shabbat Shuva’s Moon in Capricorn. It’s said that during the Messianic Era, the Temple Mount will fill all Jerusalem, Jerusalem will fill all Israel, and Israel will fill the world. This is an analogy of what is being asked of you when Venus/Noga opposes Saturn/Shabbtai October 9. You can inaugurate your own personal Messianic Era by opening your heart, your home, and your hand to those G-d has brought into your life. Mars/Ma’adim trines Saturn October 13, empowering you to do just that.
AQUARIUS / D’LI
5754’s growth opportunity for Aquarius is learning to lead by serving others. Pluto’s powerful transformational energy spends the year dancing around your cusp before fully entering Aquarius (for the next 20 years!), at the end of 2024. You’re revving your engines and itching to take off, but first, a word from our sponsor: personal integrity! Consciously internalize how your personal values impact your public life. No room for any trace of hypocrisy when Venus/Noga squares and Mercury/Kochav trines Uranus/Oron on Sukkot at the Full Moon in Aries. Your community is counting on you. All the cards are on the table!
PISCES / DAGIM
5754’s growth opportunity for Pisces is facing your personal Asiyah, the World of Action, with courage and creativity. The power of Pisces’ Mutable Water is the transformation which happens as easily as a swimming fish changing direction. Your High Holy Days are literally an open door. Venus/Noga squares Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek on Rosh HaShanah, and Mercury/Kochav trines Jupiter on Yom Kippur. All the conditions are right to turn this way or that, to rectify the road not taken. “All that wander are not lost” when Mercury opposes Neptune/Rahav on October 2. Trust that when the clouds part, the incomprehensible becomes clear.
