Star Bakery (26031 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park, MI) will be closing on July 2, the bakery’s owners Daniel Buckfire, David Schechter and Stacy Fox announced.

Due to the rising costs of both labor and ingredients, and continued difficulties left over from the pandemic, the business could no longer remain viable.

Buckfire, Schechter and Fox purchased Star Bakery in July 2021, and then Diamond Bakery (6722 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield) in November 2021. Stacy Fox, the previous owner of Marty’s Cookies in Birmingham, is managing partner for both Star and Diamond Bakeries, but moving forward will be a consultant for Diamond Bakery.

Star Bakery, which was founded in 1915, was well known to generations of Detroiters for providing traditional Jewish-stye baked goods such as rye breads, challahs, rolls, rugelach, seven-layer cake and mandel bread. Now production of some of the bakery’s favorite recipes will continue at Diamond Bakery. There will be job losses, but it is hoped some positions will be transferred to Diamond Bakery.

“It was a very hard decision to close, and we did everything we could to try to save Star Bakery and make it profitable,” Buckfire said. “Wholesale was always a significant part of the business at Star Bakery, and we determined that we were no longer competitive on this side of the business.”

Fox explained that as the cost of many ingredients went up along

with labor costs, wholesale customers chose to go with machine-made products rather than the artisanal bread made by Star bakery. “We understand these economic decisions, but a small bakery can’t compete with big manufacturers,” she said.

Buckfire and Schechter are, however, committed to maintaining a traditional bakery in the metro Detroit area. “We felt that Diamond Bakery, with its location in West Bloomfield and its strong retail business and brand name, gives us the best chance to operate a neighborhood Jewish-style bakery successfully,” Buckfire said. Diamond Bakery will continue to sell some of Star Bakery’s favorite baked goods including its breads, rugelach, kichel and mandel bread.