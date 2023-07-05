TAIM Middle Eastern Street food hits the road in Oak Park and West Bloomfield.

A Vaad-certified kosher food truck, TAIM Middle Eastern Street Food, has got the goods for anyone seeking casual but quality Israeli-style eating in Metro Detroit. The word Taim (Tah-EEM) means “tasty” or “delicious” in Hebrew, an apt description for the fare introduced recently in Metro Detroit.

TAIM truck owners Dennis Abramov and his wife were greeted by long lines of hungry and curious customers when they first opened for business on Memorial Day. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community quickly found TAIM through Facebook posts, kosher food notifications and texts between friends. The truck was parked that first day in what will be a frequent spot, the lot outside Aish Detroit in Oak Park although Bais Chabad Torah Center of West Bloomfield is an alternate location. Abramov, a native of Hadera, Israel, said he is interested in adding more locations. To track the truck’s weekly schedule, he suggested checking the TAIM Facebook page or giving him a call at the business phone number (listed in the box).

Abramov rises especially early on workdays. After davening, he prepares food specialties for the truck. He makes everything himself except for the roomy pita pouches used for the sandwiches.

“We’re the first kosher place in the area to have a vertical broiler for making shawarma,” he said with pride. At TAIM, hefty mounds of marinated chicken thighs or meat are broiled slowly and evenly in the vertical broiler. Juices of a whole onion and whole tomato topping the slab also enhance the flavor. Chicken and meat prepared this way stay juicy and tender inside, while the outside gets crispy. Thin layers are sliced from the slab as needed throughout the day.

I visited the truck during TAIM’s first full week at Aish Detroit. At this early stage for the business, the menu was written on an upright chalkboard on the ground by the order counter. Printed menus are coming. Each entree listed came with the choice of pop in a can or bottled water customers pulled from an ice-filled cooler. On the day I dined, the choices were Shawarma Sandwich, including a quarter-pound of chicken and medium fries; Shawarma Plate, with a half-pound of chicken and large fries; Kids Meal, a half pita with shawarma and small fries, and Sabich, an item not familiar to me.

Sabich, a pita bread sandwich popular in Israel, is filled with fried eggplant, hard-boiled egg, chopped salad and two sauces. One is tahini, a creamy, earthy paste made from ground sesame seeds. The other, Amba, is a tangy mango pickle sauce I learned that Iraqi Jewish immigrants brought to Israel. Red zhug, a Yemenite hot sauce, is another condiment available to spice up pita sandwiches.

A separate board listed Pita Kabob as “Today’s Special,” and I went with that choice for my lunch. I took my bag of food to eat at a table on Aish’s covered, secluded patio. The sandwich had an enticing smell and tasted even better. The beef-lamb kabob was nestled in a puffy pita pouch along with tiny diced pickles, tomato, red onion and a couple strips of fried eggplant. The sandwich dressing was tahini, but it was suggested that I should also try some in a small cup for dipping my fries. That was a first for me — using tahini as well as ketchup for fries. I used both condiments and actually thought the tahini tasted better. By the way, the steak fries offered here come perfectly golden and are not an afterthought.

Next time, as good as my pita meal was, I’m eager to try the sabich and shawarma. Abramov said he’ll be adding falafel, a hummus plate and more vegan and vegetarian options in the coming weeks. Salads and dips will be available on Thursdays. He also plans to offer a creamy, coconut-based milk pudding called Malabi. Israelis like this traditional Middle Eastern dessert.

It appears that chicken shawarma is already the big attraction here. I encountered Yeshiva University student Adam Siegel of New York, spending his summer in Oak Park. Siegel told me he was eager to place his first order at the TAIM truck he’d just heard about because “I’m a shawarma fanatic.”

And then there’s David Snider of Oak Park, who posted on Facebook, “This was easily the best shawarma I’ve had in Michigan by, frankly, quite a wide margin. I will be a repeat customer.”

When I reached him, Snider told me he went back to eat at TAIM several times during the truck’s first weeks.

TAIM’s operating hours on Sunday through Thursday are noon-7 p.m., “or until the food runs out,” Abramov said. Don’t let that happen to you! He recommended arriving no later than the 5 o’clock hour to avoid disappointment at dinnertime.



TAIM Middle Eastern Street Food

Aish Detroit

25725 Coolidge Highway

Oak Park, MI 48237

(248) 327-3579

Bais Chabad Torah Center of West Bloomfield

5595 W. Maple Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 855-6170

Business phone: (248) 385-4666