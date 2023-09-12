Add flavor, color and texture to your traditional end-the-fast Yom Kippur meals.
The break-fast meal that ends Yom Kippur is perhaps the most-anticipated meal of the High Holidays. After 25 hours of fasting, most of us enjoy a dairy meal — but don’t forget the bagels and lox!
Yet break-fast food should not be confused with breakfast choices. This meal, traditionally eaten at sundown after Yom Kippur, is more of a brunch, and time-tested options are in order.
For many, the meal of choice is smoked fish — lox and sable — with the appropriate accompaniments, including fresh bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit and, of course, a sweet ending.
You can add warm dishes, too. Sweet, golden baked French toast is hearty and homey, with a bread-pudding texture. Eggs, hot or at room temperature, are welcome savory or not-too-sweet additions to any menu. Salads are light and healthy.
The following recipes aren’t meant as replacements for your holiday standards, but can add flavor, color, texture and interest to your buffet. With an eager audience, your make-ahead efforts won’t go unrewarded.
VEGETABLE QUICHE SOUFFLÉ
Not quite a quiche and not a soufflé, this is really more of a strata. If you serve it right away, it’s puffy. If you make it ahead of time, it falls but is still out-of-this-world delicious.
Ingredients
1½-pound loaf very soft white bread, sliced
2 cups shredded cheese (swiss, cheddar, muenster, monterey jack, chevre, brie, etc., or a mix)
2 cups other filling of choice, chopped (spinach, mushrooms, red pepper, onions, etc., or a mix)
6 large eggs
2 cups milk (lowfat is great)
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 tsp. red pepper sauce, such as Tabasco
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 2- to 3-quart shallow baking dish well with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange slices of bread on the bottom of the dish (you may have to tear or trim some of the bread to cover the bottom). Sprinkle the cheese and vegetables over the bread. End with another layer of bread (you may not use up all the bread). Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs lightly. Add milk, salt, pepper and red pepper sauce and whisk until combined.
Very slowly, pour or ladle the egg mixture over the bread. When all the liquid is poured, press the bread down with your hands to soak the top layer of bread. Let stand for 10 minutes (or cover and chill up to overnight).
Place the pan on a baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour, or until the soufflé is puffed and golden. Serve immediately, spooned onto plates, or let cool and wrap tightly with plastic wrap and chill. To reheat, place unwrapped, in a 250ºF oven for 1 hour or more until heated through. Reheated, you can cut this into wedges like quiche. This freezes beautifully for up to a month. Makes 12 servings.
SHAKSHUKA
Ingredients
3 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cups onions, chopped
1 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped
1 tsp. minced garlic
2 pounds ripe plum tomatoes (unpeeled), chopped
6 large eggs
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Heat oil in a large skillet, pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, bell pepper (if using) and salt and pepper to taste (start with 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper), bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper to taste.
Break the eggs into the tomatoes and cook until the eggs are to your liking (some people prefer to break the yolks by stirring the egg lightly when it’s added to the tomatoes). Serve immediately as a side dish, serving an egg with each serving. Makes 6 servings.
BAKED FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients
1 square loaf brioche or challah (about 1 pound), sliced 1-inch thick. Do not remove crust.
6 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 cup golden raisins
Sauce
½ cup (1 stick) butter
1 cup brown sugar
¼ cup real maple syrup
Directions
Spray a large baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut the bread diagonally into halves. Arrange the bread in the baking dish, overlapping the slices to fit into the pan. Combine the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and raisins in large bowl and whisk well. Pour this mixture over the bread and cover the pan with plastic wrap. Allow the bread to soak 1 hour up to overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Uncover the baking dish and bake for 50-60 minutes until puffy and golden. Combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir until the sauce is uniform.
Drizzle the sauce over the cooked French toast and serve, or, chill until 1 hour before serving. Reheat in a 275°oven for 1 hour. Makes 12 or more servings.
ROASTED EGGPLANT SALAD WITH FETA CHEESE
Ingredients
1 medium (1½ pound) eggplant cut into ½-inch cubes (unpeeled)
2 medium zucchini, cut into ½-inch cubes (unpeeled)
1 red bell pepper, chopped
Extra olive oil
Toppings
1 cup red onion, chopped
1 cup mini tomatoes, halved
¼ cup fresh mint
1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas, drained
1 cup pine nuts, optional
1 cup Italian parsley, chopped
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
1 Tbsp. honey
3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. paprika
Kosher salt pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 475°F.
Combine eggplant and zucchini on a baking sheet and spread out the cubes and drizzle 1 Tbsp. with olive oil. After 20 minutes in the oven on the middle rack, you can also sprinkle with red peppers and onions and more olive oil. After 15 minutes, set aside to cool but not get cold.
Add roasted ingredients and toss well in a large bowl. Add extra ingredients and toss well.
Stir together the dressing ingredients and whisk well in a bowl. Pour half the dressing into the bowl with the other ingredients and toss well. Add any extra dressing as needed for flavor.
Add the crumbled feta. Makes 8 or more servings.
APPLE AND SWEET POTATO BAKE
Ingredients
4 Tbsp. (½ stick) butter, melted
½ cup brown sugar
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks
¼ tsp. salt
3 cups Golden Delicious apples, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Spray a medium glass or ceramic baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Combine all ingredients, except cheese, in a large bowl and toss well. Transfer the ingredients to the prepared baking dish. Spray one side of the foil with nonstick cooking spray and cover the baking dish with the foil, sprayed side down.
Bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F. Uncover and sprinkle the cheese over the potatoes. Bake for 30 minutes more. Serve immediately or cover and chill until 1 hour before serving. Makes 12 servings. Reheat in a 275° oven for 1 hour. Serve hot or warm. Makes 8 or more servings.
GLUTEN-FREE APPLE CRUMBLE
Ingredients
3 pounds Granny Smith apples, medium, unpeeled and cut into 1½-inch chunks
⅓ cup honey or maple syrup
¼ cup apple juice (or water)
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsp. cinnamon
1 cup golden raisins, optional
Topping
2 cups old-fashioned oats (use certified gluten-free oats for a gluten-free crisp)
½ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a large bowl, combine apples, honey and apple juice or water and toss well with your hands. Add remaining lemon juice, cornstarch, cinnamon and raisins and toss well to combine.
Place into a medium glass or ceramic baking dish. Pour the mixture over the apples and toss to combine. Bake for 30 minutes.
In the same (not necessarily clean) bowl, stir together the oats, walnuts and brown sugar, toss well. Add the melted butter, toss well.
Sprinkle the toppings on top of the apples. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden.
Let the crisp rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with vanilla ice cream — I insist. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for about five days.
GLUTEN-FREE CARROT BANANA BREAD
Ingredients
2 cups almond flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
¾ tsp. baking powder
¾ tsp. salt
1½ cups (about 3 medium bananas) mashed banana
½ cup carrot, finely chopped
½ cup pure maple syrup, honey or agave
¼ cup water
½ cup oil or additional water
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Optional crushed walnuts, coconut, etc.
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Grease a small 9×5 pan and line the inside with parchment.
Combine almond flour, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a bowl. If desired, you can add ½ cup crushed walnuts and/or a handful of shredded coconut.
Whisk liquid ingredients — including carrot and banana — in a separate bowl. Pour wet into dry and stir to form a batter. Smooth into the prepared pan. Bake on the center rack for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean. Let cool.
Cover and refrigerate overnight. Taste and texture are much better the second day — and even better the third day as it gets sweeter. Leftovers can be sliced and frozen for up to a month.
