Blending new, traditional holiday recipes are a wonderful way to start the year.
Rosh Hashanah is early this year — Sept. 16 and 17, so it’s time to get ready. Our holidays usually come with many symbolic foods, including honey, round challahs, apples dipped in honey and, of course, dinner with many holiday favorites.
For some, Rosh Hashanah dinner begins with gefilte fish and matzah ball soup. Others, like me, like to mix it up. Soup and fish are optional at my table. While I usually serve brisket and chicken, it’s seldom the same recipe twice. Side dishes are always the cook’s choice. So, while some things stay the same, there is variety and newness — a wonderful way to start the year.
Because most of us celebrate for two nights in these parts, diversity is a benefit. The following recipes may not be your usual fare, but they are apropos for this meaningful “yom tov.”
ONION BRISKET
Ingredients:
1 bottle red wine
2 cups water
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
2 tsp. garlic, chopped
3 cups (about 1½ large) onions, chopped
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
1 flat-cut brisket (about 4-6 pounds), trimmed of visible fat.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 300°F.
Sprinkle onions on the bottom of a roasting pan just large enough to accommodate the brisket. Place the brisket over the onions and pour the wine, water and tomato sauce around (not over) the brisket. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake the brisket for about 3½ hours. Chill the brisket several hours, up to 24 hours. Remove the brisket from the pan to a cutting board. Discard most or all of the fat congealed in the liquids around the brisket. Using a large, sharp knife, slice the brisket, across the grain, into thin (about ¼-inch thick) slices. Place the brisket back in the pan, overlapping the slices slightly. Cover the pan with foil and chill.
About 2-3 hours before serving, place the brisket (still covered) in a 250°F oven to heat.
To serve, transfer the brisket to an attractive serving dish and spoon the sauce over (or spoon some of the sauce over and serve the additional sauce on the side). Makes about 4 pounds or 8 servings.
SIMPLE GREENS SALAD
AND HONEY GARLIC DRESSING
Dressing:
¼ cup garlic, minced
½ cup olive oil
2 Tbsp. honey
3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. orange juice
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
Salad:
12 cups chopped salad greens (Mesclun, Romaine, field greens, etc.)
1 cup shredded carrots
1 small cucumber, sliced into circle halves
1 avocado, sliced vertically into thin slices (optional)
Optional: 1 cup any nuts (cashews, peanuts, sliced almonds, etc.)
Directions:
Combine dressing ingredients in a covered bowl and “shake” well (set aside to just before serving).
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl, toss and set aside. Chill just before serving. Makes 6-8 servings.
CHICKEN WITH PEACHES
Ingredients:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Kosher salt and pepper
1 cup corn flour
¼ cup olive oil
2 cups red or Bermuda onions, sliced
2 tsp. garlic, minced
4 cups fresh peaches, diced (you may use canned or frozen, if necessary)
1 cup fresh corn kernels or frozen, thawed
2 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
2 cups dry white wine
1 cup chicken stock or broth
Directions:
Pound chicken breasts until thin or cut horizontally into thin slices. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Dredge the breasts in flour and set aside. Heat oil until hot in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the floured breasts and saute on both sides until lightly browned. You’ll have to cook the breasts in batches. Remove the breasts to a dish as they’re cooked and set aside.
Add onions, garlic, peaches and corn to skillet (do not clean skillet first) and sauté until softened, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle the parsley over. Return the chicken to the skillet and pour the wine and broth over (if your skillet isn’t large enough, use two or transfer everything to a larger pot). Makes 8-12 servings.
OLIVE OIL ROASTED CARROTS
Ingredients:
4 pounds carrots
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Peel and cut carrots into ½-inch diagonal slices. Transfer the carrots to a large bowl. Add the olive oil and toss well. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread on baking sheet with sides and roast until the carrots are tender and browned, about 45 minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve. Makes 8-12 servings.
LEMON ROASTED ASPARAGUS WITH FRESH DILL
Ingredients:
2½ to 3 pounds asparagus, tough bottoms trimmed (thin asparagus is preferable)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Grated peel or zest of 1 lemon
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
3 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°F. If the asparagus is thick, use a vegetable peeler to peel the large bottom-halves (the purpose is to make the asparagus a uniform thickness). Arrange the asparagus on a baking sheet with sides.
Combine the oil, lemon and zest in a small bowl and whisk well. Drizzle this mixture over the asparagus. Roast the asparagus for 10 minutes and remove from the oven (don’t worry if the asparagus does not look cooked — it will continue to cook as it cools).
Transfer the asparagus to a serving dish and season lightly with salt and pepper and sprinkle with dill. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 8-12 servings.
TZIMMES 2006
The addition of balsamic vinegar and dried cherries updates this classic holiday dish.
Ingredients:
6 Tbsp. butter or margarine
2 cups onions, chopped
4 cups carrots, 2-inch pieces
4 cups sweet potatoes, 2-inch chunks
4 cups parsnips, 2-inch chunks
1 cup dried cherries
½ cup honey or buckwheat honey
⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh chopped chives, garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Melt butter or margarine in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and saute until golden. Let the onions cool slightly before transferring to a large bowl. Toss with remaining ingredients, except chives, and transfer the mixture to a large baking dish. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 1 hour, or until the vegetables are tender. Adjust seasonings, sprinkle with chives, and serve hot. Makes 12 servings.
PFLAUMEN KUCHEN
This old-fashioned coffeecake takes advantage of summer fruits. You can make this not-too-sweet kuchen with peaches or apples as well.
Topping:
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ cup sugar
Kuchen:
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ tsp. baking powder
1½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¾ cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
1½ cups sugar
3 large eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
5-7 large plums, halved, pitted and cut into eighths
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan or 9-inch springform pan equivalent with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. Place the topping ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.
Place butter and sugar in large bowl and beat well with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in the eggs. Add flour, baking powder and cinnamon and beat well. Spread batter into the prepared pan.
Arrange plums over the batter, pressing them into the batter slightly. Sprinkle the kuchen with the cinnamon and sugar topping.
Place the kuchen in the center of the oven and bake 60-70 minutes or until the top is golden and the batter is set. Cool and serve warm or at room temperature, cut into squares. Serves 12-16, heartily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.