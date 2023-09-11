Bombshell Treat Bar eyes fall opening for first Metro Detroit storefront.
Jill Kasle, founder of sweets pop-up Bombshell Treat Bar, always had big dreams for her gourmet ice cream business that she runs alongside her husband, Matt Kasle.
Dipped in a variety of flavors of Belgian chocolate and rolled in toppings like pretzels and Pop-Rocks, the over-the-top ice cream bars are now getting a permanent home.
Construction has started on Bombshell Treat Bar’s first brick-and-mortar store, which is eyeing a fall opening in downtown Berkley on Coolidge Road between 12 Mile Road and Catalpa Drive.
The 2,200-square-foot space, which is being designed by McIntosh Poris Associates, will blend fun and bubbly colors with a sleek and modern look.
“Bombshell’s branding is very colorful,” Jill Kasle, 49, of Birmingham and a Temple Beth El member, explains. “I’m always trying to elicit positive responses from our customers, and I feel that our storefront will be no different.”
Laurie Hughet-Hiller, principal of McIntosh Poris Associates, says, “We worked closely with the team at Bombshell Treat Bar to bring their vision of a nostalgic yet modern treat shop to life. The result is a ‘bomb-and-shell’ scheme that blends traditional with contemporary design elements, providing guests with a dynamic experience and a whimsical aesthetic.”
Sweet Tooth Satisfaction
Initially building the business on catering events and contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bombshell Treat Bar has grown since its 2020 launch to serve treats at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, University of Michigan Football Stadium and Neiman Marcus, among other local landmarks.
Now, fans of trademark treats, such as the top-selling Sweet & Salty bar (potato chip ice cream, dark chocolate shell, crushed potato chips, gooey caramel drizzle and pink sea salt), will be able to enjoy the from-scratch creations anytime instead of seeking out the ice cream bar-on-wheels.
Yet menu choices at the Bombshell Treat Bar flagship won’t be limited to just ice cream bars.
Ice cream cakes, ice cream floats, homemade marshmallows, ice cream pints and grab-and-go items will all make up Bombshell Treat Bar’s extensive menu, which will rotate with the seasons.
A fall opening has also inspired Kasle to offer “outrageous hot chocolate,” where customers can turn any of the premium-ingredient Belgian chocolate flavors into a steaming hot drink.
“They’re really decadent and rich, and they’re going to be beautiful to the eye and delicious to the palette,” Kasle says of the hot chocolate creations.
Kasle always likes to have eight Belgian chocolate flavors available, which can be paired with various ice cream flavors, drizzles and toppings.
Customers will be able to build their own bars or choose from signature creations like Cherry Bomb (Madagascar vanilla ice cream, Michigan cherry shell, cherry Pop Rocks and dark chocolate drizzle) or Gimme S’more (toasted marshmallow ice cream, milk chocolate shell, torched marshmallow fluff, dark chocolate drizzle and graham cracker square).
As for the ice cream floats, Kasle plans to support local by using Faygo soda. Another possibility for the fall, she says, is an apple cider float to go alongside Michigan’s famous cider season. Jumbo caramel apples covered in fun and outrageous toppings are another fall option.
A Grand Vision
In addition to being a storefront, the new Berkley location will serve as Bombshell Treat Bar’s primary production kitchen, where pastry chef Tori Parnell (previously of Parc) is helming the culinary operations.
Eventually, Kasle would also like to partner with a food delivery service such as Uber Eats so customers can have Bombshells delivered right to their door.
Her long-term plan also includes a grand vision of franchising Bombshell Treat Bar across the country, bringing fun and whimsical creations to dessert-lovers nationwide.
While grand opening plans are still in the works, Kasle is thrilled that Metro Detroiters will be able to enjoy Bombshell treats in its new permanent home.
“Bombshell Treat Bar was born out of a desire to put more joy into the world,” Kasle says. “Berkley is going to be very special, and we can’t wait to open our doors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.