My brothers and I were raised as Reform Jews. We attended religious school through high school. Our education culminated with a six-week teen mission to Israel, an experience of a lifetime.

From what I understood as a kid, we were observing most of the important Jewish holidays. The High Holidays always dominated our fall schedules, complete with services, family gatherings, apples and honey.

After Rosh Hashanah, the countdown would begin for Yom Kippur. On the holiest day of the year, we were expected to fast, which is a real challenge for a kid. I was always grateful that this occurred only once a year for us.

But as an adult who has experienced loss, I can better understand the deeper meaning behind many observation rituals, especially as Tisha b’Av approaches.

Learning more about Jewish culture researching our culinary anthropology, I’ve become aware that the Yom Kippur is not the only fast for all sectors of the Jewish community.

There are six required public fasts in the Jewish faith, two major and four minor. The two major fasts are Yom Kippur and Tisha b’Av. The minor days include the Fast of Esther, the Fast of Gedaliah, The Tenth of Tevet (Asara b’Tevet) and the Seventeenth of Tammuz.

Minor fasts last from sunrise to sunset on the same day, while major fasts extend from the sundown before the holiday through sundown on the following day.

Fasting occurs in many major religions around the world, including Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Taoism, Jainism and Hinduism. In Judaism, fasting is our community response to a tragedy or used for personal repentance.

On Tisha b’Av, Reform, Reconstructionist and Conservative Jews usually incorporate only certain practices of this holiday. As Reformists, this is probably why fasting didn’t come up for us in the middle of our summer vacations.

A Holiday of Mourning

Tisha b’Av, or the Ninth of Av, is a day where we collectively memorialize the destruction of the first and second temples. We also include the other Jewish catastrophes we’ve endured throughout our history.

On Tisha B’Av, we fast and mourn for the community losses of the Bar Kochba Revolt, massacres by Crusaders, medieval expulsions from Spain, England and France, and the Holocaust. This year, it begins at sundown on Wednesday, July 26, and ends at nightfall on Thursday, July 27.

On Tisha b’Av, there is also room to reflect on more personal losses, which for the first time for me includes a parent. I see now that Tisha b’Av sets aside an additional opportunity for me to acknowledge this sense of loss and displacement I feel from my father’s absence. He passed away in July 2022.

This last year was a difficult adjustment for us because Dad was such a strong family patriarch. It sounded odd to hear the rabbi read “Edward Haenick” in temple on his first yahrzeit, the Jewish anniversary ritual for mourners to remember, honor and commemorate a loved one. I couldn’t believe a year had already passed. I struggle to believe it’s even real at times.

His shivah was difficult, but with the help of friends and family, we got through it. Every need we had was met by the people who love and support us. Without ever having to ask, we would have a drink, and a plate with a bagel, already shmeared, and a round pastry or cookie. The same foods I’ve served to other mourners at shivahs over the years.

Jewish culinary traditions connect symbolic dishes and customs to help us with our grief, whether it’s personal or public. Meals of condolence are served by others as part of the healing process, a custom that is centuries old.

Tisha b’Av is the scheduled yahrzeit for our shared losses as a community. For some, the mourning begins three weeks beforehand, on the 17th day of the month of Tammuz. This time is called “Bayn Ha Metsarim,” and observers abstain from alcohol, eating meat or attending joyous celebrations, such as weddings.

Culinary Customs

On Tisha b’Av, meat restrictions carry over through to the following day to reflect how long the temple continued to burn after its destruction. For this reason, we typically see dairy and vegetarian dishes when we break this fast.

The evening before the Tisha b’Av fast begins with a separation meal, or Seudah Hamafske, which is used to define the time between eating and fasting. The separation meal includes traditional Jewish bereavement foods, which are determined by a round shape.

According to Haaretz.com, round foods without any breaks are thought to resemble the full cycle of life. Either at a shivah or on Tisha b’Av, you’ll find hard-boiled eggs, round pastries, lentils and bagels, also thought of as Jewish comfort foods.

Myjewishlearning.com offers that the hardening of the egg through cooking represents our need to stiffen and steady ourselves when a death occurs. The fact that it remains fully sealed within the shell reminds us to stay solitary, undistracted from our grief.

Lentils are also significant because, unlike other legumes, they have no eye, which symbolizes that the person can no longer see or be seen. Without a mouth either, they remind mourners to not speak in a state of deep sorrow.

In most Middle Eastern communities, dishes of lentils and rice or bulgur, like mujadara, have become associated with mourning, according to Aish.com. They also serve a ring-shaped pita, called ka’ak, which is sprinkled with sesame seeds.

The Egyptian Jewish community prepares a dish called Kishari, a layered lentil and rice dish, with noodles, fava beans and chickpeas, covered with tomato sauce. Families in Yemen offer guests a bowl of soup, and Bukharin Jews are known to serve a full meal that includes dessert.

