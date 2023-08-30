Modern Twists on Traditional Dishes for Rosh Hashanah

These dishes offer a bit of flair – to liven up the same old same old.
Apples and honey: Some aspects of holiday eating simply must not be altered and, often, we serve the same dishes year after year. Don’t get me wrong, tradition and customs are excellent and comforting features of the Jewish way of life. They make us feel part of a family, a group, a culture.
Still, each year I get questions regarding serving something else, something a bit different, new or modern. Each year I try to imagine some new dishes as delicious types of food we’re used to.
Here are some reimagined old favorites — but, this time, you will find them easier to prepare with a few shortcuts along the way. These dishes offer a bit of flair – to liven up the same old same old.
Use these as-is or change them to suit the rest of your meal. You will keep tradition but add a little excitement to your menu.
Brown Sugar Hoisin Salmon
Ingredients
1 boneless and skinless fillet of salmon (about 2.5 pounds, cut into portions)
Juice of ½ lemon
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup hoisin sauce
1/₈ tsp. cayenne pepper
½ cup brown sugar
2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Directions
Preheat oven to 500°F.
Arrange the salmon portions on a baking sheet with sides or roasting pan.
Drizzle lemon juice over the portions and season lightly with kosher salt and pepper. If possible, use a squeeze bottle to make “lines” of hoisin sauce over the portions (many times hoisin sauce comes in a squeeze bottle).
Otherwise, lightly spread the sauce over the portions. Very, very lightly sprinkle the cayenne pepper over the fish. Sprinkle the brown sugar over all and top with sesame seeds. Roast, uncovered, for 10 minutes (do not overcook).
Serve immediately with pan juices (if any) drizzled over the top. Makes 8 or more servings.
Turkey Meatballs with Lemon Sauce
Ingredients
1 ½ pounds lean ground turkey
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
½ tsp. dried oregano
1 Tbsp. minced garlic cloves
1 cup freshly chopped parsley, any type
2 eggs
1 tsp. Kosher salt to taste
¼ tsp. black pepper
Olive oil cooking spray
Sauce
¼ cup white wine
¼ cup lemon juice
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 thin lemon slices in half, to bake
Directions
Preheat oven to 475°F. Arrange a large baking dish, or use large or medium deep foil table pan.
Combine the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, oregano, garlic, parsley, eggs, salt, pepper. Use your hand to mix well.
Shape the mixture into 20 large-sized meatballs that are somewhat flat instead of totally round. Arrange large baking dish or large or medium deep foil table pan.
Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes.
Combine the white wine sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder and whip in the bowl. Pour over and cover meatballs.
Reduce the oven to 350°F. And bake for 30 minutes more. Cover with foil and lightly bake for 12 minutes.
Green Beans with Onions, Garlic and Tomatoes
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. olive oil or vegetable oil (keep another oil container for another beans recipe)
2 cups thin sliced white or red onions,1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp. sliced garlic rounds
1 Tbsp. sweet paprika
1 ½ pounds green beans (long beans/not cut)
1 cup fresh tomatoes (about 1 pound), cut into small squares
Kosher salt and pepper
Directions
In a large, deep skillet or large pot, heat at medium-hot the oil. Add the sliced onions and garlic and heat, stirred often, about 10 minutes, until lightly cooked, but “not raw.”
Transfer the ingredients to a container and set aside.
Add the green beans and tomatoes to another skillet or large pot and cover the skillet and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are very tender, about 20 minutes.
Add the onions, garlic and paprika, etc., and add salt and pepper and toss well. Serve beans warm (not too hot).
Makes 8-12 servings.
Gold Herbed Potatoes
Ingredients
3 pounds Gold Potatoes
6 Tbsp. olive oil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
Salt and pepper (at least 1 tsp. of each)
2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed (optional)
Add salt to taste
½ cup fresh chopped parsley
Directions
Preheat oven to 475°F. Arrange a large baking dish or use a large or medium deep foil table pan.
Cut potatoes into ½ -inch thick slices. Place in deep foil table pan and top with olive oil, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Toss well and arrange in a single layer as much as possible.
Roast potatoes for 30 minutes. Turn the potatoes over. Return to oven and cook for an additional 15-minutes.
Top with sprinkled parsley. Cover with foil and before serving add garlic to the pan and return to oven. Roast for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Makes 8-12 servings.
Vegetarian Chopped Liver
As good as the real stuff.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 cup chopped onions
1 tsp. chopped garlic
1 tsp. brown sugar, or to taste
2 cups walnuts (halves or chopped)
1 can (14-16 oz) green beans, drained
Salt and pepper to taste
4 hardboiled eggs, chopped (optional)
Directions
Heat oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté for about 5 minutes, until golden, adding sugar in the last minute of cooking.
Add nuts and cook another 3 minutes, stirring. Add the green beans and salt and pepper and stir to combine. Let cool a bit before chopping or processing in a food processor until smooth.
Add eggs, if using, and pulse until just combined (you’ll want to see bits of egg in the mix). Adjust seasonings and chill, covered with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Serve with raw vegetables or crackers. Makes 12 or more servings.
Mediterranean Zucchini and Garlic with Onions
Ingredients
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup chopped onions
1 tsp. minced garlic
4 medium zucchini (about 1½ pounds)
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
¼ cup fresh chopped parsley
Directions
Heat oil, onions and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté for about 2 minutes, until the vegetables are translucent. Add the zucchini and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes more. Season to taste and toss with fresh parsley. Serve warm. Makes 8 servings.
Berry and Honey Clafouti
Ingredients
10 cups whole raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pitted cherries or a combination
1 cup flour
3 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted
1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
4 eggs, lightly beaten
²/₃ cup honey
1 cup half-and-half (or not milk type)
1 tsp. cinnamon
Directions
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a large baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Toss the berries with the flour in a large bowl. Pour the berries into the baking dish and set aside. Combine butter, grated peel, eggs, honey, half-and-half and cinnamon and whisk until smooth.
Pour the mixture over the berries. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the clafouti is puffy and golden. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 8-12 servings.
