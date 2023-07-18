Hadassah welcomes Israeli food artists to July 25 event.

Two Israeli performers, innovating food into artistic experiences shared by audiences, will be appearing in an event set by Hadassah to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary.

“Israeli Art in a Bite” spotlights Carmel Bar and Michal Evyatar working with authentic herbs from Israel to make sodas for tasting by audience members. The presentation runs 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Hadassah House.

“We made an extraction of the aromas and flavors of the different plants, and we mix them with carbonated water,” explained Evyatar. “The audience not only can see the nature of the plants, they also can smell it and taste it as five flavors represent different areas of Israel.

“The purpose is to share with them our memories or impressions of Israel through their entire body. We call the experience a foodscape.”

The current travels of the presenters, known together as Studio Mela, are being overseen by BAMAH, a nonprofit organization founded by the Israel Institute in Washington, D.C. BAMAH was formed to bring Israeli performers to North America and encourage funding by private donors without input from government sources.

Studio Mela has brought programming to various communities, including stops in Boston and at a summer camp, and plans are being made for appearing in the Flint area. Teaching throughout the fall at Michigan State University will carry the performers into the end of their yearlong visit to the United States.

“Many of our presentations are going to be hands-on workshops for smaller groups and are mainly translations of Israeli paintings into eating experiences,” Bar said. “A group looks at a painting by Israeli artists, and we make an interpretation into a dish. This is mainly going to be the activity in Michigan.”

The duo met some 10 years ago in Jerusalem while Evyatar studied industrial design at Bezalel Academy, and Bar was studying different disciplines at the School of Visual Theatre, where students are taught to combine various aspects of stage disciplines as they establish their careers.

For about eight years, the two have made presentations in Israel and have solicited responses from their audiences.

“Most of the time, we don’t bring Judaism consciously into the performance,” Evyatar said. “Judaism, though, is a continuing part of our culture. Because we are Jewish and Israeli, Judaism is present.

“Sometimes, we like to take the Bible and use it as a storybook interpreted in a culinary way. We use it almost as a cookbook.”

The women, who also share family life with infant twins, have brought their children with them to the United States. A favorite activity is looking for farmers’ markets with the idea of expanding the chef aspects of what they do on stages.

“We like to go hiking by a lake or a river,” Bar said. “In Israel, it’s rare to see so much water. We’re always amazed to see how much water we can find in this area. Of course, we also like good restaurants and good food.”

The two explained that they prepared for this stream of travel presentations by looking around them and seeing lots of nature in different ecosystems prominent in every area of Israel.

The different vegetation prompted them to focus on nature at the various events where they are being featured, and they traveled Israel from north to south, hiking and foraging and getting to have direct experiences for what grows in Israel.

“BAMAH made all the connections for where we appear, and we couldn’t have it without them,” Bar said. “They did a hard job and found great communities for us.”

Other family members of the two women also are active in the Israeli entertainment industry, they have said. Two accept different areas of directing and stage design.

“We have found that United States audiences are very engaged with what we do,” Evyatar said. “I feel Americans really want to know what we’re thinking about. They are curious and ask lots of questions.”

The pair welcomes those questions.

“I want audiences to think of the questions of what is the flavor of their favorite place in the world, what is the flavor of their hometown and what is the flavor of Israel,” Evyatar said. “I hope we help make people more aware of their many senses.”