While bagels remain iconic in the United States, in Israel, Turkish empanada-style pastries called bourekas and rugelach replace them. Ashkenazi Jews in Israel eat beigalehs, which are a crustier-style bagel. Sephardic communities pass an unsliced challah between guests, pulling off a piece for one other. The idea is that mourners won’t need to serve themselves.

In the U.S., we commonly offer peeled, hard-boiled eggs; but egg presentations can vary from country to country. For example, in Spain, they are slow-cooked overnight for a dish called Huevos Haminados. In Persia, frittatas are served with fresh herbs to symbolize renewal.

The Ashkenazi custom is to eat in a personal space while in mourning, seated low to the ground. This is also done at the separation meal before Tisha b’Av. Mourners eat separately to avoid the festive atmosphere when eating in large groups. Conversely, Sephardic families choose to eat with their guests.

The late food historian Gil Marks explained that there are no traditional dishes for Tisha b’Av in his book Encyclopedia of Jewish Food. However, foods of mourning are commonly served. But even without an official dish, foods still play a central role in our mourning traditions, even in restraint.

What we eat and whom we eat with may be different around the globe, but the intention of a condolence meal has stayed in place since the biblical era. Eating simple, unfussy and easy-to-digest foods sustains us, so we can focus on the depth of our grief.

Whether it’s for a personal loss, such as a parent or memorializing our ancestors during Tisha b’Av, Jewish foods support us in our time of sorrow. They help to bring us through the grief process full circle and into a place of healing. I know that for me, they will be a great comfort as I remember my father.

MUJADARA

Adapted from thekitchn.com

Ingredients

1 cup small green lentils, such as Spanish Pardena or French Le Puy

I cup long grain white rice

3½ cups water, divided, plus more for rinsing

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided plus more for seasoning

2 large yellow onions, chopped

¼ cup neutral oil, such as safflower, grapeseed or canola

½ tsp. ground cumin

Fresh ground pepper

Garnish: Arugula, yogurt and olive oil

Directions

Sort and rinse the lentils, discarding any broken or discolored ones, until the water runs clear. Drain and place in a small bowl. Rinse the white rice in the strainer under cool water until it runs clear, a few minutes. Drain well.

Bring the lentils with 2 cups of water and ½ tsp. of the salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer to par-cook the lentils so they are still firm to the bite, between 5 and 7 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside, keeping the lentils in their cooking water.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or saucepan. Add the onions and remaining kosher salt. Cook the onions, stirring frequently, until all are thoroughly cooked and deep brown, between 20 and 30 minutes. Add the cumin and cook until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the remaining 1½ cups water to the pan and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. The liquid will take on the color of the onions. Add the par-cooked lentils and their liquid, the rice, with a pinch of pepper, to the pot with the onions. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover tightly. Allow to cook for 20 minutes.

Without removing the lid, remove the pan from heat source and let rest for 10 minutes. Uncover the pot and spill the mixture into an even layer onto a sheet pan or baking dish to cool. Stir well and taste for seasonings.

Serve with arugula and yogurt drizzled with olive oil.

Serves 8

RED LENTIL SOUP

Adapted from the New York Times

Ingredients

3 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 large onion, diced

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ tsp. black pepper

Pinch of chili powder or ground cayenne, plus more to taste

½ cup white wine

1 quart of chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup of red lentils

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

Juice of ½ lemon, plus more to taste

½ lemon, sliced thin

4 tsp. Greek yogurt

Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

In a large pot, heat 3 tbsp. of oil over high heat until shimmering. Add the carrots and onion, and sauté until onions are golden, about 5 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, around 2 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste, cumin, black pepper and chili powder and sauté 2 minutes longer. Pour the wine into the pan and bring to a boil, scraping up any brown bits, allowing the liquid to evaporate.

Add the broth, 2 cups of water and lentils to the pot. Bring to a simmer then partially cover. Cook until lentils are soft, around 30 minutes. Cool slightly.

Using an immersion blender or food processor, puree half the soup and return it to the pot. The soup should appear somewhat chunky. Stir in the lemon juice and taste for seasoning, adding more salt if necessary. Serve soup garnished with a lemon slice, 1 tsp. of yogurt and cilantro leaves.

CHEESE FRITTATA WITH FRESH HERBS

Ingredients

12 large brown eggs

1 cup milk

¾ tsp. kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup shredded mozzarella

¼ shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil, dill or chives

Directions

Preheat the oven broiler.

Crack the eggs into a large bowl. Add the milk, salt and pepper and beat vigorously with a large wire whisk. Pour the mixture into a 10-inch nonstick or greased skillet. Cook over medium heat on the stovetop until the edges around the pan start to set.

Place the pan on the second shelf below the broiler and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. The top of the frittata should become firmer and lightly browned. Remove the frittata from the oven and reset it to bake at 400 degrees. Return the frittata to the oven and bake until fully set, between 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the oven and slide the frittata into a glass pie dish. Sprinkle with the chopped herbs and allow to cool. Slice into 8 pieces before serving. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.