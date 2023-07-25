Oak & Reel blends traditional Italian cuisine with creative seafood.Oak & Reel blends traditional Italian cuisine with creative seafood.

Garden City native Jared Gadbaw was an established Michelin two-star chef in New York City, piloting the popular restaurant Marea, but always had a yearning to come back to Detroit.

“He saw it as a good place to raise our family and open a business,” says his wife and business partner, Abby Gadbaw, co-owner of Detroit’s Oak & Reel restaurant.

The Gadbaw family moved back to Metro Detroit in 2018 and sought out a space where they could join a community and help build upon the Motor City’s thriving food culture. Their children currently attend EEC at the JCC in West Bloomfield.

For Jared, 44, who had a “sweet spot” in Italian food and seafood, it was an easy decision to make that the focus of Oak & Reel, a contemporary Italian restaurant with a primary focus on seafood, located in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

It’s a space that Abby, 41, of Farmington Hills, says can be used for just about anything. Inside is an expansive main dining room with 100 seats and another 14 seats at the bar. There’s also a large private dining room on the lower level that can accommodate 36 guests, as well as a speakeasy cocktail lounge.

“We wanted to create a space where we can not only bring great food to our guests, but also a place where people can enjoy a special event,” Abby says.

Diners can get exceptional food anywhere in Detroit, she explains, but multi-purpose spaces like Oak & Reel are a rare find. “It’s all-encompassing,” she says.

A Nod to History

Inside, guests will find a wood-burning hearth, original brick and a soft glow of lights. Back in the 1920s, the area of Milwaukee Junction where Oak & Reel is located was essentially the Hollywood of Detroit. “A lot of movies were made there,” Abby says.

It’s how the name of the restaurant was born: Oak for the wood-burning hearth, and Reel for the area’s film history (in addition to the restaurant’s focus on seafood).

While the design is simple, Gadbaw says it lends itself well to a cozy atmosphere that’s spacious yet full at the same time. Jared, the head chef, creates food that “speaks for itself,” Abby explains. “He doesn’t overcomplicate it. You can really taste what you’re eating.”

Seafood is, of course, a staple of the menu, which rotates regularly; but Oak & Reel also offers traditional Midwest meals including steak, chicken and vegetarian options. There’s also a fresh section on the menu of crudo and raw seafood.

Purveyors come in daily to make deliveries of fresh seafood. Although the menu is constantly changing, a fan favorite is the bucatini pasta with preserved lemon and walnuts.

“We always have a crostini on the menu that changes seasonally and a whole fish,” Jared explains, “so we almost always have a branzino and a dover sole that are served for two.”

Don’t expect to find a ton of frill and unnecessary decor on the plates, though. Instead, the food shines through for itself, relying solely on its flavor.

Supporting the Community

While exceptional food and a memorable atmosphere are top priorities for Oak & Reel, the restaurant is also deeply ingrained in giving back to the local community.

Oak & Reel has partnered with Forgotten Harvest several times to give portions of proceeds to the nonprofit food rescue organization. They’ve also partnered with Uncork for a Cure to raise funding for breast cancer research, programs and education.

Coming up, Oak & Reel plans to partner with Downtown Boxing Gym for its September gala. “We’re constantly looking for different places and different groups to partner with,” Gadbaw says.

Oak & Reel also hosts a robust wine program that includes regular wine tasting dinners with five-course meals. “We’re really trying to educate our guests on food and wine,” Abby says, “and introduce them to things that they might not know about.”

The Gadbaws plan to stay in Detroit long-term and keep evolving Oak & Reel into a community staple.

“We continue to figure out new ways to grow the business, whether we get into catering or ramp up our events program,” Abby says. “Our goal of opening this restaurant was to really be a fixture in the community.”