MEX Reopens with New Look and New Menu

After eight months of renovation, the Bloomfield Hills restaurant is back in operation.

Longtime customers of MEX will find the renovated restaurant both familiar and new.

After being closed for eight months to undergo an interior and exterior refurbishment, the Bloomfield Hills restaurant recently reopened its doors with a fresh look and elevated menu.

The extensive multimillion-dollar remodel of the Peas and Carrots Hospitality restaurant on the southeast corner of Maple and Telegraph Roads saw MEX completely gutted and revamped.

MEX’s nearly 7,000-square-foot space was transformed with the help of Maryland-based design firm Streetsense into a refined atmosphere with warm earth tones, natural wood floors and contemporary lighting fixtures, plus an expanded bar area with a floor-to-ceiling glass enclosure.

“Every eight or 10 years, we try to elevate and modernize all of our restaurants,” explains Zack Sklar, corporate executive chef and owner of Peas and Carrots Hospitality.

MEX, having enjoyed a decade in business in a busy area that sees some 75,000 cars pass by daily, was ready for a change. “We live in a community of people that are well-traveled and worldly,” Sklar, 37, of Birmingham, says. “It’s important to keep up with the times.”

The glass enclosure, in particular, Sklar explains, is “more sophisticated and grown up” — a nod to MEX’s growth over its past decade in operation. “The actual building is the same, but the entire interior of the building isn’t as recognizable.”

New Look, New Taste

Avid MEX-goers will notice a reimagined menu. While some Mexican-inspired classics remain, such as steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas, many of the dishes have been elevated.

Now, customers can enjoy branzino, chorizo empanadas, duck-carnitas tacos and vegan corn-coconut tamales, among several other new choices.

The revamped beverage program also includes fresh-pressed lemon, lime, orange juice and ginger to be mixed into signature cocktails such as frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas, mojitos and martinis.

MEX’s new layout includes 220 seats, with 100 in the main dining room, up to 40 at the bar and up to 30 on the patio. The upstairs area features a multi-use interchangeable space that can be used for private events that can accommodate anywhere from 35 to 45 guests.

“When we did the remodel, something that was important was making sure that there were plenty of places to host private events,” Sklar explains.

A Community Staple

Peas and Carrots Hospitality, which also owns and operates Social Kitchen + Bar, Beau’s Grillery, Como’s and The Common Grill, had changes in mind for Mex for a long time. Now, Sklar is excited to see them implemented and enjoyed by the community.

“We’re fortunate that MEX has always been a beloved restaurant in the area,” Sklar explains. “The old concept was doing very well, but the remodel will offer a much bigger ‘wow’ factor.”

Located close to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, an organization Sklar supports, MEX is a hotspot amongst the Jewish community and is a popular choice for after-work food and drinks. “This type of cuisine lends itself well to happy hour,” Sklar describes.

With the expansion of the bar area, Sklar says that happy hour, which began July 24, has become much more comfortable and easier. “Guests can look at each other now,” he explains. “Before, it was a little bit darker and smaller [in this area].”

Sklar says that in addition to a new look and new menu choices, guests can expect an overall increase in the quality of food with locally sourced ingredients, many of which are organic.

Reservations for MEX’s main dining room can be made through Resy and the restaurant is initially open for dinner seven days a week. Lunch and a weekend brunch service will soon follow.

“We were a young company when MEX launched and, as with all restaurants, we grow — and grow up — over time,” Sklar says. “Our hospitality group has evolved, and we are heavily focused on elevating our concepts to evolve and meet the expectations and needs of our guests.”