Last week, my Looking Back was about Barbie. Unless you never read a newspaper or turn on a radio or TV, or engage with social media, by now, you know that Barbie, the movie, is a bona fide blockbuster hit. It has earned over $1 billion at box offices around the world, one of the highest grossing films this year. To date, it has been the top hit for more than four weeks.
Surprisingly, the Barbie movie also generated a top musical hit that has earned great popularity over the past couple of weeks: “I’m Just Ken.” As of Aug. 17, the song has been streamed more than 41 million times. That’s a lot of listeners … including me.
Loosely described, the song’s theme is that Ken is just sort of an afterthought for Barbie. Indeed, the job of Ken — in fact, all the Kens in the movie — is to hang-out on the beach.
Kenneth “Ken” Sean Carson, Barbie’s official boyfriend, has always been an adjunct to Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts (these are the doll’s full names) since he debuted in 1961, two years after Barbie first appeared. In this era before the women’s liberation movement really began to grow, some folks thought that a single woman like Barbie needed a boyfriend. Interestingly, Ken’s first outfit was a set of swim trunks and a towel.
BTW — Barbie is named after Jewish creator Ruth Handler’s real-life daughter, Barbara, and Ken is named after her son, Kenneth.
After listening to “I’m Just Ken,” I thought maybe I should give Ken a little more exposure, so I searched for him in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. Like the movie, however, Ken is decidedly in the background in the Archive. I found only two entries that mention Ken without Barbie, and he is not the focus of any story. Searching for “Ken” and “Barbie” raised 68 mentions: in all of them, Barbie is in the spotlight.
Ken does make an appearance in “Discovering Judaism,” an article about the “hands-on” museum at the Jewish Community Center. If you look closely at the photos, you will see that Zach Glazier is holding a Ken doll dressed for Shabbat (June 29, 1990, JN). This might be Ken’s best moment in the JN.
Likewise, “Grand Activities” is about Joyce Weckstein and grandson Gabriel Pachter. In this report about the serious subject of playtime with safta, Weckstein said that she and her grandson sometimes “dress Barbie and Ken for synagogue” (Aug. 19, 1994).
Perhaps Ken’s best billing is in an advertisement for the Amazing Savings store in 1996. It was offering the “Barbie Dream Date Game” for “amazing price” of $4.99. Ken has top billing as part of the game — after Barbie, of course (Feb. 16, 1996).
Ken does get a mention in “Barbie Nation.” This is an excellent article regarding a contemporary documentary about the Barbie phenomenon (July 7, 1998).
Beyond this, the best that Ken has achieved in the JN seems a reference in passing comments. Take, for example, a discussion of wedding tuxedos: “Before your betrothed turns you and your buddies into walking, talking Ken dolls….” (Jan. 26, 1991).
Poor Ken is never in the spotlight in the JN. He never had a chance competing with Barbie.
Want to learn more? Go to the DJN archives, available for free at thejewishnews.com.
